Igneous rocks are formed by the heat of the Earth. They’re either intrusive or extrusive. These rocks are usually made up of several types of rocks. The shortest answer is that igneous rocks are “fire-born.” The clue about their formation is in their name – igneous. It’s derived from the Latin word for fire, ignis, which also gives us the English word ignite. Magma or lava that solidifies becomes an igneous rock.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO