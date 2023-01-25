Read full article on original website
Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff advance to doubles semifinals at Australian Open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula is still in contention for an Australian Open title as semifinalist in the doubles tournament with partner Coco Gauff. Pegula, the Buffalo native who is ranked No. 3 in the world, and Gauf, the second-highest ranked American at No. 7, will face the Japanese tandem of Shuko Aoyama and […]
Aryna Sabalenka advances in Melbourne as Billie Jean King wants Wimbledon change
Billie Jean King called for Wimbledon to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the All England Club this year as Aryna Sabalenka set up the possibility of an all-Belarus Australian Open final.Sabalenka defeated Donna Vekic 6-3 6-2 and will take on surprise package Magda Linette on Thursday while Victoria Azarenka plays Russian-turned-Kazakh Elena Rybakina.With Russian Karen Khachanov through to the semi-finals in the men’s draw and Andrey Rublev also in the quarter-finals, the stakes could not be higher as Wimbledon organisers weigh up whether to reverse last year’s ban.🎾 9-0 in matches🎾 18-0 in sets@SabalenkaA is on a...
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Tennis-Rybakina and Sabalenka set up Australian Open final showdown
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Elena Rybakina won a duel of Grand Slam champions to reach her first Australian Open final and will battle Aryna Sabalenka for the title after the Belarusian shrugged off her semi-final hoodoo at the majors.
atptour.com
Ruthless Djokovic Routs Rublev To Reach Australian Open Semi-Finals
Serbian moves within two wins of record-extending 10th title in Melbourne. Dialled-in and fired up, Novak Djokovic delivered a devastating quarter-final display Wednesday to breeze past Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 at the Australian Open. Djokovic was taking on the highest-ranked opponent of his Melbourne campaign so far in World...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka reach Melbourne final
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has another shot at a major title after reaching the Australian Open final...
Tennis-Anyone but Djokovic: Rublev targets first Grand Slam semi-final
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic remains on track for his 10th Australian Open crown after returning to his imperious best and although Andrey Rublev is not looking forward to Wednesday's quarter-final clash, he is still hoping to stop the Serbian's title charge.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-South Korea coach Bell targets deep run at women’s World Cup
(Reuters) – South Korea women’s coach Colin Bell has set his sights on steering the team to the latter stages of the women’s World Cup in July and August, as they aim to build on last year’s runner-up finish at the Asian Cup. South Korea will...
Djokovic, Sabalenka roll into Australian Open semi-finals
Novak Djokovic was two wins away from a 22nd Grand Slam crown after bulldozing into the Australian Open semi-finals on Wednesday, while Aryna Sabalenka was equally impressive in reaching the women's last four. But former world number one Djokovic, who can return to the top of the rankings if he wins the Australian Open for a record-extending 10th time, will be a whole new prospect.
