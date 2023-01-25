ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell Township Police blotter

Someone gained access to a Hopewell Township resident’s Walmart account and made purchases totaling $85.20. The incident was reported Jan. 7. A 48-year-old Philadelphia man was charged with possession of fictitious government documents after he was allegedly found to be in possession of false government documents and fictitious license plates following a motor vehicle stop on Route 31 Jan. 7. He was processed and released.
Gov. announces second extended deadline for property tax relief program

During his State of the State Address on Jan. 10, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that in concert with Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, the state is extending the application deadline for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program to ensure every eligible New Jerseyan takes advantage of the relief.
Ruger to serve as mayor in Hopewell Township

Hopewell Township has a new mayor. The five-member Hopewell Township Committee unanimously selected Michael Ruger to serve as mayor during 2023 at the Committee’s reorganization meeting on Jan. 3. “To my fellow Committee members, thank you for your vote of confidence. While there is a lot of work ahead...
