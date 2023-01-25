Read full article on original website
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk Hunt
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
Marijuana giant Curaleaf will shut down in Oregon and two other states
Marijuana producer Curaleaf announced Thursday it plans to shutter operations in Oregon, California and Colorado as it seeks to shore up its business with $60 million in cost cuts. Curaleaf also said it will reduce its workforce by about 4% companywide but didn’t comment on the future of its Oregon...
3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles
Oregon has begun to implement a plan to move away from gas-powered vehicles. Learn more about this EV adoption program here. The post 3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Oregon receives mixed reviews in State of Tobacco Control report
ALA reports that the Beaver State allocated $53,108,908 in state funding for tobacco control for fiscal year 2023.
Report: Water insecurity looming issue for many Oregonians
For a state that is known for its rainy weather and plentiful streams of water, it may come as a surprise to learn that many Oregonians are facing a water insecurity, according to a new report from the Secretary of State's Office.
The New Oregon Trail Ends in a Path to Idaho
If you can’t move the Idaho state line to Oregon, then move from Oregon to Idaho. A few days ago, there was an editorial in the Magic Valley Times News. The writer acknowledged the leaders of the Greater Idaho movement were well-organized but on a quixotic quest. I agree with one caveat. Life in the United States is comfortable when compared to the rest of the world. A major disruption caused by economic depression or war could change some boundaries and change the map of the United States.
KTVZ
‘Urgent action’ needed to address Oregon’s water insecurity crisis, Secretary of State Fagan says in new report
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Legislature and Governor’s Office must take decisive action to address gaps in statewide water governance that contribute to water insecurity for Oregon communities, according to an advisory report released Thursday by Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. The findings are outlined in the...
Recreation liability bill to ‘restore balance’ backed by several C.O. businesses
A group of nearly 100 small businesses, nonprofits and user groups called Protect Oregon Recreation recently announced its support of Senate Bill 754, new legislation in Salem of great interest to the recreation industry. The post Recreation liability bill to ‘restore balance’ backed by several C.O. businesses appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon’s legal psilocybin program begins, but services are not yet available
While national headlines might make it sounds like psychedelic mushrooms are now available for adults in Oregon, that’s not the case. Oregon’s legal therapeutic psilocybin program officially began on Jan. 2, but there are currently no licensed facilities, facilitators or even manufacturers of the substance, all of which are required, at the same time, for legal consumption of “magic mushrooms” in the state.
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Sees Sharp Decline In Population For First Time Since 1983
Long before our world drastically changed in 2020, Americans have made a habit of packing up in search of a better quality life. It wasn’t too long ago, Oregon was the number one place to move to in 2016. In fact, for three years in a row, more people were moving to Oregon than anywhere else in the country. You could say our secret was out. Oregon was number one and seemingly favored for not only its vast beauty with endless outdoor activities, but its rich diversity.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Primate Research Facility Under Investigation Following Fatalities
Oregon lawmakers are using thousands of pages of censored papers they requested for over a year to demand more responsibility and monitoring of a primate research facility with a lengthy history of complaints. Two monkeys perished in a scalding cage-washing system at Oregon’s major hospital Oregon National Primate Research Center....
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Economist: Construction May Be Affected By The Recession In Summer
Employment forecasters anticipate a slight recession in Oregon towards the middle of the year. Oregon’s state economist on the job market is Gail Krumenauer. According to Krumenauer, 24,000 jobs are expected to be lost as a result of this. “It would be significant, and it would especially be significant...
ijpr.org
Thu 9 AM | Another tough year for Dungeness crab on the Oregon coast
Dungeness crab season is scheduled to start in December in our region. But the opening of the commercial crabbing season has been delayed several times in recent years by a variety of factors. The delays have gone on especially long this year, with crabbing still closed from Bandon south to...
The best public high schools in Oregon for 2023, according to data site rankings
When it comes to attending high school in Oregon, some schools are better than others, according to rankings released by Niche.
bendsource.com
Measure 110 Starts Off Poorly
Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan released an audit of Measure 110, the bill that decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs and funneled taxes on marijuana sales to treatment services, on Jan. 19. Auditors gave the program low marks, with one auditor saying they'd give a grade of a C and the other a D in a press conference. Fagan said it's too early to call the program a failure but acknowledged issues in Oregon's substance abuse treatment programs.
thelundreport.org
Drug supply companies squeezing pharmacies out of existence, Oregon lawmakers warn
After graduating with her doctor of pharmacy degree in 2009, Emily Savage moved back to her hometown of Myrtle Creek to settle into her career as a pharmacist in the rural community south of Roseberg. But none of the pharmacies she worked for could stay in business. The chain she...
KXL
Oregon Pats Their Own Back For D- Grad Rates
I certainly hope Oregon’s elected elites in government don’t hurt themselves. They’ve been patting themselves on the back so much, they might dislocate a shoulder. Bragging on their less than impressive new high school graduation rate. “It’s a record high” they’ll tell you. Record...
KTVZ
Filing tax return, seeking Earned Income Tax Credit could net $7,742 for some Oregonians
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – As Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day approaches on Friday, the Oregon Department of Revenue and the Oregon Department of Human Services are encouraging all workers with income in 2022 to check their Earned Income Tax Credit eligibility. The Department of Revenue and ODHS are...
techvisibility.com
