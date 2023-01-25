If you love wholesome, chewy sourdough bread, you just might be one of those super-dedicated home bakers who has taken up the task of baking it yourself. And if you are one of those folks, then you certainly know all about starters. A sourdough starter is the most fundamental ingredient of sourdough bread, a yeasty, active mixture of flour and water that gets added to a dough that will rise and then be baked (via King Arthur Baking).

17 HOURS AGO