Have some free time? Spend it baking your first pan of baklava
It’s a long process, but the results are more than rewarding.
Ben & Jerry’s newest ‘Topped’ flavors taste like two classic desserts
Ben & Jerry’s has launched two new flavors in its “Topped” line that will have ice cream lovers ditching their New Year’s resolutions. Bossin’ Cream Pie and Raspberry Cheesecake feature what the “Topped” line is known for - a top layer of chocolate ganache.
3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: 3 Ingredients Brownie Recipe.
Bananas Turning Brown? Make This Easy Chocolate Banana Bread
My family is so inconsistent with fruit. One week apples disappear, and the next week they'll sit untouched. Bananas are another fruit that is either consumed instantly or left untouched for a week. On those weeks when the bananas just sit on the counter getting a little too ripe? That's...
The Kitchn: Brown butter makes this banana-walnut bread extra special
While some people insist on chocolate in their banana bread, I much prefer nuts — walnuts, to be exact. They’re a buttery, crunchy counterpart to the sweet and tender crumbs of the classic quick bread. This particular version is packed with them. Combined with a boost of flavor from brown butter and some extra moisture, thanks to a generous spoonful or two of yogurt, this is sure to be a banana bread recipe you’ll turn to again and again.
Our 14 Best Winter Dessert Recipes
When the holiday season ends but cold and darkness persist, we often find ourselves stuck inside, contemplating some of life’s bigger questions like, “What should I make for dessert this morning evening?” If you’ve asked yourself that question lately (as I have), there are countless options to choose from.
Baked Custard
When I make Grandma's Baked Custard, it brings me back to the simple days of good old-fashioned desserts made with everyday pantry ingredients. Grandma was quite creative in making delicious desserts in the kitchen and this recipe brings back many fond childhood memories of her.
How pistachio became the new "it flavor" of early winter
If you visit a coffee shop right now, I almost guarantee there is a pistachio-flavored drink on the menu. That's been the case at Starbucks for four years, since launching the original pistachio latte in 2019. This winter, the global coffee chain announced their seasonal menu "featuring the return of the fan-favorite Pistachio Latte and the new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew."
Chocolate depression cake recipe: (No eggs, no butter, no milk)
The idea for this vegan cake can be traced back to the Great Depression when traditional cake ingredients were hard to come by. I first tried this recipe during the early days of lockdown, back in 2020, on a day that I was stuck at home wanting to bake something, but entirely out of eggs.
16 Boozy Hot Chocolate Recipes You Must Try
Hot chocolate is one of my favorite little indulgences. You can have a quick cup with premade hot chocolate mix, or you can spend the time and make it from scratch. Irish Cream Hot Chocolate BombsPhoto byGreta Brinkley.
Dig Into the Sweet Nostalgia of the Best Old-School Puddings in London
Pudding can be the crowning joy of a good meal. It’s the opportunity for a little froth and fun, once the kitchen has earned the trust and affection of the eater. Historically, British traditional cooking has known this to be the case. Wibbly wobbly jellies, meringues upon meringues in a rococo pouf, a whole lemon boiled inside a pudding: Surprise! It’s all so silly and delightful!
CELEBRATE THIS VALENTINE’S DAY ‘DESI’ STYLE WITH BOMBAY BUNGALOW
Revel in the colours and flavours of India with your beloved this Valentine’s Day and celebrate the beauty of love desi-style at Bombay Bungalow. Sink your teeth into succulent meaty and delish vegetarian offerings with a set, three-course menu. With sumptuous starters and a divine main course topped off by a delightfully handcrafted classic dessert with a modern twist, guests will be in for an enlivening treat for the senses this Valentine’s Day at Bombay Bungalow.
Torta Diplomatica: A Delicious and Elegant Italian Dessert
When it comes to Italian desserts, there are so many delicious options to choose from. From tiramisu to cannoli, the options are endless. But one Italian dessert that often gets overlooked is the Torta Diplomatica. This traditional Italian pastry is a delicious and elegant Italian dessert that is perfect for...
Recipe for Traditional Sicilian Cannoli
Ah, Sicilian cannoli. The mere mention of these delicious, creamy treats is enough to make any foodie's mouth water. But if you're not familiar with these little bites of heaven, allow me to introduce you to one of the most beloved sweets in all of Italy. The Sicilian cannoli is...
Recipes from Ronee: Cream Cheese Danish
I like this recipe, not only because it’s really good, but these ingredients can all be kept in your fridge or pantry for a long time until you need a quick and easy dessert. Once when my nieces and nephews were visiting, I made an assembly line for them to create these. It did include […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Cream Cheese Danish appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Baked Macaroni & Cheese
Sometimes, even as an adult, I just crave the "comfort food" that I ate as a child! I love Baked Macaroni & Cheese, but when we made it previously, it always came out drier than I was hoping for. Not this time! We found a recipe that we adjusted a bit that produced a delicious macaroni and cheese that was nice and creamy! Enjoy!
Tuesday Tip: Swap In Easy Substitutions for More Healthful Eating
Rise and shine: People who want to lose weight would be much better off “fasting” after dinner than skipping breakfast, said Tanya Rosen, a licensed nutritionist who has practiced for 17 years. “Many people who skip breakfast mistakenly think that they are doing ‘intermittent fasting,’ but they are...
Can You Bake Bread With An Unfed Sourdough Starter?
If you love wholesome, chewy sourdough bread, you just might be one of those super-dedicated home bakers who has taken up the task of baking it yourself. And if you are one of those folks, then you certainly know all about starters. A sourdough starter is the most fundamental ingredient of sourdough bread, a yeasty, active mixture of flour and water that gets added to a dough that will rise and then be baked (via King Arthur Baking).
Fooling around with lemons
Citrus rules in the winter, and lemons are king (or queen). This recipe embraces the lemon in a simple yet sumptuous dessert. A "fool" is a British dessert, traditionally prepared with custard and pureed fruit. Whipped cream is often substituted for the custard in popular variations. Fools are a wonderful...
Chicago Style Cheesecake Recipe
If you’re a cheesecake lover and you’ve never had a Chicago Style Cheesecake, this is definitely a cheesecake recipe you need to try. I promise you won’t be disappointed.
