Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Teatro San Carlo Announces Cast Changes for ‘La Damnation de Faust’ & ‘Anna Bolena’
The Teatro San Carlo has announced cast changes for its productions of “La Damnation de Faust” and “Anna Bolena.”. For its production of Berlioz’s oratorio, the company said that Charles Castronovo will be replaced by John Osborn in the role of Faust while Anita Rachvelishvili will be replaced by Daniela Barcellona in the role of Marguerite. Finally, Edwin Crossley-Mercer will be replaced by Louis Morvan in the role of Brander.
operawire.com
Theater Basel 2022-23 Review: Rigoletto
On the 21st of January 2023, the Basel Opera premiered a new production of Verdi’s “Rigoletto,” directed by the French stage director Vincent Huguet. The result was an abstract, new production with a strong cast and a great conductor, a successful result all around that was recognized by the audience.
operawire.com
Luca Salsi Retires Role of Amonasro in ‘Aida’
Luca Salsi has retired the role of Amonasro in “Aida.”. The baritone took to social media on Jan. 24 and said, “today will be the last performance of ‘Aida’ at Wiener Staatsoper. Today I will play Amonasro for the last time. What a great Theater and what an unsurpassed cast to bid farewell to this role!”
operawire.com
Nationaltheater Mannheim Names Alistair Lilley as New Chorus Director
The Nationaltheater Mannheim has appointed Alistair Lilley as its chorus director. Lilley is expected to begin this role in the summer. He will succeed Dani Juris, who will be going to the Staatsoper Unter den Linden in Berlin. Currently the choir director at the Theater Regensburg, Lilley studied piano, organ, and conducting at the Royal College of Music and the National Opera Studio in London. He has served on the staff of the Royal Opera House Covent Garden, Scottish Opera, Opera North, and more.
operawire.com
Royal Opera House / Irish National Opera 2023 Review: Least Like The Other, Searching for Rosemary Kennedy
An Unflinching Account of Crisis & Cruelty from Brian Irvine & Netia Jones. “Least Like The Other” continues the Royal Opera House’s partnership with Irish National Opera in Covent Garden’s Linbury Theatre, following last year’s “Bajazet.” This new work is centuries away from Vivaldi’s pasticcio and a world apart stylistically, but what binds them both is the unerring pursuit of bracing theatrical intensity.
operawire.com
Jette Parker Artists to Showcase Händel’s ‘Arminio’
The Jette Parker Artists are set to present Händel’s “Arminio” this April. The work will open on April 20 at the Linbury Theatre. Mathilda du Tillieul McNicol will direct a production starring Gabrielė Kupšyte in the title role; Sarah Dufresne as Tusnelda; Josef Jeongmeen Ahn as Segeste, Michael Gibson as Varo, and with guest artists, Isabelle Peters as Sigismondo, Kamilla Dunstan as Ramise, and Kamohelo Tsotetsi as Tullio. André Callegaro conducts the Early Opera Company.
Victory City by Salman Rushdie review – a knotty chronicle of intra-dynastic rivalry
The shock of Salman Rushdie’s horrific onstage maiming last August made it hard not to feel that we had somehow let our guard drop. After all, hadn’t the world’s most famous living writer long been a figure of fun? We scoffed at his thin-skinned tweets bizarrely comparing a female New York Times critic to Shakespeare’s Iago after she panned one of his novels; we giggled when a model leaked his out-of-the-blue message (“you look so gorgeous and hottt!”) and called him a “horny jerk”. By the time Rushdie made a cameo on Curb Your Enthusiasm to explain the pleasures of “fatwa sex”, did any viewer truly keep in mind the continuing threat to his life?
operawire.com
Opera San José to Present ‘Tosca’ with Maria Natale
Opera San José (OSJ) is set to conclude its 2022-23 season with a production of Puccini’s “Tosca.”. The production will be led by OSJ Music Director Joseph Marcheso and OSJ’s Resident Director Tara Branham will make her California Theatre debut. Maria Natale will sing the title...
operawire.com
Houston Grand Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Salome’
Houston Grand Opera has announced a cast change for its production of “Salome.”. The company said that Laura Wilde will now sing the title role, replacing Amanda Majeski. Wilde is currently in a production of “Tosca” at Arizona Opera and will reprise the role at the Opera Theatre of St. Louis this summer. She recently made her Met debut at the Metropolitan Opera as Ellen Orford in “Peter Grimes.” She has also performed at the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Scottish Opera, Washington National Opera, Seattle Opera, Opéra national de Paris, and Lyric Opera of Chicago.
