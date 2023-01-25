Read full article on original website
Hopewell Township Police blotter
Someone gained access to a Hopewell Township resident’s Walmart account and made purchases totaling $85.20. The incident was reported Jan. 7. A 48-year-old Philadelphia man was charged with possession of fictitious government documents after he was allegedly found to be in possession of false government documents and fictitious license plates following a motor vehicle stop on Route 31 Jan. 7. He was processed and released.
Gov. announces second extended deadline for property tax relief program
During his State of the State Address on Jan. 10, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that in concert with Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, the state is extending the application deadline for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program to ensure every eligible New Jerseyan takes advantage of the relief.
Ruger to serve as mayor in Hopewell Township
Hopewell Township has a new mayor. The five-member Hopewell Township Committee unanimously selected Michael Ruger to serve as mayor during 2023 at the Committee’s reorganization meeting on Jan. 3. “To my fellow Committee members, thank you for your vote of confidence. While there is a lot of work ahead...
Hillsborough man charged after fleeing from police by car, foot
A 35-year-old Hillsborough Township man faces a number of charges after allegedly failing to stop during a motor vehicle stop, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department. The man as charged with hindering apprehension, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 8, according...
Galiano will lead Hopewell Valley Regional BOE as board president
The Hopewell Valley Regional Board of Education has a new president at the helm of the school board. Anita Williams Galiano was nominated and chosen by fellow board members to lead the school board as president for 2023 at the Board of Education’s (BOE) reorganization meeting on Jan. 2.
