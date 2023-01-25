Read full article on original website
thesuntimesnews.com
Stephens Big Night Leads Chelsea Past Tecumseh
While everyone on the team pitches in their own way, when it comes to scoring, Chelsea's trio of Jake Stephens, Joey Cabana, and Matt Blanton had carried much of the lead for the Bulldogs. When one or more of the three struggle or battle foul trouble, then someone needs to step up for Chelsea and Stephens did just that for the Bulldogs Tuesday night.
thesuntimesnews.com
Bulldogs Routs Tecumseh in SEC White Showdown
The showdown for the top spot in the SEC White turned into a one-sided affair as Chelsea routed Tecumseh 70-54 to move on top all alone of the girls' basketball standings. Both teams entered the contest ranked in the top 10 in the Division 2 state rankings, but it was the Bulldogs that started fast in the first quarter and never looked back.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo updates health of Michigan State's roster coming out of rough stretch in B1G play
Tom Izzo is looking to get Michigan State’s season stabilized heading toward the end of January. Fortunately, it sounds like the Spartan roster is going to be in a much healthier position moving forward. On Tuesday, Izzo updated the litany of health issues going on with the Spartans. After...
Tom Izzo updates health status for Tyson Walker, Malik Hall
Michigan State is set to host Iowa on Thursday...
Former Belleville coach Jermain Crowell stands by actions that led to suspension
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After being accused of violating the undue influence rule under the Michigan High School Athletic Association, former Belleville High School football coach Jermain Crowell stands by his actions and principles.The violation resulted in barring him from coaching any sport at any school in the state of Michigan for the next two academic years.The investigation allegedly started when a student at Detroit King High School said Crowell contacted him before his freshman year. Crowell also allegedly picked him up and dropped him off at practices and 7-on-7 competitions. "I want people to know you didn't hear me...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Stanford commit recaps positive official visit to Michigan
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are putting their final touches on the 2023 recruiting class while beginning to add to its 2024 group. Let’s break it down for you in today’s Recruiting Roundup:. Stanford DL commit recaps Michigan OV. One of the final players on Michigan’s 2023...
Jim Harbaugh Is Eyeing 2 Big Names For Michigan Staff
Earlier this month, Michigan fired quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. According to a report from Maize & Blue Review, Jim Harbaugh has already had discussions with potential replacements for the job. Harbaugh reportedly spoke to 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese about the job ...
Commitment Impact: Ted Hammond To Michigan
Take a look at how defensive lineman Ted Hammond fits into Michigan's class as a player, member of the group and future piece of U-M defenses.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to major Michigan tunnel update
The controversial tunnel at the Big House is getting a makeover. Michigan announced that the tunnel at Michigan Stadium will be expanded in the offseason. Austin Meek of The Athletic wrote, “The University of Michigan will remove seats from its football stadium to widen tunnel access to the field on game days” in a report published Monday. The renovation project comes on the heels of several incidents, including an ugly one that occurred last October.
thesalinepost.com
Hansen, Weaver Make President's List at Miami University
OXFORD, OH (01/26/2023)-- Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the President's list recognizing academic excellence. Libbey Hansen of Saline, MI is earning a BA Emer Tech Bus & Design in...
thesalinepost.com
Everett, Dils, and Gillow Make Dean's List at Miami University
OXFORD, OH (01/26/2023)-- Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the Dean's list recognizing academic excellence. Alyson Everett of Saline, MI (48176) earning a Bachelor of Science, M.S. in Statistics in...
A New Restaurant Has Opened in East Lansing
East Lansing has been no stranger to restaurants closing over the last couple of years. Wings Over East Lansing shut down, as well as Punk Taco and Cosmos Pizza. On the brighter side of things, we've seen places like Goodfellas Bagels and Aloha Cookin' open up in East Lansing over the last year. And now, we have another addition to the Downtown East Lansing food lineup; fast casual Koren food.
wcsx.com
Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
Jackson-area school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25
JACKSON, MI -- Snowy conditions and the anticipation that roads could get worse as the day goes on have prompted some Jackson-area schools to cancel classes on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The Jackson area is under a National Weather Service winter storm warning until 10 p.m. Wednesday, with 4 to 6...
Many Michigan chefs, restaurants named semifinalists for James Beard awards
More than a dozen metro Detroit chefs and restaurants were named as semifinalists for James Beard Awards. The list of semifinalists for awards in national and regional categories was released Wednesday. The James Beard Awards are considered the most prestigious honors in culinary excellence. The annual awards are considered the Oscars in the...
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten
We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
Urban archery deer season for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties extended through Jan. 31
The archery deer season has been extended until January 31, 2023, for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties to “manage ongoing human-deer conflicts,” according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
whmi.com
Conely Takes Issue With BEA Office At Brighton High School
It's the elephant in the room. A matter that had been swept under the rug and lay dormant for a very long time is again being debated by the Brighton Board of Education. At issue is that the Brighton Education Association, which represents about 325 Brighton Area Schools teachers, conducts its meetings — as well as other union business — in a classroom at Brighton High School. Brighton Area Schools officials acknowledge that this has been the norm for roughly 40 years, even though its legality has been a subject of scrutiny. Significantly, it’s part of the collective bargaining agreement between the district and the teachers’ union.
Longtime Detroit TV News Anchor Announces Retirement From WXYZ-TV
In the broadcasting business, 35 years is a very, very long time, and a legendary TV broadcaster who has been with WXYZ-TV since 1988 is calling it quits. Dave LewAllen joined Channel 7 all those years ago and Wednesday (1/25) - the 35th anniversary of his first day at the station - he announced his retirement. According to the station's website, LewAllen joined WXYZ as a sports reporter before shifting to the news division 15 years later.
