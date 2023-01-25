ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Thirteen crew rescued after ship sinks off Japan, search on for 9 missing

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bz00c_0kQSraO400

TOKYO – Thirteen crew members were rescued on Wednesday from a cargo ship that sank off southwestern Japan during fierce winter winds, with planes and ships, including private vessels, searching for the remaining nine.

The vessel, the 6,651-tonne Hong Kong-registered “Jintian”, issued a distress call late on Tuesday, the Japan Coast Guard said.

Media reported a person on the ship said it was listing and taking on water, and later reports said the 22 crew members – all Chinese or Myanmar nationals – had transferred to lifeboats.

There was no immediate word on what caused the vessel, which was carrying lumber, to capsize. A Coast Guard spokesperson said winds were strong at the time the distress signal was received at around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard immediately sought assistance from patrol ships and aircraft in the vicinity, the west of Nagasaki city, top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11JO7F_0kQSraO400
A life boat drifts at sea near the site of a cargo ship that sank off southwestern Japan on Jan. 25, 2023.
REUTERS

The ship sank at 2:46 a.m., he added, quoting other vessels in the area.

The Coast Guard “is also seeking cooperation from the Self-Defense Forces, South Korean Coast Guard, and vessels sailing near the waters,” Matsuno said at a regular news conference.

He said the five crew members who were rescued were all Chinese but had no further information on their condition.

A Japan Coast Guard spokesperson told Reuters the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and the Korea Coast Guard rescued another eight members of the crew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pCeGJ_0kQSraO400
Planes and ships, including private vessels, searched for the remaining nine off southwestern Japan on Jan. 25, 2023.
REUTERS

Earlier, the Japan Coast Guard said it had discovered four crew floating in the water and that they were rescued by a private vessel, around 68 miles west of the Danjo islands.

The Coast Guard could not confirm reports the crew was in lifeboats.

Western parts of Japan were battered by winter storms that brought freezing, windy conditions on Tuesday.

The area where the ship sank is between Nagasaki and South Korea’s Jeju island, where hundreds of flights were cancelled on Tuesday because of harsh weather conditions.

A ship ran aground in heavy wind off the southern Japanese islands of Okinawa on Tuesday. The 19 crew members were rescued, media reported.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Gut-wrenching video shows plane moments before fatal Nepal crash killing 68

Moments after an aircraft crashed in Nepal Sunday morning, killing at least 68 of the 72 passengers aboard, gut-wrenching footage showed the plane engulfed in flames, and black smoke billowing above the wreckage. Clips of the horrifying aftermath posted online showed the wreckage still ablaze as rescue workers recovered bodies from a gorge the plane crashed into while landing at a newly opened airport in the resort town of Pokhara. The chilling images showed scores of rescue workers, Nepali soldiers and onlookers gathered at the site of the crash — the Himalayan country’s deadliest airplane accident in three decades. Other...
Andrei Tapalaga

Japan Has One of the Lowest Ages of Conset at 13 Years Old

Because Japan's age of consent is based on the Napoleonic Code, which was adopted to the country in the late 19th century, it is 13 years old. The age of consent for sexual behavior under this legislation is 13 for females and 14 for boys, and it has been that way ever since.
Outsider.com

Missing Teacher Allegedly Fed to Crocodiles by Boyfriend

Three months ago, an Australian music teacher disappeared without a trace in Africa. After an extensive search and investigation, it’s been revealed that he was allegedly poisoned and thrown into a river teeming with crocodiles in the Republic of the Congo. Mark Ciavarella, a 57-year-old English and music teacher,...
theaviationgeekclub.com

Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier

The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around

The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
theaviationgeekclub.com

China’s J-20 Mighty Dragon Fighter Pilot Said He Flew Over Taiwan Undetected

“When I was flying the fighter plane Treasure Island of the motherland, I could see the entire coastline and mountains of the Treasure Island. At that moment, I was proud and proud [sic],” Captain Yang Juncheng, PLAAF J-20 Mighty Dragon pilot. A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) J-20...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
171K+
Followers
75K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy