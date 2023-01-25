Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India
A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
18 children dead in Uzbekistan after consuming India-made syrup, ministry says
At least 18 children have died in Uzbekistan after consuming a medicinal syrup manufactured by Indian drugmaker Marion Biotech, according to the Uzbek Health Ministry.
US becomes first country in world to 'officially' hit 100m Covid cases
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that cumulative US cases surpassed nine figures on December 21.
msn.com
Protests in Stockholm, including Koran-burning, draw strong condemnation from Turkey
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Protests in Stockholm on Saturday against Turkey and Sweden's bid to join NATO, including the burning of a copy of the Koran, sharply heightened tensions with Turkey at a time when the Nordic country needs Ankara's backing to gain entry to the military alliance. "We condemn in the...
UK accused of abandoning 38 people adrift in Channel
French coastguards claim British rescue services said they would help people in dinghy but failed to do so
Brazil declares public health emergency for Yanomami people
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited Brazil’s northern state of Roraima on Saturday after the government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria as a consequence of illegal mining.
Belgium no longer wants Italy to transfer two suspects in EU scandal - sources
MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Belgium no longer wants Italy to hand over two women suspected of involvement in a cash-for-influence corruption scandal at the European Parliament, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Italy, Albania drug-trafficking network dismantled, says Europol
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Law enforcement authorities have dismantled a network of drug traffickers in Italy and Albania, Europe's Europol police agency said on Thursday. Europol said the criminals in question were allegedly responsible for large-scale trafficking of cocaine, cannabis and heroin mainly from Albania to Italy, as countries throughout Europe battle hard to tackle organised crime gangs.
US News and World Report
At Least One Dead, Several Injured in Machete Attack at Southern Spain Churches
MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish authorities said they were investigating what they called a possible "terrorist" incident after a machete-wielding man attacked several people at two churches in the southern port city of Algeciras, killing at least one person. The man attacked clergymen at two different churches - San Isidro and Nuestra...
104.1 WIKY
Spain to scrap mandatory masks on public transport on Feb. 7
MADRID (Reuters) – Spain, one of the last countries in Europe to still require people to wear masks on public transport to prevent the spread of COVID-19, will likely lift the obligation on Feb. 7, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Thursday. She said the epidemiological situation in the...
Japan to downgrade coronavirus classification on May 8 - NHK
TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japan is set to downgrade its classification of COVID-19 to that of a less serious disease on May 8, revising its measures against the coronavirus such as relaxing guidance that people wear masks in public indoor places, NHK public broadcaster said.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Pakistan: Wild poliovirus detected in an environmental sample in Lahore
Pakistan’s first detection of wild poliovirus in 2023 has been detected in an environmental sample in Lahore. The virus found in Gulshan Ravi has links to a poliovirus found in Nangahar, Afghanistan last November, the Pakistan Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health said. Federal Minister for Health...
Austria remains opposed to expanding EU visa-free travel
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Monday he stands against expansion of the European Union’s visa-free Schengen area because of his country’s concerns over illegal migration. Nehammer travelled to Bulgaria on the invitation of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. The two leaders visited the Bulgaria’s...
BBC
China Covid: Coffins sell out as rural losses mount
The BBC has found evidence of a considerable number of Covid-related deaths in China's rural regions, as the virus spread from big cities to more remote areas with older populations. In Xinzhou region of northern Shanxi province the coffin makers have been busy. We watched the skilled craftsmen as they...
