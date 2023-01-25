Read full article on original website
Related
Five signs that your relationship isn’t working, according to a therapist
A sex and relationship therapist has revealed the signs a relationship might be on the rocks - including partners not having ‘their back ‘ and not asking them questions.Lauren Consul, 34, has revealed the five signs a relationship is on the demise - including not maintaining curiosity about your partner and your words and actions not aligning.She said that some couples can feel like roommates as they “lose curiosity and stop asking questions”.Lauren said getting stuck in the content during arguments, rather than talking about the deeper underlying meaning of the argument.She says being unwilling to take responsibility for the...
Harper's Bazaar
What is 'lucky girl' syndrome and does it actually work?
If you're a regular scroller on social media, chances are you might have seen videos of young women confidently proclaiming how lucky they are; that everything always goes right for them. 'Lucky girl syndrome' is the latest trend doing the rounds online, with the concept being that if you repeatedly tell the universe how fortunate you are, that you will be rewarded with that promotion, proposal or pay rise, depending on what you're wishing for.
psychologytoday.com
ADHD and Social Awkwardness
False beliefs about deficits in communication can hold someone back in making and keeping friends, in relationships, and at work. The combination of tracking verbal and nonverbal cues can be overwhelming for neurodivergent people. Practical strategies for improving verbal communication include tools for entering, participating in, and exiting conversations. Learning...
Quitting Social Media May Actually Help Calm Your Broken Online Brain
“I am so happy with my decision — it was one of the best forms of self-care I practiced with myself this year.”
msn.com
7 Body Language Signs That Mean Someone Is Attracted to You, According to Therapists
Slide 1 of 8: Putting yourself out there is not easy. When we admit our feelings toward another person, we open ourselves up to the possibility of rejection—and there are few more dreaded experiences. That's why instead of being direct, we often take a less straightforward approach when we're into someone, even if we don't realize we're doing it. According to therapists and other relationship experts, body language can easily give you away when you're talking to a person that you're interested in. Read on to find out the seven most common signs that indicate attraction.READ THIS NEXT: Wearing This One Thing Makes You Instantly More Attractive, New Study Says.Read the original article on Best Life.
4 Signs Someone Might Be Lying
Being able to tell whether someone is lying is a skill. According to the research of Vanessa Van Edwards, only six out of ten Americans claim to tell the truth every day, and 82 percent of lies go undetected.
6 signs that you're in a one-sided relationship and how to find balance
If you're always the one to make plans, do chores, and initiate intimacy, then you may be in a one-sided relationship
Couples therapists recommend these 10 questions to test whether your relationship is just rocky or fully toxic
Every relationship has some issues, but when those issues involve controlling or codependent behavior, it can be a massive red flag.
psychologytoday.com
Why Narcissists Make Truthful Reconciliation Impossible
An expectation of special treatment and a deficit in empathy can cause narcissists to seem entitled to forgiveness, even while still harming you. For many narcissists, conflict resolution and communication are often games to win, and humility and self-reflexivity are seen as liabilities. A narcissist's terms of forgiveness often rush...
Opinion: Is There A Link Between Narcissism And Addiction?
Narcissism and addiction are closely linked, as both involve a preoccupation with oneself and a need for external validation. Narcissists have a constant need for admiration and validation, and they often use addiction as a way to cope with feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. Addiction, in turn, can exacerbate narcissistic tendencies and create a vicious cycle of self-destructive behavior.
8 Subtle Ways Parents Create Anxiety Without Realizing It
Experts break down the comments and behaviors from adults that make kids feel anxious.
Women Who Give Too Much in a Relationship Suffer From Low Self-Esteem
Relationships are give and take. But for a woman with low self-esteem, it’s all giving with no taking in return. Which can be exhausting. When it comes to relationships, women who give too much are not doing it out of generosity. They are doing it out of fear.
Boosting Emotional Intimacy
Emotional intimacy is closeness and familiarity with someone else that comes from sharing your most personal thoughts and feelings. When you are emotionally intimate with someone, you feel as though you can be yourself and share anything with them without judgment. This type of intimacy can be extremely beneficial in a relationship, as it allows both partners to feel connected and supported.
psychologytoday.com
Are You Staying in a Relationship Even Though It Hurts?
What influences our attraction and bond to another?. There is a well-established phenomenon, held by leaders in the fields of relationship research and therapy, that we choose romantic relationships in which we can revisit and heal childhood wounds.1 These experts believe that we are, unconsciously, attracted to people who interact with us in both the positive/nurturing ways and the hurtful/negative ways our caregivers did. 2.
psychologytoday.com
What Is the Most Important Part of a Good Relationship?
Trust is feeling confident that your needs will be met in a relationship. We need to trust that our partners plan to stay and invest in the relationship. Sometimes, it is easier to understand broken trust, but we must learn what trust feels like when it is intact and consistent.
psychologytoday.com
What Does It Take to Restore a Broken Relationship?
Relationship rifts may seem impossible to mend, especially when there has been a transgression. New research on couples shows how mutual reflection on the transgression can promote repair. True forgiveness and self-forgiveness are possible when each person shares their thoughts and feelings. The publication of Prince Harry’s memoir and interviews...
Opinion: How To Identify If Someone Is Committed To A Long-Term Relationship
Regarding my relationship, I tend to lean on the anxious side, constantly overanalyzing and overthinking. You would think that after over five years, the anxiety would settle down, and for the most part, it has, but I still have my moments of self-doubt.
psychologytoday.com
Grounding Techniques for Trauma and Anxiety
Grounding techniques can help you find relief and control in moments of panic or frequent hypervigilance. Three types of grounding techniques are physical, mental, and soothing. Strategies to try out the next time you feel hijacked by your emotions include taking a walk, focusing on your senses, and listening to...
Control issues in a relationship can be considered abusive.
In romantic relationships, control issues are those little habits that drive you nuts, but you’re not sure how to deal with them. But they’re also the red flags that appear in your toxic relationship and signal that something isn’t quite right.
Opinion: A Letter To Anyone Dating A Victim Of Narcissistic Abuse
A new relationship is most likely the last thing you’ll be thinking about after you leave your abuser. I hope it’s the last thing on your mind…because it’s time for you to be selfish and put your needs first. Regardless of if you ignore the pain and try to shut things out, you will be affected by what you endured. As a plea from someone that didn’t deal with her pain right away —
Comments / 0