1-26-23 fatal crash update-fdl county sheriff ryan waldschmidt
Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
“Entered into eternal life”: Second teen dies after crash in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A second teen has died following a crash in Fond du Lac County. Tommy Koenigs, 16, “has been called home and has entered into eternal life,” according to a statement from his school, St. Mary’s Springs Academy. “It is with...
Kitchen Fire Damages Fond du Lac Apartments
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A kitchen fire caused damage to two apartments in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. The Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue said it responded to a reported house fire on E. Johnson Street at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday. Crews saw smoke and fire from...
School Reports Second Teen Has Died After Weekend Car Crash
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A second teen has died as a result of a weekend crash. St. Mary’s Springs Academy notified parents Wednesday that Tommy Koenigs died. He was a sophomore at the school. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed Koenigs’ death....
Missing Sheboygan County Teen Could be in Manitowoc Area
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Sheboygan County teen missing for nearly a month may be in the Manitowoc area, authorities say. Colt Klinzing, 13, was last seen leaving his foster residence at W4375 Lake Drive in Waldo on Dec. 26, 2022, wearing a gray jacket. Klinzing is described as...
Saint Mary’s Springs Academy confirms second teen death in Fond du Lac Co. crash
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – After a deadly car crash involving teenagers in the township of Taycheedah over the weekend, St. Mary’s Springs Academy has provided another tragic update. In a statement sent to students and parents, Saint Mary’s Springs Academy President Stacey Akey has confirmed the...
Barn fire in Wisconsin sends farmhand to hospital with minor injuries
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was transported to a hospital after a barn fire on Wednesday morning in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:40 a.m., dispatch received a report of a barn on fire on the 5000 block of Cty Tk Y in the Town of Trenton.
1-25-23 fatal crash update
Authorities say a teenager involved in a car crash over the weekend in Fond du Lac has been declared brain dead and will be taken off life support Wednesday. Sixteen year old Tommy Koenigs, of Mount Calvary was flown by helicopter to ThedaCare Medical Center in Neenah following the crash early Saturday morning. In an email to families St. Mary’s Springs Academy president Stacey Akey said Koenigs will give “a beautiful gift to others” through organ donation. A passenger in the car, 16 year old Nevins Zoch, was also killed in the crash on Golf Course Drive. A second passenger, a 16 year old girl, received non life-threatening injuries. An obituary for Zoch memorialized his life as a “bright boy” with a “vibrant imagination.” Zoch was a sophomore at Laconia High School and played for the football team. A visitation for Zoch will be held Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating Sheboygan County teen
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 13-year-old boy. Colt Klinzing was last seen on Dec. 26 leaving his foster home on Lake Dr. in Waldo. “Colt has eluded us for about a month now and we’re turning to our...
Snowplow crash, driver dead; family asks others to be mindful
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County snowplow driver died after he ran off the road and crashed on Friday, Jan. 20. Family members told FOX6 News he was cut off by another driver before the crash. They want all drivers to be more mindful and cautious when larger vehicles, like snowplows, are around.
Trial Ordered for Mom Whose Child was Found Wandering Parking Ramp Alone
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A mom charged after police found her 6-year-old son wandering in a downtown parking ramp, and a 4-year-girl home alone, was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Christina Badalamenti, 25, faces two counts of neglecting a child as well as a misdemeanor obstruction count. Badalamenti...
1 dead in Green Lake County after falling through ice
PRINCETON, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday at around 6:50 a.m., the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Princeton on the Fox River. Officers responded to a residence and found the property unoccupied...
West Bend Police respond to situation on 12th Avenue and Wayne Road
January 25, 2023 – West Bend, Wi – West Bend Police are on scene at 12th Avenue and Wayne Road, just north of Park Avenue. The call came in just after 11:30 a.m. Neighbors said police had their guns drawn and were later looking for a man who fled his apartment on foot.
Green Bay Police Investigate Suspicious Package of Narcotics Mailed to Police Chief
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department has opened an investigation after receiving a suspicious package on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, containing narcotics that was mailed through the United States Postal Service and addressed to Police Chief Chris Davis. The package was intercepted internally before reaching...
Teen dies in Township of Taycheedah crash
TOWNSHIP OF TAYCHEEDAY, WI — A single vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County ends with the death of an Eldorado teenager and leaves two other teens from the Mount Calvary area hospitalized. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah around 3:25 Saturday morning. Investigators say the vehicle the three teens were traveling in was westbound on Golf Course Drive at a high rate of speed when it went out of control and struck a tree. A 16-year-old boy, who was driving the vehicle, and a 16-year-old girl in the back seat, where taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries. A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the front seat was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The names of the teens have not been released. They’re identified as students from Fond du Lac High School, St. Mary’s Springs Academy in Fond du Lac and Laconia High School in Rosendale. Officials at all three schools have been notified to help other students as needed.
Appleton man found on roadway with severe gunshot injury
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 56-year-old Appleton man is in critical condition after police found him on the road with severe injuries from a gunshot. Police were called at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, to the 1200-block of N. Briarcliff Dr., on the city’s south side, for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road. Officers rendered medical aid until he could be transported to a hospital.
Finally being heard through the noise
Residents of Fox Crossing and Menasha have been dealing with construction sounds coming from Bucklin's Tree Service all hours of the night for years.
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
Brown County Investigators Seeking Identity of Burglary Suspect in Surveillance Video
HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office released a video of a potential burglary suspect. Deputies are asking the public to help identify the individual in the video below. The burglary took place at a business in Howard. No other details, including the date, time, name...
Fond du Lac hospital utilizing advanced cardiac scanning
SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac is using digital 3D imaging to look for artery blockages before traditional stress tests would find them.
