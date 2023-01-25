Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check OutFresno, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Fresno kids can enroll in city’s sports leagues for only $20
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A program described as the first of its kind will provide more three-to-15-year-old children in Fresno the chance to participate in city-sponsored leagues by lowering costs from $75 per program to $20 per program. The Youth Sports Fee Waiver Program was announced Wednesday by Fresno City Councilmember Tyler Maxwell and Mayor […]
GV Wire
Southwest Fresno Lands 1st Starbucks. It Will Be in ‘Game Changing’ West Creek Village.
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says a Starbucks featuring the company’s new community store concept is coming to southwest Fresno in 2024. Dyer made the announcement Wednesday on social media. Conversation With Criner Inspired Effort to Land Starbucks. Dyer said Thursday that a conversation with Pastor DJ Criner made him...
KMJ
Need A Job? FCSO Is Holding A Career Event This Saturday In Downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/) — Interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement? If so, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office might have you covered. According to the sheriff’s office, Brunch with Badges will take place this Saturday, Jan. 28, at the training facility in downtown Fresno (110 M. St. Fresno, CA 93721).
RBD is coming to Fresno: this is when tickets go on sale
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – RBD announced a concert tour in the United States and Latin America for 2023 – almost 20 years after the band became popular thanks to their TV show Rebelde. Fresno is one of the cities the Rebelde band will visit. Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chavez, and Christopher von Uckermann […]
New northeast Fresno Pilates studio offers unique workout
If you're looking for a fun, full-body workout, a new Pilates studio just opened in northeast Fresno.
4kids.com
Best Snow Tubing for Kids Near Fresno
Enjoy the fun all winter long as we explore the best snow tubing for kids near Fresno for a screaming good time and a magical ride of a lifetime!. The winter season brings fun and excitement for kids who are up for outdoor adventure in the freezing white fluff. When the first winter breeze blows and the temperature drops to zero below, it’s time to take a road trip to the mountains and hit the slopes for epic snow tubing. So, pile the kids into the car and head to the best places to go snow tubing near Fresno, which triggers a mild adrenaline rush and the thrilling sensation of riding down a tube lane!
clovisroundup.com
CUSD Coach opening new gymnastics center
A Clovis Unified School District Director of Sports in gymnastics and her team are building a center for the youngsters who enjoy competitive and recreational gymnastics. Gymnastics coach, Annie Bradshaw, has been at Clovis North High School for nearly three years. She has over 20 years experience in gymnastics, and is sharing her love and passion for the sport with younger athletes.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County Disc Golf Club, Hanford, collaborate to build course at Hidden Valley park
A new disc golf course is being constructed in Hidden Valley Park in preparation for a tournament hosted by the Kings County Disc Golf Club on Saturday, Jan. 28. The construction of the course was the result of collaboration between the Kings County Disc Golf Club and the City of Hanford. Hanford’s Parks and Recreation Department donated the buckets set to be used for the course construction, while the Kings County Disc Golf Club will build the course using the donated buckets.
Homeless count in the Central Valley is now underway
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Starting today The Fresno and Madera Continuum of Care will begin counting the number of homeless in the two counties. The count will be used by federal agencies, cities, and counties to identify where funds should go. Tuesday was the first day of the three-day count. On Blackstone Ave., a portion of […]
Popular Fresno breakfast spot 'Benaddiction' expands to lunch & dinner following location closure
Benaddiction is best known for its breakfast foods. Now it's venturing into lunch and dinner.
gobulldogs.com
Diamond 'Dogs add Price & Karraker to coaching staff
FRESNO, Calif. - Fresno State baseball interim head coach Ryan Overland has added Ritchie Price as an assistant coach and Jack Karraker as a volunteer assistant coach to the coaching staff. Arriving in Fresno after 11 seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater Kansas, Price coached the Jayhawks'...
Surprise! Fresno woman celebrates 95th birthday with favorite CHP officer
A Fresno woman celebrated her 95th birthday on Tuesday with a surprise from her favorite California Highway Patrol Officer and ABC30.
Community donates money to help Fresno deli employees after strip mall fire
The Sunnyside Deli is trying to piece together what it can after a fire blazed through the building in early January. The Fresno Fire Department says it was an arsonist that set fire to the string of businesses next to Sunnyside Deli.
sierranewsonline.com
Chukchansi Gold Awards Team Members With $7M In Bonuses
COARSEGOLD—Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino is saying thank you to its Team Members with an investment of nearly $7 million via bonuses, gas cards and grocery cards. A total of $6,874,730 was awarded to Chukchansi Gold’s 1,250 full-and part-time employees in celebration of their commitment to extraordinary service throughout 2022.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Crash Reported Near Kingsburg in Fresno County
The Kingsburg Police Department reported a fatal pickup truck versus pedestrian collision on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The pedestrian accident occurred shortly after 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Frontage Road and Draper Street, according to Kingsburg PD. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Kingsburg. A...
BuddyCheck24: Fighting and winning after cancer diagnosis
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Family is everything to 58-year-old Lynette Hill of Fresno. Pictures of her family line her walls of her husband and her five now adult sons. She credits her family with helping her through the most difficult year and a half journey of her life battling breast cancer. “It was the worst journey…worst […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Versus Bicycle Crash Reported on North Palm Avenue in Fresno
The Fresno Police Department reported a vehicle versus bicycle crash on East Palm Avenue on the afternoon of Sunday, January 22, 2023. The bicycle accident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. at East Olive Avenue and North Palm Avenue, according to Fresno PD. Details on the Bicycle Crash on East Palm...
therampageonline.com
Student Stabbed on First Day of Spring 2023 Semester
Fresno City College student, Marc Whitmore (21) turned himself in on Jan. 10 after reportedly stabbing a classmate with a box cutter on the first day of the spring semester. At around 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 9, Whitmore allegedly stabbed a classmate in the neck with a box cutter after class on the second floor of the Music/Speech (MS) Building.
GV Wire
These Kids Have Been Tardy Every Day Since School Started in August. Who’s to Blame?
More than 200 students attending Computech Middle School in southwest Fresno have been arriving late to school since the start of the school year. And it’s not just Computech — students at Fresno Unified’s other magnet schools and special education students “have suffered from an unacceptable bus delivery tardy rate,” transportation manager Paul Rosencrans acknowledged in a memo to School Board members last week.
JuCo O-Lineman Edward Fonua commits to Fresno State
The Fresno State Bulldogs have added a junior college offensive lineman to the 2023 recruiting class. Cerritos College lineman Edward Fonua announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Tuesday. Fonua is a 6-foot-3 and 310-pound offensive lineman who spent the past year at the junior college level. He started at...
Comments / 1