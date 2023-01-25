ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

BetterLife Engages Canadian Healthcare Investment Firm, Aims For Clinical Trial Programs

The Vancouver-based company expects the agreement to help advance its clinical trial initiatives. Both the synthetic route and the end product are novel developments. BetterLife Pharma BETRF, a non-hallucinogenic psychedelics biotech company, has contracted Bloom Burton Securities Inc. for strategic advisory services. “Canada’s leading healthcare investment banking firm” holds “extensive...
Bakersfield Californian

Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights (Denominator) following Conversion Notice from ...

Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights (Denominator) following Conversion Notice from NEGMA. Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – January 27, 2023 – 08.00 AM CET – In accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) (the “Company” or “Oxurion”), announces the below information, following the issuance of 55,803,571 new ordinary shares on January 25, 2023, for a total amount of EUR 500,000, as the result of the conversion of 200 class B convertible bonds, pursuant to the Capital Commitment entered into with Negma Group Investment Ltd.
Benzinga

Is Getting High In 10 Minutes Without The Respiratory Health Risks Possible? Company Clams It Is With New THC Oral Spray

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO announced results from initial consumer focus group testing of a THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray prepared using PBI's Ultra Shear Technology platform. Preparation of the THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray was completed by PBI's California-based partner companies, including Crème De Canna. John B. Hollister, PBI's director of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Consumer Reports promotes petition to FDA to ban Red Dye No. 3, the artificial color, in food

In the current issue of its “On Health” newsletter, Consumer Reports calls on its member to sign a petition about one of its older causes. The formal petition was submitted to FDA by the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) and it was supported by a number of groups, including CR. The CR effort mentioned in “ON HEALTH” is meant to provide an opportunity for CR readers to support the formal petition.
The Independent

Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease OK'd by FDA

U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh.The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s been convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking that defines Alzheimer’s by targeting the disease's underlying biology. The Food and Drug Administration approved it for patients with Alzheimer's, specifically those with mild or early-stage disease.Leqembi, from Japan's Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen, is a rare success in a field accustomed to failed experimental treatments for the incurable...
Benzinga

FDA Issues Final Clinical Research Guidance For Cannabis, Here Are The Agency's Recommendations

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued final guidance, titled “Cannabis and Cannabis-Derived Compounds: Quality Considerations for Clinical Research,” outlining its stand on topics relevant to scientists related to the development of human medicinal products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived compounds. What’s In The Guidance?. “This guidance addresses...
FLORIDA STATE
MedicalXpress

COVID toll realized: CVD deaths take big jump, especially among certain populations

The number of people dying from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the U.S. escalated during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, from 874,613 CVD-related deaths recorded in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020. The rise in the number of CVD deaths in 2020 represents the largest single-year increase since 2015 and topped the previous high of 910,000 recorded in 2003, according to the latest available data from the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2023 Update of the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, and published today in the Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
massdevice.com

Eli Lilly to invest $450M in North Carolina diabetes treatment manufacturing facility

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announced today that it plans to invest an additional $450 million at a North Carolina manufacturing facility. Lilly expects the investment to create at least 100 new jobs at the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, plant. Its expansion includes additional parenteral filling, device assembly and packaging capacity. Indianapolis-based Lilly said this expansion supports increased demand for its incretin products that treat diabetes.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Healthcare IT News

SA Health kicks off patient-generated data project with The Clinician

SA Health, together with the Commission on Excellence and Innovation in Health, will start collecting and analysing patient-reported measures across South Australia through its new programme. The Patient Reported Measures (PRM) programme will support clinical services to deliver "high-quality, patient-centred, and value-driven care" by encouraging patients to report on health...
aiexpress.io

Miach Orthopaedics Raises $40M Financing

Miach Orthopeadics, a Westborough, MA-based firm devoted to growing bio-engineered surgical implants for connective tissue restoration, raised $40M in funding. The financing consists of $30m in Sequence B fairness from lead buyers Sectoral Asset Administration and Endeavour Imaginative and prescient, in addition to current buyers together with Amzak Well being, Smith+Nephew, DSM Venturing and the NFL Gamers Affiliation. As well as, the corporate has signed a $10M enterprise debt time period sheet with Silicon Valley Financial institution with the intent to shut the mortgage shortly following the Sequence B closing. Sectoral and Endeavour will every be represented on the Miach board of administrators.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
OpenClassActions.com

$56 Million Alzheimer's & Dementia Drug Class Action Settlement is Open to Claims

What is the Dementia / Alzheimer's Medication Class Action About?. A $56 Million Class Action Settlement has been settled with pharmaceutical companies that manufacture and market certain Alzheimer's disease medications. The class action lawsuit alleged that pharma companies including Actavis, Merz, Teva, Dr. Reddy's, and Wockhardt conspired intentionally to keep generic versions of Alzheimer's medication off the shelves in order to drive up the cost of Namenda Alzheimer's medication. In the United States, the generic version of Namenda Alzheimer's disease drug is also known as Memantine.

