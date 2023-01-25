Read full article on original website
Red Sox in talks to add former Gold Glove-winning catcher in free agency
After adding Jorge Alfaro last week, the Red Sox are trying to add another veteran catcher before spring training opens next month. Boston is in talks with former Guardians and Pirates backstop Roberto Pérez, multiple sources said Thursday. It’s unclear if the sides are close to a deal. Pérez, who was limited to just 21 games for Pittsburgh last year, is a candidate to get a minor league contract at this late stage of the offseason but is believed to have other suitors as well. MassLive first reported Boston’s interest in Pérez during the Winter Meetings in December.
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade
The Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason acquiring players like Masataka Yoshida, Corey Kluber, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Chris Martin. The team also extended Rafael Devers to a long-term extension.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Add Left-Handed Hurler After Tuesday's Big Trade
Whether the Boston Red Sox's latest move was a reaction to their latest trade or a coincidence, they were able to add some depth to one of the weakest areas of the roster. "A minor-league deal for the Red Sox: Matt Dermody on a non-roster invite (to spring training)," MassLive's Chris Cotillo tweeted Tuesday night.
Yardbarker
Rays Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The Tampa Bay Rays stocked up on former Boston Red Sox bullpen pieces Thursday in a flurry of roster moves. Briefly after adding longtime Red Sox right-handed reliever Heath Hembree, the Rays made another move for a former Boston hurler. The Rays agreed to terms with right-hander Colten Brewer on...
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
BT rips Hall of Fame after Scott Rolen's induction: 'It's a joke'
Brandon Tierney can’t believe Scott Rolen is in the Baseball Hall of Fame, while the likes of Pete Rose, Don Mattingly, and Thurman Munson are not.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Acquire Intriguing Speedster Shortstop To Replace Xander Bogaerts
Mondesi certainly is an intriguing new option for Boston. The 27-year-old made his Major League Baseball debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2016 as a 20-year-old. At one point Mondesi seemed poised to become one of the league's bright young studs at shortstop, but injuries have seriously altered his career. Mondesi has only played over 100 games in a season one time in seven years.
Triston Casas Has Set This Goal For Upcoming Red Sox Season
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Triston Casas already has experience in the major leagues with the Boston Red Sox, but the 23-year-old will retain his rookie eligibility for the upcoming season. The young first baseman appeared in 27 games for the Red Sox in the final month of the 2022 season,...
NBC Sports
Red Sox designate RHP Matt Barnes for assignment
The Boston Red Sox made a surprising move to clear space on their roster on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Matt Barnes was designated for assignment to make room for newly-acquired outfielder Adam Duvall, the team announced. Boston will still need to pay his $7.5 million salary for 2023. Tomase: Can Bryan...
Red Sox Reportedly Have 'Checked In' On Ex-Rays All-Star Left-Handed Hurler
Will the Red Sox add another left-handed reliever?
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox 'in talks' with free agent catcher Roberto Perez
The Boston Red Sox appear to be taking a catcher by committee approach entering the 2023 MLB season, and it's a questionable move to say the least. Christian Vazquez was the Red Sox' primary catcher for the last five-plus years before being traded to the Houston Astros last season. Instead of bringing back Vazquez this offseason as a free agent -- he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins -- the Red Sox instead have a catching trio that currently consists of Reese McGuire, Connor Wong and Jorge Alfaro.
Red Sox Add Intriguing Left-Handed Reliever To Bolster Bullpen After Big Trade
The Boston Red Sox continue to take chances on minor-league left-handed relievers as they fortify the organization with southpaws.
MLB Executive Claims Ex-Red Sox ‘Destroyed’ Relievers Market
Matt Strahm spent just one season with the Boston Red Sox. However, the southpaw relief pitcher has left quite an impact on the offseason market following his departure. With multiple options in the left-handed reliever market still available — Zach Britton, Andrew Chafin and Matt Moore — the expectations have reportedly changed, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Apparently, this was a byproduct of the offseason agreement between Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies back in December.
Is Former Red Sox Reliever Barnes Really the Answer for the Cubs?
Former Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes' name has been thrown around recently as a potential fit for the Chicago Cubs. But is he really the answer?
Matt Barnes, CT native and UConn alum, DFA'd by Red Sox
BOSTON — Bethel native and UConn alum Matt Barnes has been designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. The team announced on Twitter in their free-agent signing of outfielder Adam Duvall, they had to make room on their 40-man roster to add him so Barnes was the person they let go off the roster.
‘The Show’ Episode 35: Chaim Bloom Talks Red Sox Offseason, 2022 Struggles
The voters have made up their mind. Scott Rolen is headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame this year. He will join Fred McGriff in Cooperstown. Rolen getting in and the voting process was a big topic of discussion this week on “The Show” podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. Their guest this week was Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “The Show” Podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman: HALL OF FAME VOTE: Scott Rolen gets in by five votes. Todd Helton falls short by 11. The guys debate who deserves to get in and who may not....
