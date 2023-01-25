Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao ‘faked’ Floyd Mayweather injury – says doctor
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao stands accused of faking his famous shoulder injury against Floyd Mayweather in 2015. The ailment suffered by Pacquiao in a 2015 loss to his career nemesis Mayweather has been branded fake by a sports doctor. Pacquiao cited a bad shoulder after dropping a drab decision against...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez: I'm Gonna Beat The F--- Out Of Caleb Plant And I'm Very Excited To Say That
There was a time when David Benavidez wanted nothing more than to land a fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, if only for a shot to reclaim his old WBC title. The former two-time super middleweight titlist will now gladly settle for the next best thing—a chance to silence a longtime divisional rival.
worldboxingnews.net
Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever
Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
worldboxingnews.net
Liam Smith elbow clearly damages Chris Eubank Jr in new footage
Liam Smith struck Chris Eubank Jr. with an elbow in the run-up to knocking out his opponent, damaging the cheek of the Brighton man. Many initially thought a punch had caused a swelling on the side of Eubank’s face in the exchange. However, new footage obtained by World Boxing News shows Eubank Jr. got softened up with an elbow.
American heavyweight Deontay Wilder could fight in June against Mexico's former boxing king Andy Ruiz Jr.
Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. could collide this summer in a big, heavyweight spectacle that pits the American's power against the Mexican's skill.
sportszion.com
Boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez reveals most famous contact he has on his cell phone is none other than Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo
There is no question that Saul Alvarez is one of the most prominent names in boxing today. Saul recently claimed in a video that he has Cristiano Ronaldo’s phone number, and football fans went bananas. Saul boxed his first bout against Abraham Gonzalez in 2005, marking his debut in...
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao told his days are numbered ahead of legal claim
Manny Pacquiao once proclaimed his happiness at signing a deal with Paradigm Sports and Audie Attar. That dream is now a nightmare as Attar warned Pacquiao his days of ignoring his contract were numbered. Pacquiao faces a lawsuit next month with Paradigm and Attar seeking $20 million and change for...
sportszion.com
“I just want more belts” Dmitry Bivol hints highly anticipated rematch vs Canelo Alvarez following his post-victory denial
Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in their first bout, which took place a year ago. Recently, Dmitry Bivol has given hints that he may want to face Canelo again. In a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2022, Bivol defeated Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Since then, there has been some speculation about the two boxers battling each other again in the future.
Sporting News
Deontay Wilder slams Anthony Joshua for ducking fight, predicts winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk
Not only is Deontay Wilder one of the hardest-hitting punchers in boxing today, but he also has one of the biggest personalities in the sport. He is not afraid to speak his mind, especially when it comes to the state of the heavyweight division and those who have crossed him before.
sportszion.com
“He’s average at best” Anthony Smith doesn’t see a long boxing career for Francis Ngannou
The dust has cleared surrounding Francis Ngannou’s departure from the UFC after contract negotiations failed. Many UFC analysts and fans alike have been sharing their take on the whole situation. UFC Light-heavyweight Anthony Smith also spoke on the Heavyweight champ’s potential future moves and how he might fare as a boxer.
Boxing Scene
Paradigm Sports Lawsuit Against Manny Pacquiao Set For March 3 Trial Date
Manny Pacquiao is set for his next fight. Unfortunately for the retired eight-division titlist, it’s a legal battle as he remains the subject of a lawsuit that is due to go to trial beginning March 3. The court date comes nearly two years after Paradigm Sports and its founder/combat sports manager Audie Attar filed a Breach of Contract lawsuit in Orange County Superior Courts in June 2021, one month after Pacquiao announced then-scheduled plans for an August 2021 superfight versus Errol Spence Jr.
Boxing Scene
Dillian Whyte Wants Both Boxing, MMA Fight With Francis Ngannou: 'I Would Bash Him'
Dillian Whyte is back in demand following his majority decision win against Jermaine Franklin in November. Although Whyte is a frontrunner to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch sometime in 2023, he’s also interested in fighting a former heavyweight champion from a completely different sport. In an interview with...
MMA Fighting
Bruno Machado returns to MMA following boxing match with Anderson Silva, defends title in Abu Dhabi
Bruno Machado is going back to a MMA cage for his first title defense since boxing legendary fighter Anderson Silva in May 2022, defending his UAE Warriors lightweight title against Martun Mezhlumyan on Feb. 25, promotional officials told MMA Fighting. Machado vs. Mezhlumyan will serve as the main event for...
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith: They Said Eubank Could Not Be Hurt; That Was The Best Way To Answer It
Liam Smith never gave any thought to the betting odds considerably in favor of Chris Eubank Jr. The former WBO 154-pound titlist was equally dismissive of any claims that he couldn’t eventually break the second-generation middleweight. Smith did just that, as he dropped and stopped Eubank in the fourth-round of their middleweight battle last Saturday at AO Arena in Manchester, England. A barrage of punches, accentuated by a left hookercut as he had Eubank cornered, led to the bout’s first knockdown before eventually forcing a stoppage.
Boxing Scene
Alexis Rocha: We've Tried To Get Former Champs To Fight Us; Things Just Fall Through
Several goals are in place this year for Alexis Rocha. Among them is to win his first major title. The hope along the way is to face and beat a former champion or at least a past title challenger. For now, Rocha settles for Ghana’s George Ashie, a late replacement for Anthony ‘Juice’ Young whom the streaking contender faces in a DAZN-streamed main event this Saturday from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
Boxing Scene
Can Beterbiev Cross Yarde To Bivol?
Puncher’s chance is an old adage in boxing. Typically offered as a respectful nod to the possibility of victory for an otherwise solid professional, what it really means is something else. When people say puncher’s chance, what they’re probably really saying is “I don’t think that dude has a...
BBC
Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde: Briton relishing underdog tag against 'scary' champion
Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde - WBO, WBC & IBF light-heavyweight titles. Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley Date: Saturday, 28 January. Coverage: Follow live text coverage and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 GMT on Saturday. Anthony Yarde says he is relishing the chance to upset the odds...
sportszion.com
“Frighteningly, quite a big favorite” British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn backs Jake Paul to win vs Tommy Fury
The owner of Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn, who was previously criticized by Jake Paul and accused him of bribing the judge, was reportedly preparing to sue the former Disney star for a $100M defamation case. But it seems the dispute has been settled, and prior to a probable bout between...
Boxing Scene
Gary Russell Jr: "I Would Fight Isaac Cruz, I'll Burn His Ass Up"
Gary Russell Jr. felt invincible as his title reign stretched past the five year mark. With the speedy featherweight champion confident that Mark Magsayo would become yet another victim, Russell (31-2, 18 KOs) appeared flustered as a bothersome shoulder injury forced him to battle for most of their contest with just one hand.
Boxing Scene
Rolly Romero's Trainer: “We’ll Knock Frank Martin's Ass Out”
Frank Martin took offense to the prevailing wisdom surrounding his showdown against Michel Rivera. Initially heading into their 135 pound clash this past December, countless prognosticators viewed their encounter as an evenly matched one. Yet, despite the boxing world expecting a close bout, Martin (17-0, 12 KOs) pounded the Dominican...
