Niagara Falls, NY

Buffalo’s Galbani Italian Heritage Festival announces 2023 dates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Galbani Italian Heritage Festival will be held on Hertel Avenue once again this summer, with organizers on Wednesday officially announcing the dates of the 2023 event. The beloved street festival will bring Buffalo’s robust Italian dining scene back to North Buffalo in mid-July, running Friday through Sunday, July 14-16. The […]
Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie

Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
Demolished Hamburg Bar + Restaurant To REOPEN

You can knock them down, but they're going to get right back up. A beloved Hamburg, New York bar and restaurant, Hat Trix, announced earlier in the year that they were going to close much sooner than expected. Hat Trix does not own the building that it was once in. They were notified that in the Spring, they would have to be gone because the building was sold to Taco Bell and was going to be demolished.
46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77

Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
Wrong Answers Only: Most Romantic Restaurants in Western New York

Valentine's Day is coming and for people in and around Buffalo looking for a romantic restaurant to visit, these are not them. Valentine's Day is February 14th. In Western New York and the City of Buffalo, there are tons of romantic restaurants to visit and try to impress your partner with. From fine dining, to casual but unique, Buffalo has it all.
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by bus

Buffalo and Toronto are two popular cities located in the Canadian province of Ontario and the US state of New York, respectively. Both cities are well-connected by various modes of transportation, including bus. This article will provide information on the different bus companies that operate between Buffalo and Toronto, as well as their prices.
Riverside Ice Rink hours unsettling for Buffalo residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars were given by the City of Buffalo to renovate the Riverside Park Rink. Construction started in mid-2021 and finished in September. Councilmember Joseph Golombek says it was a health and safety issue from a freon leak. Once construction was complete, the rink was only open for party rentals and school programming.
An Alligator Was Found in Western New York

You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
Are snowmobiles maintained by Buffalo and Erie County emergency crews?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After the Christmas blizzard of 2022, the 7News I-Team is working to make sure our government is transparent about how its spending your money and how they're keeping you safe. With that in mind, the I-Team has submitted official records requests for the equipment being used by Buffalo Police, Buffalo Firefighters and Buffalo's Department of Public Works.
