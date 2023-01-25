ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Rick Van Der Wegen
2d ago

So are we going to ban everything that offends a few. News flash almost everything offends at least 1 person. If this continues we will not have a thing to look at. Statues, flags, paintings are all history. Sooner or later there will not be any history just the present and that will offened someone. Please stop all the madness!!!

Juan Gonzales Jr
1d ago

Grow up, people, we can get rid of everything in this world. We can't erase history. It happened, and that's that. Soon, you wouldn't be able to say hi to anybody because they will be offended.

Bookings go up at Kewaunee County Jail

You would have seen more people get processed at the state’s small jail in 2022, according to Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski. A total of 710 people were processed at the Kewaunee County Jail, up from 628 in 2021. Nearly half of those were non-custody bookings, which occur when a person is not physically arrested, and the offense was not immediately reported. Joski says it is just a sign of the county coming out of the pandemic.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
County has first confirmed CWD case

Waupaca County has its first confirmed case of chronic wasting disease in a wild deer. A hunter harvested the 2-year-old doe in the town of Harrison in the northwestern part of the county, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. DNR to host public meeting. The DNR and Waupaca...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Vigil for crash victims at Fond du Lac church

Community holds hands at vigil for crash victims in Fond du Lac. The Fox Valley Housing Coalition looks in parks, doorways and under bridges, conducting an annual survey of the homeless. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department. Updated: 5 hours ago. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Howard business burglary investigation

HOWARD, Wis–The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a business burglary. A male suspect broke into a business in Howard on January 19th. Officials have not released what was stolen.
HOWARD, WI
Volunteers conduct annual count of homeless population in Fox Cities

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Volunteers spent Wednesday night looking for homeless people on the streets in the Fox Valley for the annual Point-in-Time Count. “You hope not to find anybody. That’s the good news when you don’t find folks... but you are prepared for when you do,” Pillars Executive Director Lisa Strandberg said.
APPLETON, WI
Daily Arrest Records - January 25, 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday January 25, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Race For Green Bay Mayor Is Anything But Non-Partisan

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In less than a month, voters in Green Bay will be voting for their preferred candidate for mayor, with the top two vote getters advancing to April’s general election. If campaign money raised is any indication, two candidates already have a significant edge.
GREEN BAY, WI
Mistrial? Grant Fuhrman defense raises the possibility

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Testimony began Tuesday in the attempted-murder trial of former Oshkosh West High School student Grant Fuhrman. Fuhrman is accused of stabbing a school resource officer in 2019 with the intent of killing him. The officer said he shot the student to stop the attack. Both were taken to a hospital. Fuhrman, now 20, was 16 at the time.
OSHKOSH, WI
Downtown bridges in Green Bay will be colorfully lit, city officials explain why

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s downtown bridges will be lit with a variety of colors on Wednesday, and city officials have explained why. A Facebook post by the City of Green Bay Government explains the combination of colors, including red, purple, yellow, blue, and white, are in remembrance of a beloved Green Bay community member.
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Residents Can Help Set The City’s Energy Goals

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay has set goals in being more energy efficient and its asking for help in its efforts. Residents and business owners are being asked to fill out a survey, which the city says takes about 10 minutes. City officials say it will guide them as they come up with an energy plan for the next five to ten years.
GREEN BAY, WI
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Dang N. Vang, 44, Manitowoc, arson of building w/o owner’s consent as a repeater on 9/5/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4) years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision. Concurrent with Manitowoc County case number 21CF595. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, job search or combination subject to agent’s approval; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to DNA sample. The defendant has one hundred thirty five (135) days sentence credit. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program but not Challenge Incarceration Program.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Coal company relocation could take several years

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It has been nearly a year since Brown County received a $15 million state grant to possibly relocate the C. Reiss Coal Company to the former Pulliam Power Plant site at the mouth of the Fox River. Towers of coal have been sitting along...
GREEN BAY, WI

