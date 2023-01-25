ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

Powerball Wins in Louisiana – $50,000 Winner Sold

Lottery players in Louisiana have had a very big weekend. Friday night's Mega Millions game generated a $40,000 winner that was sold in Louisiana. And, we have now confirmed that the Powerball drawing from last night, Saturday January 21, also produced a big money prize winner off of a Louisiana sold ticket. That prize is worth $50,000.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy