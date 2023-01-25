Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
Related
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
WXIA 11 Alive
Shohei to New York? Could the Mets have interest in trading for Ohtani?
NEW YORK — The New York Mets have had a big offseason. They signed big name free agents like Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo and Jose Quintana. They also signed All-Star closer Edwin Diaz so he and the trumpets can return to Citi Field. They almost signed Carlos Correa who ended up going back to the Minnesota Twins after questions from his physical. The Mets also signed Kodai Senga, a six-time Japan Series champion who will be making his stateside debut in 2023. So do the Mets really need someone else?
Rays Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The Tampa Bay Rays have added two former members of the Boston Red Sox bullpen this week.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Signs Lucrative Contract Extension With Rays
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Jeffrey Springs reportedly signed a lucrative extension with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
Should the Red Sox add the former Yankees left-hander?
Rangers Sign Former Giants Reliever
Reyes Moronta is a reliever that used to pitch for new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy in San Francisco from 2017-19.
Former Mets All-Star Closer Gets Audition for Diamondbacks' Bullpen
The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a minor league contract with free agent relief pitcher Jeurys Familia, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.
Report: Cubs Sign Veteran Catcher to Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs have reportedly inked veteran catcher Luis Torrens to a minor league deal.
Diamondbacks Reportedly Sign Former Phillies Relief Pitcher
Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly signed former Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher to Minor League deal.
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
Former SF Giants infielder Tommy La Stella signs with Mariners
The SF Giants will be paying Tommy La Stella's $11.5 million salary to be a Mariners' infielder next season.
Dodgers Depth: LA and Free Agent Catcher Agree to Minor League Deal
The Dodgers continue to add depth to an already stacked position.
TRADE: Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles Make a Deal
The Orioles received left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin and right-handed pitcher Kyle Virbitsky from the A's in exchange for infielder Darell Hernaiz, Baltimore Orioles beat reporter Dan Connolly at The Athletic reports.
Yardbarker
MLB Network Ranks Mets' Jeff McNeil No. 2 Second Baseman
MLB Network continued their "Top 10 Right Now" series on Wednesday and focused on second basemen. Mets fans will be delighted that a familiar face clocked in at No. 2. Coming in just behind Houston Astros' José Altuve, Jeff McNeil gets the honors for second best second baseman in MLB after a career year that saw him win the batting title.
Report: Blue Jays Sign OF Wynton Bernard To MiLB Deal
Bernard made his MLB debut last season with the Rockies after 10 seasons and over 800 games in the minor leagues.
Former SF Giants 1B/3B Jason Vosler signs with Mariners
After spending two years in the SF Giants organization, Jason Vosler has inked a minor-league deal with the Mariners.
Baltimore Orioles Reportedly Interested in Free Agent Jurickson Profar
The Baltimore Orioles have explored the possibility of signing free agent outfielder Jurickson Profar and free agent starting pitcher Zack Greinke, but the club is not especially confident that it will sign either player, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports.
Comments / 0