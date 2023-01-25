Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 21:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 04:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harrison Light Snow Accumulations Possible Snow showers will continue into the early morning hours and could result in some light accumulations, mainly on grassy areas or elevated surfaces. Those traveling overnight into the early morning hours should be aware that untreated elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses could become slick in areas that see these snow showers.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Bracken; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
