SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
For nearly three years, households have been receiving an additional $95 or more on top of their normal allotment. But that extra money is set to expire next month.
dallasexpress.com
Mount Kilauea Erupts in Hawaii
Mount Kīlauea in Hawaii has begun erupting from its summit crater. This eruption comes just weeks after the volcano’s largest neighbor, Mauna Loa, erupted for the first time in nearly 40 years, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. The youngest volcano on the island of Hawaii, Mount...
Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — An asteroid the size of a delivery truck will whip past Earth on Thursday night, one of the closest such encounters ever recorded. NASA insists it will be a near miss with no chance of the asteroid hitting Earth. NASA said Wednesday...
a-z-animals.com
How Are Igneous Rocks Formed?
Igneous rocks are formed by the heat of the Earth. They’re either intrusive or extrusive. These rocks are usually made up of several types of rocks. The shortest answer is that igneous rocks are “fire-born.” The clue about their formation is in their name – igneous. It’s derived from the Latin word for fire, ignis, which also gives us the English word ignite. Magma or lava that solidifies becomes an igneous rock.
