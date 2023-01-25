Read full article on original website
BetterLife Engages Canadian Healthcare Investment Firm, Aims For Clinical Trial Programs
The Vancouver-based company expects the agreement to help advance its clinical trial initiatives. Both the synthetic route and the end product are novel developments. BetterLife Pharma BETRF, a non-hallucinogenic psychedelics biotech company, has contracted Bloom Burton Securities Inc. for strategic advisory services. “Canada’s leading healthcare investment banking firm” holds “extensive...
Bakersfield Californian
Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights (Denominator) following Conversion Notice from ...
Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights (Denominator) following Conversion Notice from NEGMA. Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – January 27, 2023 – 08.00 AM CET – In accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) (the “Company” or “Oxurion”), announces the below information, following the issuance of 55,803,571 new ordinary shares on January 25, 2023, for a total amount of EUR 500,000, as the result of the conversion of 200 class B convertible bonds, pursuant to the Capital Commitment entered into with Negma Group Investment Ltd.
Moderna and FDA 'withheld trial data' on covid-19 booster shot so it could win $5bn contract
Moderna and the Food and Drug Association (FDA) have been accused of concealing data during the approval process for the pharma giant's bivalent Covid booster.
Medical Marijuana Launches Two New Full Spectrum Concentrations in Brazil With Competitive Price Point
Cannabis company Medical Marijuana, Inc. MJNA announced Tuesday that its subsidiary HempMeds Brasil launched two new full spectrum products in Brazil. The two products represent the most competitively priced products available in the region, creating greater market opportunity for the subsidiary. HempMeds Brasil and Medical Marijuana were the first companies...
Is Getting High In 10 Minutes Without The Respiratory Health Risks Possible? Company Clams It Is With New THC Oral Spray
Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO announced results from initial consumer focus group testing of a THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray prepared using PBI's Ultra Shear Technology platform. Preparation of the THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray was completed by PBI's California-based partner companies, including Crème De Canna. John B. Hollister, PBI's director of...
foodsafetynews.com
Consumer Reports promotes petition to FDA to ban Red Dye No. 3, the artificial color, in food
In the current issue of its “On Health” newsletter, Consumer Reports calls on its member to sign a petition about one of its older causes. The formal petition was submitted to FDA by the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) and it was supported by a number of groups, including CR. The CR effort mentioned in “ON HEALTH” is meant to provide an opportunity for CR readers to support the formal petition.
The FDA just approved a new Alzheimer's drug that's set to be a blockbuster
The new drug, called Leqembi, slowed the rate of cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients by 27%.
Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease OK'd by FDA
U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh.The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s been convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking that defines Alzheimer’s by targeting the disease's underlying biology. The Food and Drug Administration approved it for patients with Alzheimer's, specifically those with mild or early-stage disease.Leqembi, from Japan's Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen, is a rare success in a field accustomed to failed experimental treatments for the incurable...
New Generation Of Edibles - Cleaner, Safer & With Faster Onset: Cannabis Innovator And DTL Partner To Set A Standard
Marijuana edibles company, 1906, confirmed Tuesday is has partnered with with Day Three Labs (DTL) to bring a new line of edibles to market powered by Unlokt. This is a data-backed, novel protein-based delivery technology that only uses two ingredients, protein and cannabis, for a cleaner, safer, faster and more predictable edibles experience.
A 45-year-old biotech CEO may have reduced his biological age by at least 5 years through a rigorous medical program that can cost up to $2 million a year, Bloomberg reported
Health tests and reports suggest that Bryan Johnson, 45, has the heart of a 37-year-old and gets erections like a teenager, Bloomberg reported.
FDA Issues Final Clinical Research Guidance For Cannabis, Here Are The Agency's Recommendations
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued final guidance, titled “Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Compounds: Quality Considerations for Clinical Research,” outlining its stand on topics relevant to scientists related to the development of human medicinal products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds. What’s In The Guidance?. “This guidance addresses...
MedicalXpress
COVID toll realized: CVD deaths take big jump, especially among certain populations
The number of people dying from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the U.S. escalated during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, from 874,613 CVD-related deaths recorded in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020. The rise in the number of CVD deaths in 2020 represents the largest single-year increase since 2015 and topped the previous high of 910,000 recorded in 2003, according to the latest available data from the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2023 Update of the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, and published today in the Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co plans to invest an additional $450 million to expand capacity of a plant in North Carolina, the U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday, as it races to boost production ahead of a decision on its promising obesity treatment.
massdevice.com
Eli Lilly to invest $450M in North Carolina diabetes treatment manufacturing facility
Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announced today that it plans to invest an additional $450 million at a North Carolina manufacturing facility. Lilly expects the investment to create at least 100 new jobs at the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, plant. Its expansion includes additional parenteral filling, device assembly and packaging capacity. Indianapolis-based Lilly said this expansion supports increased demand for its incretin products that treat diabetes.
Psychedelics Update: MDMA Export, 3D Farm, Recovery Center Reopens, Mushroom Extraction & E-Commerce
Health Canada Oks Clinical-Grade MDMA Export To UK. Life sciences psychedelics company PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. and its manufacturing partners received a Health Canada export permit for no less than 300 grams of proprietary MDMA LaNeo. “We’re incredibly proud of this milestone. It is additional proof that the clinical development...
Healthcare IT News
SA Health kicks off patient-generated data project with The Clinician
SA Health, together with the Commission on Excellence and Innovation in Health, will start collecting and analysing patient-reported measures across South Australia through its new programme. The Patient Reported Measures (PRM) programme will support clinical services to deliver "high-quality, patient-centred, and value-driven care" by encouraging patients to report on health...
Healthcare workers union petitions FDA to recall Fresenius dialysis machines
The union SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West said Friday it has petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to recall some Fresenius dialysis machines to protect patient safety.
aiexpress.io
Miach Orthopaedics Raises $40M Financing
Miach Orthopeadics, a Westborough, MA-based firm devoted to growing bio-engineered surgical implants for connective tissue restoration, raised $40M in funding. The financing consists of $30m in Sequence B fairness from lead buyers Sectoral Asset Administration and Endeavour Imaginative and prescient, in addition to current buyers together with Amzak Well being, Smith+Nephew, DSM Venturing and the NFL Gamers Affiliation. As well as, the corporate has signed a $10M enterprise debt time period sheet with Silicon Valley Financial institution with the intent to shut the mortgage shortly following the Sequence B closing. Sectoral and Endeavour will every be represented on the Miach board of administrators.
U.S. FDA pulls authorization for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 treatment Evusheld
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has withdrawn emergency-use authorization for AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 antibody cocktail Evusheld as the treatment is not expected to neutralize the currently dominant XBB.1.5 subvariant of Omicron.
OpenClassActions.com
$56 Million Alzheimer's & Dementia Drug Class Action Settlement is Open to Claims
What is the Dementia / Alzheimer's Medication Class Action About?. A $56 Million Class Action Settlement has been settled with pharmaceutical companies that manufacture and market certain Alzheimer's disease medications. The class action lawsuit alleged that pharma companies including Actavis, Merz, Teva, Dr. Reddy's, and Wockhardt conspired intentionally to keep generic versions of Alzheimer's medication off the shelves in order to drive up the cost of Namenda Alzheimer's medication. In the United States, the generic version of Namenda Alzheimer's disease drug is also known as Memantine.
