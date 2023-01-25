ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IN

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-26 17:19:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 04:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Hardin; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Washington; Woodford Light Snow Accumulations Possible Snow showers will continue into the early morning hours and could result in some light accumulations, mainly on grassy areas or elevated surfaces. Those traveling overnight into the early morning hours should be aware that untreated elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses could become slick in areas that see these snow showers.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-26 21:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 04:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harrison Light Snow Accumulations Possible Snow showers will continue into the early morning hours and could result in some light accumulations, mainly on grassy areas or elevated surfaces. Those traveling overnight into the early morning hours should be aware that untreated elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses could become slick in areas that see these snow showers.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN

