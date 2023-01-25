On January 10 it was reported that the Mega Millions lottery jackpot will increase to an incredible $1.1 billion (with cash option of $568.7 million) at the forthcoming draw on Friday January 13. This astonishing payout comes following a run of draws during which nobody successfully picked all six winning numbers. It makes the prize fund the third highest in Mega Millions history and means that a lucky ticketholder could stand to scoop the fifth-largest win in U.S. history!

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO