Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Sussex’s fourth medical marijauna dispensary opening soon
Sussex County is weeks away from getting its fourth medical marijuana dispensary – this one in Seaford. It’s an area of the county that’s drastically underserved, said Greg Huggler, general manager of Fresh Delaware. Patients won’t have to drive all the way to the beach or Georgetown anymore, he said.
cspdailynews.com
Rutter’s 100-Year Plan: Expansion in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware
Rutter’s has disclosed its expansion plans for the next 100 years—further growth in eastern and western Pennsylvania, entrance into the Virginia and Delaware markets and remodeling existing convenience stores to add alcohol and video-gaming terminals. A privately held chain, Rutter's operates 82 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West...
WBOC
DNREC Funds New Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Stations
Electric vehicle drivers will have more opportunities to charge up along Delaware roads with the installation of 14 new DC Fast Charging stations funded by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Grants were awarded to several businesses and one Delaware municipality for the 14 sites. The chargers will...
Rutter’s to open 50 more stores, including some in Pennsylvania
A convenience store chain in York County announced Thursday it will open 50 stores over the next five years. Rutter’s said it will add stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia and for the first time enter Delaware and Virginia. It’s also investing $150 million in capital expenditures this year to remodel stores and add alcohol sales and video gaming terminals at some locations.
delawarepublic.org
The Delaware Memorial Bridge is set to receive a new safety measure
The Delaware River and Bay Authority is going ahead with plans to build a new Ship Collision Protection System for the Delaware Memorial Bridge. The new system will protect the tower structure of the bridge in the event that a ship loses control and causes a collision. Delaware River and...
WBOC
Delaware Governor to Present Recommended Budget Thursday
DELAWARE- Delaware's governor is expected to announce his proposed budget for the next fiscal year. Gov. John Carney give his presentation starting at 11 a.m. at the Delaware Public Archives building in Dover. You can watch a live stream of the announcement here.
utilitydive.com
Constellation, NRG and other generators urge FERC to reject PJM’s mid-capacity auction rule change
Federal regulators should reject the PJM Interconnection’s proposal to change its capacity market rules in the midst of an auction, in part because it would undermine certainty in wholesale power markets, according to power plant companies such as Constellation Energy Generation, NRG Energy and Vistra as well as generator and clean energy trade groups.
Cape Gazette
Nickle Electrical VP named Associated Builders & Contractors chair
Nickle Electrical Companies recently announced Jeromy Newton, its vice president of operations, was sworn in as chair for the Associated Builders & Contractors Delaware chapter. He has served on the board for four years and will lead the organization in his fifth year. “I’m extremely passionate about the merit shop...
Cape Gazette
Stoneworks Lapidary moves locations, sort of
After nearly a decade in Rehoboth Mews, occupying a space fronting Baltimore Avenue, Stoneworks Lapidary has moved – sort of. The Rehoboth Beach stone and fossil shop is still in Rehoboth Mews, but it’s now farther down the alley and closer to The Coffee Mill, instead of fronting the street.
Gas prices continue to rise in Maryland. Here's why.
Gas prices are climbing and it's not expected to ease up anytime soon. According to AAA, gas in Maryland is averaging $3.54 a gallon.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z approves Four Winds plan near Milton
As more and more development moves west from the beach area, at its Jan. 12 meeting the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved the Four Winds Farm cluster subdivision on Shingle Point Road, one mile south of the Harbeson Road intersection and Milton town limits. Plans include 336 single-family...
WMDT.com
Delaware Bill would refund rent payments to tenants if landlords don’t make mandated repairs in 90 day window
DELAWARE- A new bill introduced in the Delaware House seeks to give tenants a way to hold landlords accountable when repairs that threaten the safety of tenants are neglected. Under House Bill 37, tenants who report their landlords on safety violations or failure to adhere to housing standards could make rent payments to Delaware Courts rather than directly to the landlord.
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT leaders brief State Council for Persons with Disabilities on paratransit challenges
DelDOT leadership briefed the State Council for Persons with Disabilities on its efforts to remedy ongoing problems with paratransit services this week. DelDOT Secretary Nicole Majeski says demand for paratransit, which offers an alternative to fixed-route transit for people with disabilities, fell sharply during the pandemic. But as demand approaches pre-pandemic levels, DelDOT has dozens of vacant paratransit driver positions, especially in New Castle County. Majeski says the driver shortage creates a crisis for both customers and remaining employees.
delawarepublic.org
Proposed redistricting change fails to advance in Delaware House Committee
A proposal to rework Delaware’s redistricting process failed in the House Administration Committee on Tuesday morning. State Rep. Michael Smith (R-Pike Creek) and fellow Republican lawmakers argue Delaware’s current redistricting process is effectively controlled by the majority caucus in both chambers — in Delaware's case, Democratic lawmakers. Smith contends the process is inherently political, and placing both caucuses on equal footing while redrawing districts would provide a fairer outcome.
Bay Journal
Options for ‘green’ burials grow in Chesapeake region
As a recently retired surgeon, Howard Berg has always had an uneasy relationship with death. But the four-year process of opening a cemetery at the end of 2022 — Maryland’s first certified natural cemetery — on land that’s been in his family for decades has made him far more comfortable with the subject.
Cape Gazette
County Bank promotes Emerick to senior VP-chief compliance officer
County Bank announced the promotion of Yanina Sgroppo Emerick to senior vice president, chief compliance officer. Emerick has 15 years of experience and began her banking career with County Bank. She started at the Lewes branch and quickly moved to different positions in customer service, security and anti-money laundering departments. In her current role, Emerick is responsible for overseeing all compliance, anti-money laundering, fraud detection and investigation, and she also serves as the audit committee liaison and regulatory agency exam liaison.
maryland.gov
Maryland Department of Natural Resources Announces Winter Waterfowl Hunting Day for Youth, Veterans, and Military Members
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Maryland’s youth hunters, veterans, and military personnel to experience the excitement of this season’s second special waterfowl hunting day on Saturday, Feb. 4. “These special hunt days give our youth, active duty military and veteran hunters a well-deserved chance to...
delawarepublic.org
A proposed new Rehoboth Beach hotel faces multiple hurdles for approval
A proposal for a new Rehoboth Beach hotel on the corner of Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk will go before the town’s Board of Adjustment Committee in April. The hotel is a partnership between Grotto Pizza and a Pennsylvania real estate developer, Onix Group. The proposal for the hotel...
After going up in smoke in 2022, a renewed effort to legalize marijuana in Delaware
Last year’s roller-coaster ride that ultimately saw Delaware once again fail to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana led some advocates to predict the quest was dead until at least 2025. That’s when Gov. John Carney, the staunchest foe and biggest impediment, leaves office. But with more progressives winning...
Cape Gazette
Plans for Suncrest subdivision are approved
The Suncrest subdivision, with 36 lots on 18 acres on Waterview Road near Camp Arrowhead Road, has been approved by the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. However, the developer's request to purchase five bonus-density lots was denied. During a Jan. 12 meeting, Commissioner Kim Hoey Stevenson, who made a...
Comments / 0