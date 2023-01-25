ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed

It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
Charlotte Observer

What Will Be The Price Of Bitcoin In 2030?

Bitcoin is the legendary crypto that came into being back in January 2009. Since its inception, it has seen ups and downs as far as its price fluctuation is concerned. In the first quarter of 2021, Bitcoin’s price saw a massive surge as it reached $64,000. By November 2021, the value of the token was $68,000. But don’t be too happy. This upward movement was stalled, and in January 2022, the price fell to $35,000 and, a year later, hovers around $22,000 in January 2023.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu slips beneath bullish order block – what should you expect

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The surge to the 61.8% extension level saw a sharp pullback. A consolidation zone in the minor rally that followed was broken and shifted bias to bearish. It...
cryptogazette.com

The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets

More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
ambcrypto.com

Tesla’s Q4 report: Position on Bitcoin (BTC) remains unchanged

Tesla has not sold any Bitcoins in the fourth quarter of 2022. The e-car manufacturer’s digital assets value has seen a significant drop compared to Q3. Tesla, an American multinational electric car manufacturer, has released its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2022. The firm spearheaded by Elon Musk continues to hold the same position on Bitcoin (BTC) compared to its Q3 2022 report. The firm has not sold or purchased any BTC.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin dictates crypto fund flow as on-chain data suggest BTC’s worst may be…

The king coin beat other cryptocurrencies per digital asset investments in the past week. Despite hitting $23,000 on-chain data suggested that there could be a further BTC uptick. Following a week full of swings and a weekend of greens, Bitcoin [BTC] dominated other assets per the crypto fund inflow, CoinShares...
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
ambcrypto.com

Exploring Litecoin’s [LTC] position as it looks to dominate the market in 2023

Litecoin’s bounce back is strongly supported by strong address growth. Whales offer support to LTC as sell pressure attempts to erase recent gains. Litecoin [LTC] was one of the top trending coins between 17 – 24 January, and for good reason. It has outperformed many top coins in the last few months, including Bitcoin [BTC] on key metrics, but what does this mean for its future?
ambcrypto.com

Analyzing retail investors’ growing faith in Bitcoin [BTC] as prices soar

Retail investors’ interest in Bitcoin increased. Increase in profitability and potential for increased selling pressure for BTC. Since the Terra Luna [LUNC] collapse, the number of Bitcoin [BTC] retail investors continued to rise and stood at 17.1% of the total circulating supply at press time, according to Glassnode. This...
decrypt.co

This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise, Solana Rises Most

All of the top 20 coins were in the green again—and nothing rose bigger than Solana, which is rebounding from its FTX-triggered losses. The third full week of 2023 was also the third consecutive week of market-wide gains for all the top cryptocurrencies. Market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum have...

