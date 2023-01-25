Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi is SNUBBED by PSG boss Christophe Galtier, naming Kylian Mbappe his new vice-captain
Kylian Mbappe, and not Lionel Messi, has been named Paris Saint-Germain's vice-captain as the Argentine's time in Ligue 1 with the French giants continues to come under question.
Amid PSG contract talks, Lionel Messi enjoying family vacation in the Alps
It's been a busy month for the GOAT After a World Cup win, a return to club play and a match against Cristiano Ronaldo, it's time for Messi to hit the slopes.
sportszion.com
“We need him” Erik ten Hag chooses star forward to stay at Man United amid PSG’s interest rumors
Eric ten Hag has navigated the ship at Old Trafford as the English supergiant has finally unleashed their true color and they are firmly back into the title contention is like music to the ears among the fans. Marcus Rashford is instrumental to Manchester United’s success and the Englishman is...
Loan moves and the wrong mentality destroyed my form at Man Utd, but I rebuilt my career, says Federico Macheda
FEDERICO MACHEDA has admitted that loan moves and the wrong mentality prevented him from becoming a Manchester United star. Few have burst on to the scene like the Italian, who struck two winners in his first two games for the club. A stunning injury-time effort against Aston Villa in April...
chatsports.com
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
Zlatan Ibrahimovic disappointed in 'badly behaved' Argentina World Cup winners
"I'm not worried about Messi, I'm worried about the others," a concerned Zlatan Ibrahimovic said
Yardbarker
Former Liverpool flop could face Manchester United in FA Cup tie
Andy Carroll is in for a frosty reception at Old Trafford this weekend. Reading manager Paul Ince has said striker Andy Carroll is in contention to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United centre-forward has been training in the build-up to...
sportszion.com
Dani Alves rape case: Second witness comes forward accusing ex-Barcelona star of making advances and groping her
Alleged sexual assault and rape changed the trajectory of the Brazilian footballer Dani Alves as he was taken to jail, further information is coming out and putting the former Barcelona player in a spot of terrible discomfort. Dani Alves was arrested after a formal complaint was lodged against him by...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo
Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
msn.com
USMNT falls flat in friendly vs. Serbia, but 3 possible future stars emerged
LOS ANGELES — Over the past month, the United States men’s soccer team has been in the news for mostly negative reasons. Drama surrounding the team revolving around Gregg Berhalter, Gio Reyna, his parents and the 2022 World Cup. Then there was the exit of general manager Brian McBride. But the USMNT was able to briefly push that to the side Wednesday as January camp kicked off with a 2-1 loss to Serbia at BMO Stadium.
Man Utd legend Paul Scholes launches X-rated cryptic rant over transfers as club struggle to sign players in January
PAUL SCHOLES hit out at critics of Manchester United's recruitment following the club's struggles this month. United have found it difficult to buy players in January after splashing out big fees on Casemiro, Antony and Lisandro Martinez last summer. That has limited the club to the loan signings of Wout...
tennisuptodate.com
"Just one strange move, there is a risk": Pat Cash believes Djokovic is teetering on ending Australian Open with hamstring injury
Novak Djokovic is going strong at the Australian Open but former player Pat Cash believes one bad move could end his run at the event. Similar to how Nadal's Australian Open ended on one move, Novak Djokovic's could too. That is according to Pat Cash who expressed his views recently. Djokovic's leg injury did not cost him any matches yet but one bad move could end his event as it's still vulnerable. Cash said:
France World Cup winner has contract ripped up and only found out after he couldn’t get into training ground
A WORLD CUP winner only discovered that his club contract was terminated after he was locked out of the training ground. The attacker is believed to have turned up for training only to be refused access to the facilities due to his deal being ripped up. Former Newcastle flop Florian...
Claudio Reyna out as Austin FC sporting director amid USMNT scandal
Claudio Reyna, the former U.S. men's national team captain who is at the center a scandal involving his wife, his son Gio and USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, is out as sporting director of Austin FC. The MLS club announced Thursday that Reyna was "stepping down" and "transitioning" into a technical...
Report: Newcastle Closing In On Chelsea Target Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United are now closing in on the signing of Chelsea target Anthony Gordon.
Yardbarker
Southampton star attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester City
Southampton youngster Jimmy-Jay Morgan is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City. Many of the elite Premier League clubs look to raid the smaller clubs in England for their young talent. With Brexit making it more difficult to sign young talent from abroad, signing youngsters from England is becoming increasingly popular.
Soccer-FIFA beats former Nigeria coach's U.S. appeal over match-fixing ban
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Soccer's world governing body FIFA prevailed in a U.S. appeals court over a former Nigeria national team coach seeking to overturn his lifetime ban, later reduced to five years, for fixing matches.
Milan in talks with Roma over Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo
Milan have held talks with Roma regarding a January move for Nicolo Zaniolo, sources have told 90min.
Arnaut Danjuma's potential shirt number at Tottenham
The potential shirt numbers Arnaut Danjuma could wear at Tottenham with his loan move poised to be confirmed.
Who Chelsea could sign next | Talking Transfers
The Talking Transfers podcast panel discuss the players who could join Chelsea this transfer window.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0