operawire.com
Glyndebourne Announces 2023 Jerwood Young Artists
Glyndebourne has announced that three artists will be part of the organization’s Jerwood Young Artists Programme in 2023. The three singers include mezzo-soprano Annabel Kennedy, bass-baritone Michael Ronan, and bass Jamie Woollard. Ronan performed with Glyndebourne in a production of “Les Mamelles de Tirésias” and covered roles in “La...
operawire.com
Verdi Chorus’ Fox Singers to Present ‘A Serenade To Music’ Concert
As part of the Verdi Chorus’ 39th season, the Fox Singers will present a concert entitled “A Serenade To Music” at Santa Monica’s First Presbyterian Church on February 25 at 7:30 p.m. Selections by Debussy, Fauré, Copland, and sequences from Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” Puccini’s “Tosca,” and...
operawire.com
Nicole Heaston, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Jamez McCorkle Headline Spoleto Festival USA 2023
Spoleto Festival USA has announced its 2023 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be on vocal and operatic performances. The company will present “Vanessa” at the Charleston Gaillard Center. The Barber opera will star Nicole Heaston, Zoie Reams, Edward Graves, Rosalind Plowright, and Malcolm MacKenzie. The opera is conducted by Timothy Myers and directed by Rodula Gaitanou.
operawire.com
Lise Davidsen, ENO, Anna Dennis, Lucy Schaufer Among Nominees of Royal Philharmonic Society Awards 2023
The Royal Philharmonic Society Awards has announced its 2023 shortlists. For the purposes of this article, our focus will only be on vocal or opera-related topics and nominations. Among those shortlisted for the Ensemble award, supported by Wise Music Group, are BBC Singers, Ensemble 360, and Manchester Collective. The English...
operawire.com
Philadelphia Orchestra Announces 2023-24 Season
The Philadelphia Orchestra has announced its 2023-24 season. For the purposes of this article, we will focus on vocal performances. Nicholas McGegan conducts Händel’s “Messiah.”. Performance Date: Dec. 21, 2023. Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Gil Shaham in the Bates Violin Concerto. The concert also includes Peña Laguna’s Oraison,...
operawire.com
Teatro dell’Opera di Roma Announces Cast Change for ‘Aida’
The Teatro dell’Opera di Roma has announced a cast change for its new production of “Aida.”. The company said that Fabio Sartori will no longer sing the role of Radames due to illness. As a result, the role will be sung by Gregory Kunde on Jan. 31, Feb. 3, 9, and 12, 2023.
operawire.com
Tim Mead & Luiza Fatyol Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will get a chance to hear a recording of Auber’s neglected opera, Rachmanioff’s music, and Vivaldi’s sacred works. Here is a look at this week’s new releases. All-Night Vigil. The Clarion Choir releases its fourth recording, Rachmaninoff’s the All-Night Vigil on PENTATONE. The...
operawire.com
Continuing to Defy Vocal Categorization – Stephanie Blythe Takes on Gianni Schicchi
Listeners can refer to her however they wish, but Stephanie Blythe has always resisted categorizing herself as a mezzo-soprano, an alto, a contralto, or any other voice type. In her mind, she is a “vocalist.”. Considering her upcoming appearances at San Diego Opera, her second foray into a role...
operawire.com
2023 Elizabeth Connell Prize International Singing Competition to be Held in London
The 2023 Elizabeth Connell Prize International Singing Competition will take place in London at Wigmore Hall. Established in 2014 through the legacy left by South African Dramatic Soprano Elizabeth Connell, the competition provides financial support for aspiring dramatic female singers under the age of 35. This year’s record-breaking amount of...
operawire.com
Juan Diego Flórez Cancels Kennedy Center Recital
Juan Diego Flórez has canceled his recital at the Kennedy Center. The tenor took to social media and said, “I am so sorry to announce that regrettably, I have to cancel my concert tomorrow at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC due to a sudden throat infection. We are already looking for a replacement date, and I hope to be back in Washington very soon. Now I need to rest and I hope to get better for my upcoming concerts. Thank you for your understanding!”
operawire.com
Music of Remembrance to Stream Lori Laitman’s ‘Wertheim Park’
Music of Remembrance has started streaming Lori Laitman’s “Wertheim Park” as part of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The video showcases the work’s world premiere on Oct. 30, 2022 at Benaroya Hall. It features soprano Alisa Jordheim as the soloist as well as an instrumental ensemble featureing Laura De Luca (clarinet), Mikhail Shmidt (violin), Jonathan Green (double bass), and Mina Miller (piano).
Comments / 0