Elk Grove, CA

Elk Grove Citizen

Coffing to step down as Herd wrestling coach

The Citizen has learned that Pat Coffing, the wrestling coach at Elk Grove High School the past 21 years and a former Herd wrestler himself, will step down at the end of the current season. In fact, he was not in attendance Tuesday for the double dual matches with Franklin and Sheldon. The team was coached by assistant coach Nick Jordan who will succeed Coffing as head wrestling coach next season.
ELK GROVE, CA
KRON4

San Ramon Valley High student shouts racial slurs at Dublin basketball player

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, the San Ramon Valley High School administration team sent out an email to parents calling an incident where a student from San Ramon Valley used a racial slur towards a Dublin High School student taking a free throw during a basketball game Tuesday unacceptable and extremely disappointing.
DUBLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Andrej Stojakovic, son of Peja Stojakovic, selected to McDonald's All-American game

SACRAMENTO — Jesuit senior Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former Sacramento Kings player Peja Stojakovic, was selected to the McDonald's All-American game.ESPN unveiled the rosters Tuesday which include Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, and nearly two dozen other high regarded recruits from around the nation.Stojakovic, ranked 23 in the nation by ESPN, has been a top recruit in California and around the nation but has yet to play this season due to injury. Stanford Athletics said Stojakovic signed his letter of intent with the program in November.He will join the likes of Brook and Robin Lopez, Ziaire Williams, and Josh Childress, to name a few, as Stanford Cardinals selected to play in the game.The 46th annual McDonald's All-American Games, for both girls and boys, will take place on march 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Marshall Medical expanding in EDH

Marshall Medical Center has announced it is in contract to purchase one of the buildings formerly owned by Blue Shield in El Dorado Hills’ Town Center West. Marshall expects to close escrow on 4201 Town Center Blvd., a 50,000-square-foot structure, late this summer. At close, Marshall will start tenant improvements to transform the current office building into a clinic, with plans to move its existing El Dorado Hills medical clinic in the summer of 2024.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Stockton Woman Injured in Car Accident on Eight Mile Road in Lodi

A recent crash at the intersection of West Lane and Eight Mile Road in Lodi left a Stockton woman injured. She is looking for a Good Samaritan who helped her out of her vehicle after the car accident on January 8, 2023. Details on the Crash in Lodi That Left...
LODI, CA
FOX40

Gig Car Share is leaving Sacramento. Here’s why

(KTXL) — A carshare service is leaving Sacramento, but there’s still time to use it in the city.  Gig Car Share is ceasing operations in Sacramento at the end of February, according to the company’s website.  •Video Player Above: Newsom discusses digital drivers licenses “While we remain committed to our vision for a shared mobility […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

$38,000 Super Lotto ticket sold at Modesto Raley's

MODESTO, Calif. — Anyone who bought a Super Lotto Plus ticket in Modesto might want to check their ticket!. The winning numbers for the Super Lotto draw were: 2-17-20-37-41-9. No one scored the $27 million jackpot, but one ticket sold out of the Raley's at 3430 Tully Road in...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

A Folsom land deal sparked worlds first electrified prison

(KTXL) — Folsom State Prison is one of the most famous California prisons, but the story behind it becoming the first in the world with electrically powered lights is little known. Originally slated to be built in Rocklin, land owner Horatio Gates Livermore of the Natoma Land Mining Company was able to persuade the government […]
FOLSOM, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Run-Off-Road Accident in Sacramento Causes Major Injuries

Single-Vehicle Run-Off-Road Accident Reported on I-80 A run-off-road accident in North Sacramento occurred recently, which resulted in three major injuries. The collision occurred along I-80 close to Madison Avenue after a driver lost control of his vehicle, and it struck a sound wall at about 5:30 p.m. The male driver, as well as two females in the car were not using seat restraints when the collision occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Lakeside Beverages to celebrate new ownership

The new owners of Lakeside Beverages will be welcomed into the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce with a 4 p.m. ribbon-cutting tomorrow. The previous owners, Sam and Lamya Malhotra, ran Lakeside Beverages for more than 28 years before selling it to new owners Linda Parisi, Jeremy Benny and family, according to the Lakeside Beverages website.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Unified to spend $1.1M on professional development in Las Vegas, superintendent addresses concerns

STOCKTON -- More than 500 educators within the Stockton Unified School District (SUSD) are set to attend a three-day professional development conference in Las Vegas in June. It's projected to cost $1.1 million in Title 1 funding. CBS13 took questions to SUSD leadership, namely, Superintendent Dr. Traci Miller, who explained, the conference location isn't why 542 educators will leave the state to learn, but rather, it's the timing that works in the district's favor. SUSD, like many districts across the state, is experiencing a substitute teacher shortage and professional development scheduled during the school year may leave classrooms empty and students without...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Stockton Woman Killed in Crash on State Route 12 in Wallace Area

According to the California Highway Patrol, a car crash on SR-12 in Wallace killed a Stockton woman and resulted in the DUI arrest of a driver. The incident was described as a two-vehicle collision that occurred shortly after 11:40 a.m. on State Route 12 at Wards Avenue just south of the Camache Reservoir, officials said.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Driver ignores road closure signs, drives in sinkhole in Tracy

(KTXL) — After ignoring several road closure signs in Tracy, a driver drove their vehicle into a sinkhole, according to the California Highway Patrol Tracy. The CHP said that the incident occurred on Kasson Road. There were several road closure signs and barricades that the driver ignored before crossing the road. California Highway Patrol Tracy […]
TRACY, CA

