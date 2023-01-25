ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India

A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
The Associated Press

Brazil declares public health emergency for Yanomami people

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited Brazil’s northern state of Roraima on Saturday after the government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria as a consequence of illegal mining.
Reuters

Italy, Albania drug-trafficking network dismantled, says Europol

BRUSSELS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Law enforcement authorities have dismantled a network of drug traffickers in Italy and Albania, Europe's Europol police agency said on Thursday. Europol said the criminals in question were allegedly responsible for large-scale trafficking of cocaine, cannabis and heroin mainly from Albania to Italy, as countries throughout Europe battle hard to tackle organised crime gangs.
US News and World Report

At Least One Dead, Several Injured in Machete Attack at Southern Spain Churches

MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish authorities said they were investigating what they called a possible "terrorist" incident after a machete-wielding man attacked several people at two churches in the southern port city of Algeciras, killing at least one person. The man attacked clergymen at two different churches - San Isidro and Nuestra...
104.1 WIKY

Spain to scrap mandatory masks on public transport on Feb. 7

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain, one of the last countries in Europe to still require people to wear masks on public transport to prevent the spread of COVID-19, will likely lift the obligation on Feb. 7, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Thursday. She said the epidemiological situation in the...
Reuters

Japan to downgrade coronavirus classification on May 8 - NHK

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japan is set to downgrade its classification of COVID-19 to that of a less serious disease on May 8, revising its measures against the coronavirus such as relaxing guidance that people wear masks in public indoor places, NHK public broadcaster said.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Pakistan: Wild poliovirus detected in an environmental sample in Lahore

Pakistan’s first detection of wild poliovirus in 2023 has been detected in an environmental sample in Lahore. The virus found in Gulshan Ravi has links to a poliovirus found in Nangahar, Afghanistan last November, the Pakistan Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health said. Federal Minister for Health...
The Associated Press

Austria remains opposed to expanding EU visa-free travel

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Monday he stands against expansion of the European Union’s visa-free Schengen area because of his country’s concerns over illegal migration. Nehammer travelled to Bulgaria on the invitation of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. The two leaders visited the Bulgaria’s...
BBC

China Covid: Coffins sell out as rural losses mount

The BBC has found evidence of a considerable number of Covid-related deaths in China's rural regions, as the virus spread from big cities to more remote areas with older populations. In Xinzhou region of northern Shanxi province the coffin makers have been busy. We watched the skilled craftsmen as they...

