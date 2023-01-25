Read full article on original website
Key Panel Urges BOJ to Make 2% Inflation Target Long-Term Goal
TOKYO (Reuters) -A panel of academics and business executives on Monday urged the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to make its 2% inflation target a long-term goal instead of one that must be met as soon as possible, in light of the rising cost of prolonged monetary easing. The re-defining of...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Turkey Alerts Citizens to Risk of Attack in United States, Europe on Heels of Western Warnings
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
Tesla Model 2 Expected in 2025
Tesla teased investors during a quarterly update earlier this month with mentions of future products, such as the long-awaited affordable Tesla Model 2 or Model C, that may, or may not, be unveiled on the March 1 Investor Day event. Spurring that speculation in part is a different January 2023...
Joe Biden Claims He Was in Office for 400 Years, News About Economy Can't Be Better, Inflation Decreasing Every Month
During Joe Biden's recent remarks on Thursday about the economic progress of the United States since he took office, he mentioned, "And, by the way, in case you were wondering, I’ve been saying this for the last 400 years I’ve been in office."
Adani's Market Loss Swells to $66 Billion as Its Fight With Short-Seller Escalates
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Most Adani group shares extended their sharp falls on Monday as the Indian conglomerate's rebuttal of a U.S. short-seller's criticism failed to pacify investors, driving stock market losses for the companies to $66 billion over three days. Flagship Adani Enterprises, which is facing a crucial test...
Marketmind: Breathe In
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. Markets are holding their breath for a week where central banks may start to take divergent paths. Chinese markets have returned from the Lunar New Year break with a bit of a whimper rather than a bang [.SS] and the wind filling the sails of a wider positive mood has backed off while rate decisions in the U.S., Europe and the UK beckon.
U.S. Issues Another Warning of Possible Terrorist Attacks in Turkey
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Turkey warned Americans on Monday of possible attacks against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul, marking its second such notice in four days, following Koran-burning incidents in Europe. In an updated security alert, the U.S. embassy said "possible imminent retaliatory attacks by...
Japan's Chip Equipment Makers in the Dark About New China Export Restrictions
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese makers of semiconductor manufacturing machinery and materials used to make chips said on Monday they had yet to hear from Japan's government about export restrictions that could directly or indirectly affect their business in China. Reuters contacted 10 chip-related companies, of which five - Advantest Corp,...
S.Korea's Posco Chemical Says Wins $32.6 Billion Order From Samsung SDI
SEOUL (Reuters) - Posco Chemical said on Monday it has won a 40 trillion won ($32.60 billion) order from Samsung SDI to supply cathode materials for electric vehicle batteries between 2023 and 2032. However, the deal value could change due to further negotiations and fluctuating prices of raw materials, the...
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
UK Video Streaming Market Shows Signs of Recovery in Last Quarter of 2022
LONDON (Reuters) - The UK video streaming market showed a tentative recovery in the final quarter of 2022, with subscriber numbers edging higher after a sharp decline earlier in the year when cash-strapped households sought savings, industry data showed on Monday. Market researcher Kantar said that between October and December...
Apple's India Supplier Jabil Making AirPods Parts for Export-Bloomberg
(Reuters) - Apple-supplier Jabil Inc's India unit has begun making components for AirPods in the country and is shipping plastic bodies or enclosures for AirPods to China and Vietnam, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple Inc and Jabil did not immediately respond to a...
Australia Prepares for Thousands of Chinese Students to Return as Relations Improve
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia is preparing for the arrival of thousands of Chinese students, the education minister said on Monday, days after China's education ministry warned students enrolled overseas that online learning would no longer be recognised. Australia's education sector, which generated A$39 billion ($27.66 billion) in export earnings before...
Under-Funded WHO Seeks 'Reinforced' Role in Global Health at Key Meeting
GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization will push at its board meeting this week for an expanded role in tackling the next global health emergency after COVID-19, but is still seeking answers on how to fund it, according to health policy experts. The Geneva meeting sets the programme for...
Scholz Downplays Differences on Ukraine on South America Tour
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sought to drum up support for Ukraine during his first South American tour although differences with his hosts emerged, with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declaring the region was not planning on sending weapons. On his three-day trip, Scholz has sought to stress unity,...
China's MMG Flags Production Halt at Las Bambas in Peru Due to Protests
(Reuters) -Chinese copper miner MMG Ltd said on Monday its Las Bambas mine in Peru would likely have to halt production from Feb. 1 due to a shortage of "critical supplies" leading to a slowdown of operations. The Melbourne-headquartered miner said the shortage of supplies was due to transport disruptions...
Prada Appoints Former Luxottica Chief Guerra as New CEO
MILAN (Reuters) - Italian fashion group Prada said on Friday it appointed former Luxottica chief Andrea Guerra as its new chief executive officer, taking the place of Patrizio Bertelli and Miuccia Prada as planned. The group announced in December that Guerra would take the helm of the group, easing a...
