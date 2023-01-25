Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Buffalo’s Galbani Italian Heritage Festival announces 2023 dates
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Galbani Italian Heritage Festival will be held on Hertel Avenue once again this summer, with organizers on Wednesday officially announcing the dates of the 2023 event. The beloved street festival will bring Buffalo’s robust Italian dining scene back to North Buffalo in mid-July, running Friday through Sunday, July 14-16. The […]
Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie
Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
North Buffalo veteran still missing SUV lost in the December blizzard
On the first night of last month's blizzard, Friday, December 23rd, Bret Mandell said his SUV became stuck on NY-198, and one month later it remains missing.
Demolished Hamburg Bar + Restaurant To REOPEN
You can knock them down, but they're going to get right back up. A beloved Hamburg, New York bar and restaurant, Hat Trix, announced earlier in the year that they were going to close much sooner than expected. Hat Trix does not own the building that it was once in. They were notified that in the Spring, they would have to be gone because the building was sold to Taco Bell and was going to be demolished.
Popular Buffalo Restaurant and Bar Announces One-Week Closure
It's late January, which means it's officially the dead of winter. This is pretty much the coldest time of the year and a time you don't see many people going out; opting instead to stay indoors. Wings and beef on weck are two comfort foods and two foods that Buffalo...
Town of Tonawanda to spend over $200,000 to repair Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome
The Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome deflated during the blizzard in December and a resolution was approved during the Town of Tonawanda Board Meeting Monday to repair it.
46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77
Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
Wrong Answers Only: Most Romantic Restaurants in Western New York
Valentine's Day is coming and for people in and around Buffalo looking for a romantic restaurant to visit, these are not them. Valentine's Day is February 14th. In Western New York and the City of Buffalo, there are tons of romantic restaurants to visit and try to impress your partner with. From fine dining, to casual but unique, Buffalo has it all.
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by bus
Buffalo and Toronto are two popular cities located in the Canadian province of Ontario and the US state of New York, respectively. Both cities are well-connected by various modes of transportation, including bus. This article will provide information on the different bus companies that operate between Buffalo and Toronto, as well as their prices.
'Road to Recovery' program seeks volunteers to drive cancer patients to appointments
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cancer treatment is tough. Finding a ride to treatment shouldn't be. Karla Warburton was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in 2019. She had numerous appointments for chemotherapy and radiation. Family and friends took her when they could, but she was excited to learn about another transportation option called the "Road to Recovery."
More Lake Effect Snow Expected Across Western New York
The massive snowstorm that swept through Western New York yesterday isn't done just yet. The tail end of the storm is expected to bring some lake-effect snow to Western New York. There is a winter weather advisory in place for Southern Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Wyoming counties. With the additional...
Riverside Ice Rink hours unsettling for Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars were given by the City of Buffalo to renovate the Riverside Park Rink. Construction started in mid-2021 and finished in September. Councilmember Joseph Golombek says it was a health and safety issue from a freon leak. Once construction was complete, the rink was only open for party rentals and school programming.
Most Affordable Neighborhoods To Buy A House In Buffalo, New York
Even though housing prices have increased significantly over the last few years, Western New York is still a very affordable place to live, and while it's still pretty cold outside, it's not too early to start thinking about kicking off that homebuying journey. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer or are...
Toxins found in fish in Lake Erie, highest in the country
A recent study by the Environmental Working Group found that fish in Lake Erie have 11 parts per trillion of a toxin called PFAS. The levels are one of the highest in the country.
DOT to share more about Lockport/Cambria intersection project
The meeting will take place at Lockport Town Hall (6560 Dysinger Road).
An Alligator Was Found in Western New York
You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
TSA hiring at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The TSA is looking for new recruits ahead of the spring and summer travel seasons. The agency is expecting to see a higher number of travelers in the coming months and need additional officers to assist with security. Both full and part-time positions are open with...
Are snowmobiles maintained by Buffalo and Erie County emergency crews?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After the Christmas blizzard of 2022, the 7News I-Team is working to make sure our government is transparent about how its spending your money and how they're keeping you safe. With that in mind, the I-Team has submitted official records requests for the equipment being used by Buffalo Police, Buffalo Firefighters and Buffalo's Department of Public Works.
Lake Erie remains wide open and lake effect snow will still loom large in WNY
Lake Erie is looking very clear. Usually this time of year, it’s covered in ice. However, the National Weather Service says it’s not improbable could Western New York could get more lake effect snow this winter.
Third-prize-winning Powerball Power Play ticket sold at The Market in the Square
A third-prize-winning Powerball Power Play ticket for the January 23 drawing was sold at The Market in the Square on Union Road.
