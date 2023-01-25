ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

95.7 KEZJ

The New Oregon Trail Ends in a Path to Idaho

If you can’t move the Idaho state line to Oregon, then move from Oregon to Idaho. A few days ago, there was an editorial in the Magic Valley Times News. The writer acknowledged the leaders of the Greater Idaho movement were well-organized but on a quixotic quest. I agree with one caveat. Life in the United States is comfortable when compared to the rest of the world. A major disruption caused by economic depression or war could change some boundaries and change the map of the United States.
IDAHO STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon’s legal psilocybin program begins, but services are not yet available

While national headlines might make it sounds like psychedelic mushrooms are now available for adults in Oregon, that’s not the case. Oregon’s legal therapeutic psilocybin program officially began on Jan. 2, but there are currently no licensed facilities, facilitators or even manufacturers of the substance, all of which are required, at the same time, for legal consumption of “magic mushrooms” in the state.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon Sees Sharp Decline In Population For First Time Since 1983

Long before our world drastically changed in 2020, Americans have made a habit of packing up in search of a better quality life. It wasn’t too long ago, Oregon was the number one place to move to in 2016. In fact, for three years in a row, more people were moving to Oregon than anywhere else in the country. You could say our secret was out. Oregon was number one and seemingly favored for not only its vast beauty with endless outdoor activities, but its rich diversity.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Primate Research Facility Under Investigation Following Fatalities

Oregon lawmakers are using thousands of pages of censored papers they requested for over a year to demand more responsibility and monitoring of a primate research facility with a lengthy history of complaints. Two monkeys perished in a scalding cage-washing system at Oregon’s major hospital Oregon National Primate Research Center....
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Economist: Construction May Be Affected By The Recession In Summer

Employment forecasters anticipate a slight recession in Oregon towards the middle of the year. Oregon’s state economist on the job market is Gail Krumenauer. According to Krumenauer, 24,000 jobs are expected to be lost as a result of this. “It would be significant, and it would especially be significant...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Thu 9 AM | Another tough year for Dungeness crab on the Oregon coast

Dungeness crab season is scheduled to start in December in our region. But the opening of the commercial crabbing season has been delayed several times in recent years by a variety of factors. The delays have gone on especially long this year, with crabbing still closed from Bandon south to...
OREGON STATE
bendsource.com

Measure 110 Starts Off Poorly

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan released an audit of Measure 110, the bill that decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs and funneled taxes on marijuana sales to treatment services, on Jan. 19. Auditors gave the program low marks, with one auditor saying they'd give a grade of a C and the other a D in a press conference. Fagan said it's too early to call the program a failure but acknowledged issues in Oregon's substance abuse treatment programs.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon Pats Their Own Back For D- Grad Rates

I certainly hope Oregon’s elected elites in government don’t hurt themselves. They’ve been patting themselves on the back so much, they might dislocate a shoulder. Bragging on their less than impressive new high school graduation rate. “It’s a record high” they’ll tell you. Record...
OREGON STATE
techvisibility.com

COLORADO STATE

