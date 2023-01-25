ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
Former Liverpool flop could face Manchester United in FA Cup tie

Andy Carroll is in for a frosty reception at Old Trafford this weekend. Reading manager Paul Ince has said striker Andy Carroll is in contention to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United centre-forward has been training in the build-up to...
Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo

Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
USMNT falls flat in friendly vs. Serbia, but 3 possible future stars emerged

LOS ANGELES — Over the past month, the United States men’s soccer team has been in the news for mostly negative reasons. Drama surrounding the team revolving around Gregg Berhalter, Gio Reyna, his parents and the 2022 World Cup. Then there was the exit of general manager Brian McBride. But the USMNT was able to briefly push that to the side Wednesday as January camp kicked off with a 2-1 loss to Serbia at BMO Stadium.
"Just one strange move, there is a risk": Pat Cash believes Djokovic is teetering on ending Australian Open with hamstring injury

Novak Djokovic is going strong at the Australian Open but former player Pat Cash believes one bad move could end his run at the event. Similar to how Nadal's Australian Open ended on one move, Novak Djokovic's could too. That is according to Pat Cash who expressed his views recently. Djokovic's leg injury did not cost him any matches yet but one bad move could end his event as it's still vulnerable. Cash said:
Southampton star attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester City

Southampton youngster Jimmy-Jay Morgan is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City. Many of the elite Premier League clubs look to raid the smaller clubs in England for their young talent. With Brexit making it more difficult to sign young talent from abroad, signing youngsters from England is becoming increasingly popular.
