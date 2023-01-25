Sales Leader Niels Kvaavik Joins MarqVision to Help Solve Global Counterfeiting Problems and Protect IP

Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Mollie announces change in company leadership
Mollie, one of Europe’s fastest-growing financial services providers, has announced that it intends to appoint Koen Köppen as its new CEO. Köppen, previously the CTO of Klarna for five years, joined Mollie as CTO in May to support its expansion into world-class financial services. In his new role he will drive Mollie’s mission to simplify complex financial services and level the playing field for small- and medium-sized ecommerce companies taking on larger competitors. Köppen’s appointment is conditional on approval by the Dutch Central Bank and on the advice of Mollie’s Works Council. Shane Happach, Mollie’s current CEO, is leaving the company to take up a leadership role in Asia.
salestechstar.com
Market Research, Financial Services, Technology and SaaS Sales Leader to Build Client Sales Teams for Chief Outsiders
Experienced sales executive to help CEOs at technology, SaaS, and financial services companies build sales teams who consistently exceed sales targets for complex data solutions. Aaron Gutowski, a senior sales management leader will now apply his extensive market research, financial services, technology, and SaaS industry experience to build client sales...
waste360.com
Waste Harmonics Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of New Market Waste Solutions
Waste Harmonics has acquired New Market Waste Solutions in a move that advances the company's technology-driven customer service solutions. Michael Hess, Waste Harmonics founder, president and CEO, noted the positivity around the purchase. “This acquisition puts us in a great position to enhance and complement our efforts while leveraging our...
accessinternational.media
ERA publishes digitalisation guide for rental
The European Rental Association (ERA) has published its ‘Impact of Digitalisation’ report to help equipment rental companies understand how digital technologies are transforming the industry. The report, which is free to download, aims to raise awareness among all rental companies in Europe, including SMEs and national associations, about...
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies
Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
TechCrunch
Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets
Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following an $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
aiexpress.io
Built Robotics acquires Roin Technologies to accelerate construction robotics roadmap
San Francisco-based Constructed Robotics has acquired Roin Applied sciences. Roin is a three-year-old engineering firm that has designed and constructed a number of robotic concrete ending options, together with a shotcrete robotic and a concrete trowling robotic. Built Robotics CEO and co-founder Noah Prepared-Campbell mentioned the acquisition is primarily an...
salestechstar.com
UST and Leapwork Collaborate to Help Companies Reduce Risks During Digital Transformation
Market leaders will adopt an intuitive approach to aid businesses as they work to eliminate financial and reputational risks associated with software releases. UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has announced a strategic alliance with Leapwork, a visual end-to-end test automation solution. The collaborative effort will empower UST to help its customers increase the scope and productivity of their automated testing processes. Adopting this approach improves the quality levels of products and reduces the operating costs of software development, all while accelerating the transition from siloed testing to unified automation.
americanmilitarynews.com
US ‘CHIPS’ Act was turning point in China competition, Intel CEO says
The U.S. and China have been competing over the global supply chain of semiconductors and computer chips, but Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a recent interview that the U.S. passage of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS and Science) Act would be a turning point in this competition between the U.S. and China.
Free Webinar | February 15: How to Build and Elevate A Black-Owned Brand
salestechstar.com
Climb Channel Solutions Partners with CYREBRO to Offer Complete Cybersecurity Stack
Climb Channel Solutions now offers CYREBRO real-time SOC solution, with a cloud user interface that enables efficiency and ease-of-use against cyber threats. Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has announced a new partnership with pioneer and global leader in Security Operations Center (SOC) Infrastructure, CYREBRO.
salestechstar.com
FourKites Launches Data Connector to Help Businesses Maximise the Power of Supply Chain Data
New integration with business intelligence tools provides customers with unprecedented access to trusted, real-time supply chain data to eliminate silos, maximise agility. Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites announced the launch of Data Connector, an offering that allows customers to automatically access and leverage FourKites data directly within their existing business intelligence tool. By making supply chain data more accessible than ever before, Data Connector will help leaders across organisations access valuable insights to mitigate disruptions and expedite decision-making.
salestechstar.com
Stamus Networks Appoints Vice President, Customer Solutions
Seasoned professional to lead technical customer engagements. Stamus Networks, a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, is pleased to announce the promotion of Phil Owens to Vice President, Customer Solutions. Phil joined the Stamus Networks team two years ago as the director of systems engineering, responsible...
salestechstar.com
ImpartnerCON2022 Named a Utah Business SAMY Award Winner
The Impartner Marketing Department is recognized for its marketing efforts and impact on the company’s 2022 exclusive customer event. Impartner, the world’s most complete, most highly rated, and most award-winning Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, announced that the Impartner Marketing Department was named a Utah Business SAMY (Sales & Marketer of the Year) award winner for its marketing efforts for ImpartnerCON2022—the company’s annual customer summit which was held in October 2022 in Salt Lake City.
salestechstar.com
Edify Adds Trish Stone to Executive Roster as VP of Sales Strategy Operations
Stone to lead company’s sales operations and strategy efforts – from the prospect phase to customer success. Edify Labs, the customer experience software company that makes business communications feel more like personal ones, announced the appointment of its new Vice President of Sales Strategy and Operations, Trish Stone. Stone will lead all of the company’s sales operations and strategy efforts – from the prospect phase to customer success.
salestechstar.com
Pressure to Meet Slas, Lack of Skilled Workers, and the Need to Reach Tech Superiority: Field Service Companies Reveal Their Biggest Challenges and Bright Spots in Ifs State of Service 2023 Research
Nearly half (46%) of respondents struggle to meet customer SLAs. Technology superiority ranked the number one competitive differentiator, overtaking customer experience. Sustainability reaches top spot as primary focus area. IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, announced results of its global research study which uncovers field service companies’ biggest challenges...
salestechstar.com
Velocity Solutions Launches the Retail Performance Engine to Help Drive Core Deposits and Other Checking Account KPIs
Velocity Solutions has launched its Retail Performance Engine to help community banks and credit unions boost performance of their consumer checking accounts, from the initial acquisition stage all the way to retention. The Engine is made up of a group of proven solutions that are powered by the Velocity Intelligent Platform™ and that focus on different strategies at different stages of the checking account life cycle. Through use of the Velocity Intelligent Platform’s unique metrics, participating banks and credit unions will obtain deep insights and a 360-degree view into account activity, empowering them to make better decisions and to drive checking account performance exactly where they need it most.
salestechstar.com
Clari Leads the Evolution and Growth of Revenue Operations
Revenue Operations is now the #1 fastest-growing career in the U.S. Clari, the Revenue Leader, spent the last decade creating the new software category of Revenue Operations, purpose-built to help companies inspect and control their revenue process. This fundamentally changed the way companies think about their go-to-market, and gave rise to a brand new job function with the same title: Revenue Operations. A study just published reveals that Revenue Operations is now the #1 fastest-growing job in the United States, cementing the role as a must-have for businesses everywhere. The best leverage for this job function goes beyond RevOps, and into a new strategic framework Clari is pioneering called Revenue Collaboration & Governance.
salestechstar.com
Quorum Announces Enhanced Integration With Nissan
Also laying the foundation for building the next generation of integrations to Quorum’s DMS. Quorum Information Technologies Inc., a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations, is pleased to announce that they have completed the rollout of Version 4.6 of the Nissan and Infiniti North America DMS integration. Version 4.6 provides all parties with a more reliable and complete dataset in all areas of the dealership’s operations, provides the data required for ASR (Automatic Stock Replenishment) in Parts, and improves Nissan and Infiniti’s North America’s ability to conduct CSI follow-ups in service.
