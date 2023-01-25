Read full article on original website
Related
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Black@ND hosts live podcast recording on Black excellence
Walk the Walk Week continued Wednesday with a live taping of Black@ND —a podcast focused on the experiences of Black students, faculty and staff — in the Debartolo Performing Arts Center (DPAC). The live podcast was hosted by sophomore Isaiah Hall and junior Luzolo Matundu. Hall and Matundu...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
FTT department hosts 34th annual Notre Dame Student Film Festival
This weekend, Notre Dame’s Film, Television and Theatre (FTT) Department will host its 34th annual Notre Dame Student Film Festival in the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center’s Browning Cinema. Ten unique short films made by 20 different student filmmakers in Notre Dame’s FTT Department, both collaboratively and individually, will...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
‘It was never about a dream’: NAACP president and CEO speaks at Notre Dame Black excellence celebration dinner
On Thursday evening, hundreds of Notre Dame students, staff and faculty weathered the northern Indiana winter to gather in the Morris Inn Smith Ballroom. From the other side of the nation, president and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Derrick Johnson and other activists traveled to join them.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Thank you social justice volunteers
The University of Notre Dame does an excellent job of reminding us how important it is to reach out to “the least of our brethren” and practice social justice as part of our daily lives. There is the Center for Social Concerns on campus that does an excellent job clarifying this for us. One of the other organizations on campus that also actively practices social justice in our community is the Sacred Heart Parish on campus. They have a Social Justice Ministry that has been active for many years with a number of parishioners who have also been active in such ministries.
Comments / 0