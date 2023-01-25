Read full article on original website
On the Beat: Four Straight Wins into Bye Weekend
Ross Martin and Adam Smith join Tommy Ashley and John Bauman on this week's Inside Carolina On the Beat Live! to discuss UNC's winning streak going into a much needed 'bye' weekend for the Heels. With the Tar Heels off this weekend, the crew discusses the four game winning streak...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: RJ Davis reminded us how tough the 2022-23 Tar Heels are
In the game of basketball, toughness can be seen in a variety of ways. Sometimes toughness is diving after loose balls in order to maintain possession. Sometimes toughness is being willing to hit a three-pointer with just seconds left in the game. And sometimes, toughness is literally taking an elbow in the face with 10.7 seconds left in the game so that your team can get to the free throw line and ice the game.
tarheelblog.com
UNC 72, Syracuse 68: Three Things Learned
The UNC Tar Heels’ trip to the arena formerly known as the Carrier Dome felt closer than it should have been for its duration, but despite the Heels losing their 38-minute lead late, Pete Nance picked up a loose ball off his own missed free throw and scored UNC’s only second-chance points of the game to put his team ahead for good, as they’d eventually win, 72-68. With a long 8-day break between this and the Heels’ next game, let’s reflect on some of the things I think we can take away from the Heels’ win against Syracuse:
Taylor’s 20 points aren’t enough as Virginia loses third straight
The Cavaliers suffered their third straight defeat on Thursday evening, falling 90-72 on the road at Syracuse. The loss came despite Virginia eclipsing 70 points for the first time since an 84-28 win over Morgan State back on Dec. 18. The Hoos shot well all night, nailing 47.5% of their...
247Sports
Syracuse vs. UNC basketball: Jim Boeheim dejected after Orange's late letdown in 72-68 loss to Tar Heels
Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim would like to have a few possessions back following Tuesday night's 72-68 loss to UNC, a matchup in which his team played well in spurts and had a lead late before succumbing to the Tar Heels inside the Carrier Dome. There were a couple offensive foul whistles that Boeheim challenged, and similar faulty execution down the stretch that has plagued Syracuse at times this season.
Daily Orange
Beat writers unsure if Syracuse can defeat Virginia Tech again
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse nearly upset North Carolina on Tuesday night, but after allowing a putback layup off of a missed free throw and a flagrant one foul on Judah Mintz, UNC pulled through, helped along by strong performances by Armando Bacot and Pete Nance inside the paint. Jim Boeheim walked off the podium angered by a question. Mintz gave one-word answers with reporters swarming him in the locker room. The Orange played their most intense matchup and came up just short of the Atlantic Coast Conference win.
Jim Boeheim Tries to Storm Out of Press Conference, Bangs Knee on Table
VIDEO: Jim Boeheim ends press conference after bad question.
Everything Coach Jon Scheyer said ahead of Duke's game against Georgia Tech
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer met the media on Thursday afternoon as his team prepares to head south to face Georgia Tech in what has turned into a near “must win” scenario for the Blue Devils. After falling to Virginia Tech on the road on Monday, Duke is...
cbs19news
Coaches Reunite: Coach Mox faces off against her college coach at Syracuse
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Start the buses because UVA women's basketball hits the road again for another ACC test. This time at Syracuse for their first unranked road game since December 7th. The road to Syracuse will also lead to a familiar face on the opposite side on the court....
Duke, Jon Scheyer seek answers amid ‘backlash’ after underwhelming start
Life for Duke in the post-Mike Krzyzewski era has been anything but smooth. After Monday’s 78-75 loss to Virginia Tech, Duke dropped to 14-6 overall and 5-4 in ACC play. A Duke squad that opened the season ranked No. 7 in the country and climbed into the top 10 on KenPom in late November has slipped outside the top 30 nationally.
Syracuse recruit Elijah Moore ‘a little in awe’ after being flown in for whirlwind visit
Syracuse, N.Y. -- If Elijah Moore ends up picking Syracuse University as his college basketball destination this Saturday, he’s already got a jump start on the trash talk. Moore, ranked as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, took a final look at the JMA Dome on Tuesday night when, after finishing a high school game, he was whisked up to Central New York on a private jet by SU booster Adam Weitsman.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse loses to UNC 72-68 following nightmare finish
JMA WIRELESS DOME — You never would have known it was a 9:00 p.m. tip-off on a Tuesday night based on the energy and noise in the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse (13-8, 6-4 ACC) battled with North Carolina (15-6, 7-3 ACC) for all 40 minutes of game-clock. With a...
sujuiceonline.com
Instant Juice: Syracuse 68, North Carolina 72
A quick take on Syracuse’s disappointing 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday evening:. WHAT HAPPENED: Up 68-66 with 19 seconds to go, Jesse Edwards fouled out after stopping a potential game-tying layup from Pete Nance. Nance made the first free throw, but missed the second. Joe Girard saved the ball from going out of bounds, but right into the hands of Nance, who slammed home the go-ahead basket. On SU’s ensuing play, Judah Mintz drove to the hoop and elbowed RJ Davis in the head. Officials ruled it a flagrant foul, and UNC was able to hit free throws to close out the evening.
Hurricanes baseball roster outlook for 2023 season
The No. 22 Miami Hurricanes baseball team begins preseason practices on Friday with the season opener against Penn State on Feb. 17. Miami is coming off a 40-20 season where they hosted a regional for the first time in six years, but came up short with a pair of one-run losses to end their season.
UNC WR Signee Chris Culliver Makes Massive Jump in Final 247Sports Rankings
Class of 2023 North Carolina wide receiver signee Chris Culliver is now UNC's highest-ranked signee in the 2023 class and has entered the 247Sports Top247. On Thursday, Culliver, a 6-foot-3, 174-pound wide receiver from Maiden, N.C., moved from outside the Top247 all the way to No. 117 in the 247Sports rankings.
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNC
Ian Jackson, a five-star shooting guard in the class of 2024, committed to the University of North Carolina. Jackson is one of the top offensive players in high school basketball because of his driving ability, which is where any scouting report on him should start. He attacks the rim with lightning speed and, at 6-foot-5, has the size to finish there. Jackson is becoming more and more at ease shooting, particularly from midrange, but North Carolina will want to surround him with shooters to create clear driving lanes.
UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis provides Puff Johnson injury update
Prior to the UNC basketball program’s Tuesday night’s contest at Syracuse, Hubert Davis provided an injury update regarding junior forward Puff Johnson. The UNC basketball program has had plenty of injury concerns already throughout the 2022-2023 season, as the latest comes from junior forward Puff Johnson. Johnson, who...
Virginia Tech Guard's Celebratory Fist Pump Goes Very Wrong
The end of the controversial Virginia Tech-Duke game on Monday night, Jan. 24, had a little bit of everything for college basketball fans. Things started off with less than 20 seconds left in the game, when Hokies guard MJ Collins gave Virginia Tech a 77-75 lead, though his celebration added insul…
Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill garners third Division I offer from ACC school
The offers keep pouring in for one of the most promising freshmen in the Mid-Penn. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill, a first-year offensive tackle for the Eagles, announced on Twitter that he had picked up his third college football scholarship offer, with Syracuse University extending him the opportunity.
James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class
Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
247Sports
