Read full article on original website
Related
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Father of slain pageant queen, JonBenét Ramsey, asks Polis for face-to-face meeting
John Ramsey, the father of slain pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey, recently wrote a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis, pleading for a face-to face meeting to discuss his daughter's 26-year-old unsolved murder. JonBenét's brutal and mysterious death rocked the nation in December 1996, when the 5-year-old was found beaten,...
BBC
What the Tyre Nichols beating videos show
Bodycam footage of 29-year-old father Tyre Nichols calling for his mother as he is beaten by police in Memphis has been released. Mr Nichols died in hospital three days after being pulled over for alleged reckless driving. He was pepper sprayed, kicked and punched by five officers who have since lost their jobs and been charged with his murder.
Whistleblower found dead after revealing top secret information
Phil Schneider was a US government geologist, engineer and probably one of the most controversial figures in the world of ufology and extraterrestrial subjects. Phil decided to shed light and knowledge on top secret information he had, along with some of the most controversial topics in history. He claimed that him coming forward with this information would get him killed... and this case would seem like this very thing happened, or did it?
Secret lair was uncovered by cops in case linked to JonBenét Ramsey after dad told how he feared attacker watched family
POLICE investigating a horrific child sex attack that could be linked to the murder of JonBenét Ramsey found evidence of a secret lair the culprit may have been hiding in to spy on his 12-year-old victim. Nine months after the mysterious murder of six-year-old JonBenét, a young girl who...
Teen girl horrified when she learns dog barking behind the neighbor's fence is actually a man
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my best friend and I were teens, we loved to spend our afternoons playing games in the neighborhood. One of our favorites was bouncing a tennis ball back and forth between us while walking down the sidewalk on opposite sides of the street. It was always a fun way to pass time, but it eventually led to an unexpected adventure.
Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery
The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
Chilling true story behind Netflix’s new true crime doc Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
Netflix's latest documentary Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal covers a chilling case that went down just under two years ago and still South Carolina reeling. The scandalous true crime story started with a tragic boating accident, but soon got wrapped up in secrets, fraud, greed, and murder. Check out the trailer here:
Prosecutors Believe Snapchat Video Paul Murdaugh Sent To Friends The Night Of His Murder Is 'Critical To The Case'
Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul sent a Snapchat video to several friends the night of his murder that prosecutors believe is “critical to the case.”. The new details emerged as jury selection began Monday for the high-profile murder trial against Alex, who has been accused of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s Colleton County property on June 7, 2021.
"48 Hours" investigates: The Daughters Who Disappeared
"48 Hours" investigates the 1997 disappearance of Laura Smither, and three young women who were victims of a serial killer that year. Erin Moriarty has been reporting on the case for 26 years.
The Eleven Year Old Serial Killer
In 1968, when she was barely 11 years old, Mary Bell was found guilty of the murder of two little boys in England. The case received extensive media coverage and sparked great public indignation. Bell killed Martin Brown, 4, by strangling him in a vacant home in Newcastle upon Tyne's Scotswood district in May 1968. She carried out a similar murder one month later on three-year-old Brian Howe. Bell was detained and accused of the killings along with Norma Bell, a 13-year-old accomplice (not related to Bell).
Wife of rapist who switched genders before being sent to all-female prison brands transition ‘sham for easier life’
THE estranged wife of a trans rapist sent to an all-female jail said yesterday: “It’s a sham for an easier life.”. Shonna Graham said gender-switch Isla Bryson never mentioned feeling he was in the wrong body. It comes as Bryson, 31, switched gender after appearing in the dock...
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
Serial Killer Leonard Lake’s Wife Said She Thought He Was ‘Living This Very Active Fantasy’
On June 2, 1985, Leonard Lake was arrested near San Francisco for carrying a gun and an illegal silencer in a stolen car he was driving. The arrest led officials to a cabin in Wilseyville, California owned by Lake’s ex-wife, Claralyn “Cricket” Balazs. There, they discovered something horrifying: Lake, 38, and his associate Charles Ng, 25, had used the secluded property as a torture-murder compound, according to The New York Post. Police found human remains at the cabin, as well as videotapes and written documents outlining “Operation Miranda,” Lake’s depraved plans for enslaving women, reported The Associated Press.
Disturbing details emerge after 5 found dead in ‘murder-suicide’ including 3 minors as chilling screams alerted cops
FIVE people, including three minors, have been killed in a murder-suicide, police say. Police rushed to a home in High Point, North Carolina after two people screamed for help. When they arrived at around 7.05am on Saturday, a man and a woman told them they needed assistance. Cops then forced...
Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool
Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
The Story of the Serial Killer Who Pooped on a Cop’s feet to Escape Custody is Now a Netflix Series
“Umesh Reddy was the first serial killer to enter my consciousness,” said Ashwin Rai Shetty, the writer-director of Beast of Bangalore, the fourth and final season of true crime docuseries Indian Predator, produced by VICE Studios India and currently streaming on Netflix. Shubhanjana Das. The Indian Predator docuseries was...
SEE IT: Sole facial composite of Jack the Ripper uncovered, killer's face revealed
The only known alleged facial composite of the infamous British serial killer Jack the Ripper has been uncovered by police in old archives.
Father charged with deliberately crashing family Tesla off cliff is seen in new video as nine police visits revealed
A California doctor accused of deliberately driving his Tesla 250ft off a cliff with his family inside had nine police visits to his home since 2017.The callouts to Dharmesh A Patel’s home in Pasadena were for reports of suspicious persons and burglary alarms, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing Pasadena Police Department records.A Pasadena City spokesperson told The Independent the incidents were deemed to be false alarms. None were for domestic disturbances, the LA Times noted.“There have been several false alarms after panic alarms were set off at the house,” the spokesperson said, and there have never been any domestic...
Comments / 0