Someone gained access to a Hopewell Township resident’s Walmart account and made purchases totaling $85.20. The incident was reported Jan. 7. A 48-year-old Philadelphia man was charged with possession of fictitious government documents after he was allegedly found to be in possession of false government documents and fictitious license plates following a motor vehicle stop on Route 31 Jan. 7. He was processed and released.

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO