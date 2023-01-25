ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Aryna Sabalenka advances in Melbourne as Billie Jean King wants Wimbledon change

Billie Jean King called for Wimbledon to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the All England Club this year as Aryna Sabalenka set up the possibility of an all-Belarus Australian Open final.Sabalenka defeated Donna Vekic 6-3 6-2 and will take on surprise package Magda Linette on Thursday while Victoria Azarenka plays Russian-turned-Kazakh Elena Rybakina.With Russian Karen Khachanov through to the semi-finals in the men’s draw and Andrey Rublev also in the quarter-finals, the stakes could not be higher as Wimbledon organisers weigh up whether to reverse last year’s ban.🎾 9-0 in matches🎾 18-0 in sets@SabalenkaA is on a...
atptour.com

Ruthless Djokovic Routs Rublev To Reach Australian Open Semi-Finals

Serbian moves within two wins of record-extending 10th title in Melbourne. Dialled-in and fired up, Novak Djokovic delivered a devastating quarter-final display Wednesday to breeze past Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 at the Australian Open. Djokovic was taking on the highest-ranked opponent of his Melbourne campaign so far in World...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-South Korea coach Bell targets deep run at women’s World Cup

(Reuters) – South Korea women’s coach Colin Bell has set his sights on steering the team to the latter stages of the women’s World Cup in July and August, as they aim to build on last year’s runner-up finish at the Asian Cup. South Korea will...
AFP

Djokovic, Sabalenka roll into Australian Open semi-finals

Novak Djokovic was two wins away from a 22nd Grand Slam crown after bulldozing into the Australian Open semi-finals on Wednesday, while Aryna Sabalenka was equally impressive in reaching the women's last four. But former world number one Djokovic, who can return to the top of the rankings if he wins the Australian Open for a record-extending 10th time, will be a whole new prospect.

