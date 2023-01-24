DelDOT leadership briefed the State Council for Persons with Disabilities on its efforts to remedy ongoing problems with paratransit services this week. DelDOT Secretary Nicole Majeski says demand for paratransit, which offers an alternative to fixed-route transit for people with disabilities, fell sharply during the pandemic. But as demand approaches pre-pandemic levels, DelDOT has dozens of vacant paratransit driver positions, especially in New Castle County. Majeski says the driver shortage creates a crisis for both customers and remaining employees.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO