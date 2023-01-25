Read full article on original website
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Don’t delay discernment!
Before coming to Notre Dame, I had never heard of discernment. Now, I would be lost without it. Discernment has not only brought joy and clarity, but it has also become the subject of my senior thesis. My research investigates the nature of discernment at Notre Dame, so I have...
abc57.com
Parental rights groups on the rise in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich.-- From book bans to board elections, "parental rights" groups like "We the Parents" have been making their presence known throughout Michiana, even influencing some school board elections. It's raising many questions about what these groups are all about. Here on ABC57, we report more and more on...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Thank you social justice volunteers
The University of Notre Dame does an excellent job of reminding us how important it is to reach out to “the least of our brethren” and practice social justice as part of our daily lives. There is the Center for Social Concerns on campus that does an excellent job clarifying this for us. One of the other organizations on campus that also actively practices social justice in our community is the Sacred Heart Parish on campus. They have a Social Justice Ministry that has been active for many years with a number of parishioners who have also been active in such ministries.
abc57.com
South Bend Schools: electric buses are coming to town
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- South Bend Community School Corporation (SBCSC) unveiled two new electric school buses Friday. The environmentally-friendly electric buses will save SBCSC more than 30 thousand gallons of diesel each year. SBCSC is the first school district in Northern Indiana to begin using these new vehicles.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
‘It was never about a dream’: NAACP president and CEO speaks at Notre Dame Black excellence celebration dinner
On Thursday evening, hundreds of Notre Dame students, staff and faculty weathered the northern Indiana winter to gather in the Morris Inn Smith Ballroom. From the other side of the nation, president and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Derrick Johnson and other activists traveled to join them.
nwi.life
Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos contribute $860,000 to the City of South Bend and local non-profits
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – January 26, 2023 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos are pleased to announce that they presented checks totaling $860,000 to South Bend Mayor James Mueller and representatives from several area non-profits today at a ceremony at Four Winds South Bend. This contribution is part of a voluntary local agreement between the Pokagon Band and the City of South Bend. In addition to annual payments to the City of South Bend, the Pokagon Band also funds a variety of community development projects and causes.
abc57.com
South Bend Common Councilmember calls for help in Clerk controversy
A member of the South Bend Common Council is asking for Indiana's Public Access Counselor to weigh-in on the controversy at the City Clerk's Office. As ABC57 reported, Council President Sharon McBride canceled Monday night's council meeting, claiming City Clerk Dawn Jones failed to post proper public notice of the meeting.
WNDU
Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Underground Railroad Society of Cass County (URSCC) recently purchased a historic schoolhouse in Calvin Township. Brownsville School #1 will be restored and used to display items from other public, one-room schools in Cass County. It opened in the 1840s and was integrated from the...
Kalamazoo’s Greenleaf Trust Promotes One, Adds Four
Greenleaf Trust, an independent Michigan-chartered trust-only bank exclusively focused on wealth management, trust and estate administration, and administration of company-sponsored retirement plans based in Kalamazoo, announced five promotions and additions. […] The post Kalamazoo’s Greenleaf Trust Promotes One, Adds Four appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Stabilization begins at former Tasty Nut Shop building, Mesh cover placed, foundation stabilization in progress
WHITE PIGEON — More than two months after the go-ahead was given for restoring the former Tasty Nut Shop building in White Pigeon, the efforts have begun in earnest. On Monday, crews from Building Restoration Inc. placed a mesh bracing on the much-maligned southwest corner of the building, located on the corner of U.S. 12 and Kalamazoo Street in the village, designed to help stabilize the most unstable part of the pre-Civil War structure so work can begin on restoring it to its former glory.
95.3 MNC
Unemployment dips in Indiana, including drops in St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties
Indiana’s unemployment rate in December stands at 3.1%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate for December stands at 3.5%. Elkhart County’s jobless rate dropped three-tenths of a point from November to 2.8 percent. St. Joseph County’s rate dropped four-tenths of a...
Store Space coming to South Bend
Holladay Properties is converting 39,990-square-feet of space in South Bend into a self-storage facility. The post Store Space coming to South Bend appeared first on Michiana Business News.
abc57.com
Megabus expansion connecting South Bend to 24 cities
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- From South Bend to Indy to Chicago - a new partnership is connecting you to new cities. Megabus has over 100 destinations in the U.S., and now a new stop in Michiana!. Routes will run from South Bend to other cities here in Indiana like, Kokomo,...
Museum Tour: Mary’s City of David commune in Benton Harbor
In its heyday, Mary's City of David was a bustling religious commune nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Benton Harbor that hosted thousands of vacationers from Chicago. Now, its sole member is working to preserve its story.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
FTT department hosts 34th annual Notre Dame Student Film Festival
This weekend, Notre Dame’s Film, Television and Theatre (FTT) Department will host its 34th annual Notre Dame Student Film Festival in the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center’s Browning Cinema. Ten unique short films made by 20 different student filmmakers in Notre Dame’s FTT Department, both collaboratively and individually, will...
onfocus.news
Massive High School Sports Complex Expected to Generate $65M Annually
Front Office Sports reported that a huge high school athletics facility is about to be built in Indiana, projected to generate $65 million in annual revenue. Located in Mishawaka, Indiana(population 51,000) the 230,000 square foot facility with host tournaments for football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, tennis and other sports. Read more...
abc57.com
Local activists react to released footage of police beating Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- The Memphis Police Department released tragic body camera footage showing the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of police. The Memphis police chief said he was "horrified and disgusted" by what he saw. It shows Nichols getting pulled over by five Memphis officers on...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish men’s tennis hopes to continue hot start in Kentucky
It’s a new season for Notre Dame men’s tennis. Following a mediocre season last year, the Irish are looking for improvement both in and out of ACC play this year. Irish head coach Ryan Sachire and his team — filled with savvy veterans and some high-flying freshmen — know that this weekend presents a key opportunity to showcase that improvement.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Northwest Indiana continues to see some of state's highest unemployment rates
Lake County once again has Indiana's highest unemployment rate. Lake County's December unemployment rate was 4.4 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. But some specific areas were higher. Hobart and Merrillville had unemployment rates of 4.8 percent, while Gary's was 7.2 percent. Most of the region has...
WNDU
Mike Brey discusses ‘decommitments’ after his departure announcement
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Before Mike Brey announced he would be stepping away as the coach of the men’s basketball program at Notre Dame, the Irish were bringing in three players in the Class of 2023. That number has dwindled down to two, and it could go lower.
