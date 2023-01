Luca Salsi has retired the role of Amonasro in “Aida.”. The baritone took to social media on Jan. 24 and said, “today will be the last performance of ‘Aida’ at Wiener Staatsoper. Today I will play Amonasro for the last time. What a great Theater and what an unsurpassed cast to bid farewell to this role!”

