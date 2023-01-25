The UNC Tar Heels’ trip to the arena formerly known as the Carrier Dome felt closer than it should have been for its duration, but despite the Heels losing their 38-minute lead late, Pete Nance picked up a loose ball off his own missed free throw and scored UNC’s only second-chance points of the game to put his team ahead for good, as they’d eventually win, 72-68. With a long 8-day break between this and the Heels’ next game, let’s reflect on some of the things I think we can take away from the Heels’ win against Syracuse:

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO