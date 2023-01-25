ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Mount Kilauea Erupts in Hawaii

Mount Kīlauea in Hawaii has begun erupting from its summit crater. This eruption comes just weeks after the volcano’s largest neighbor, Mauna Loa, erupted for the first time in nearly 40 years, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. The youngest volcano on the island of Hawaii, Mount...
How Are Igneous Rocks Formed?

Igneous rocks are formed by the heat of the Earth. They’re either intrusive or extrusive. These rocks are usually made up of several types of rocks. The shortest answer is that igneous rocks are “fire-born.” The clue about their formation is in their name – igneous. It’s derived from the Latin word for fire, ignis, which also gives us the English word ignite. Magma or lava that solidifies becomes an igneous rock.
