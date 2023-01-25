Read full article on original website
Related
Disabled boy loses overnight NHS care because parents cannot afford heating
Family unable to afford high energy bills left to provide 24-hour care after Welsh health board ‘stops guaranteeing nursing package’
BBC
Father pays tribute after severely ill son, 13, dies in hospital
A father has paid tribute to his 13-year-old disabled son following his death in hospital. Taylor-James, who had Down's syndrome and was non-verbal autistic, was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre with a lung infection in December. His father Stuart told the BBC he had opted to drive him there...
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC
Troubled teen living in hospital due to lack of accommodation
A teenager with behavioural difficulties and mental health problems is "living" in a hospital children's ward because no suitable accommodation can be found, a judge has been told. A ruling from a family court hearing in Derby said there was no medical need for the child to be in hospital.
Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately
Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains: “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage
After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
A man from Uganda who has 12 wives, 102 children, and 568 grandkids is worried about rising living costs
Women carrying food and supplies in UgandaPhoto byNinno JackJronUnsplash. A 67-year-old Ugandan farmer, Musa Hasahya, is worried about how he will support his family in the coming months.
A woman went to the doctor because she'd put on weight and her stomach hurt. Doctors found an 86-pound tumor growing from her ovary.
A 62-year-old woman in Italy had stomach pain and unexplained weight gain. It was a rare form of ovarian cancer.
Girl has healthy leg amputated after hospital ‘ignored her cries for 10 hours’
The family of a 12-year-old girl in Albuquerque has filed a lawsuit against a hospital that allegedly kept her waiting 10 hours for surgery, resulting in doctors having to amputate one of her legs.Stephanie Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while she was at school on 14 October, reported Albuquerque-based news channel KRQUE.“I get a call from the school, saying there was an incident, and rescue was on the way, and that’s all they told me, so I rushed to the school,” Ms Sedillo told the outlet. The child was taken to Albuquerque’s Presbyterian...
An ER doctor reveals the 1 heart condition that he never wants to see in his hospital because it is 'so scary' — and how to prevent it
If your aorta rips, Dr. Jeremy Faust say there's often a "profound sense of helplessness," and ER treatment can be a double-edged sword.
‘Evil’ child rapist jailed for life after being unmasked by new technology
A prolific and “evil” child rapist has been jailed for life after being unmasked using new technology developed in the UK that unpixelated an image of his face found in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, documented himself committing “depraved” acts against three children, including a victim as young as one, over a number of years and posted the pictures to the dark web.The 50-year-old was arrested in July last year after officers developed the never before used tool.He pleaded guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the...
Urgent warning to parents as cases of Victorian illnesses surge – the 10 signs you must know
PARENTS have been urged to be on the lookout for signs of a Victorian illness as cases surge. Waning immunity is believed to be behind the resurgence of conditions such as mumps, experts in the US have warned. The study comes as cases of another Victorian illnesses have been rising.
msn.com
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley
A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
msn.com
My face is melting off due to a rare disease
A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
Engineer reveals three ‘long Covid’ symptoms that turned out to be terminal cancer
A former calibration engineer, who was told just days before Christmas his leukaemia is terminal and given months to live, organised his own “living funeral” to give him the “chance to say goodbye” to his friends and loved ones before he dies.Rob Hale, 33, who lives in Thornbury, South Gloucestershire, said he has known for nearly two years that he will die of leukaemia – cancer of the white blood cells – but he did not receive the terminal prognosis until December 2022, which was “devastating”.After doctors told him his remaining lifespan will be measured in “weeks to months, rather...
Baby’s brain tumour diagnosed after mother spots four warning signs
A baby’s brain tumour was diagnosed after her mother noticed symptoms such as rapid head growth.Corinne Wardle, a nurse, began to notice changes when her daughter, Molly Wardle-Hampton, was 12 weeks old.She spent months documenting Molly’s symptoms, with the growth in the soft spots of her head among the most noticeable.Corinne, 38, also noted a fixed eye gaze, a tilt to one side of her head and patterns of vomiting.Worried her daughter’s head was measuring “off the charts”, the mum-of-three took in her for tests - where it was revealed she had an ependymoma tumour on her brain.Luckily the tumour...
msn.com
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews dies after ingesting poison she ordered from Russia
A British mental health blogger and accomplished yachtswoman died at a secure psychiatric facility after she ingested a poisonous substance she bought from Russia — telling staff it was protein powder. Beth Matthews, 26, was not supposed to open her mail at The Priory Cheadle Royal hospital in 2022...
Comments / 0