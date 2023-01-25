Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in their first bout, which took place a year ago. Recently, Dmitry Bivol has given hints that he may want to face Canelo again. In a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2022, Bivol defeated Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Since then, there has been some speculation about the two boxers battling each other again in the future.

