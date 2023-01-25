ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator

The New York Jets have hired a new offensive coordinator, and those who watched Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this season will probably not be that thrilled with the decision. The Jets announced on Thursday that they have named Nathaniel Hackett their next offensive coordinator. Hackett was most recently the head coach of the... The post Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Aaron Rodgers To Jets? Reported Offensive Coordinator Hire Fuels Rumors

Get ready, because the theory is about to shift into overdrive. ESPN’s Adam Schefter, among others, reported Thursday the Jets are hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator. This is notable because Hackett, who was fired last month just 15 games into his first season as Denver Broncos...
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Young NFL Star Dies

The football world has been shaken up today with tragic news. According to the Detroit Lions reporter for ESPN, Eric Woodyard, former Detroit Lions, and Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker passed away at age 25.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New homes of former Badger coaches from 2022

Following the 2022 season, and even during it, the Wisconsin Badgers’ football program saw substantial changes to their coaching staff. In October, long time head coach Paul Chryst was let go and replaced with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as the interim head coach. After the season, athletic director Chris McIntosh decided it was time for a change, bringing in top-tier head coach Luke Fickell from Cincinnati.
MADISON, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear

The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding a veteran.” He said that... The post Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
OnlyHomers

NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season

The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
OnlyHomers

NBA Star Diagnosed With Major Injury

Only a couple of years ago, the Milwaukee Bucks were victorious in winning the 2021 championship in the National Basketball League. They remain one of the best teams in the NBA and competitors for another run at a championship. This season they have a 31-17 record and sit in third place of the Eastern Conference, just three-and-a-half games behind the Boston Celtics.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy