Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights (Denominator) following Conversion Notice from NEGMA. Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – January 27, 2023 – 08.00 AM CET – In accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) (the “Company” or “Oxurion”), announces the below information, following the issuance of 55,803,571 new ordinary shares on January 25, 2023, for a total amount of EUR 500,000, as the result of the conversion of 200 class B convertible bonds, pursuant to the Capital Commitment entered into with Negma Group Investment Ltd.

