ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

Powerball Wins in Louisiana – $50,000 Winner Sold

Lottery players in Louisiana have had a very big weekend. Friday night's Mega Millions game generated a $40,000 winner that was sold in Louisiana. And, we have now confirmed that the Powerball drawing from last night, Saturday January 21, also produced a big money prize winner off of a Louisiana sold ticket. That prize is worth $50,000.
LOUISIANA STATE
NBC News

Mega Millions lottery just made someone $1.35 billion richer

Someone's life just changed — in about a billion different ways. A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing — the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said. The lotto winner matched all six numbers in the game, which...
MAINE STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Mississippi in the Grip of Lottery Fever – Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $1.1 Billion for Friday January 13 Draw

On January 10 it was reported that the Mega Millions lottery jackpot will increase to an incredible $1.1 billion (with cash option of $568.7 million) at the forthcoming draw on Friday January 13. This astonishing payout comes following a run of draws during which nobody successfully picked all six winning numbers. It makes the prize fund the third highest in Mega Millions history and means that a lucky ticketholder could stand to scoop the fifth-largest win in U.S. history!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KPEL 96.5

Stunning Vintage Photos from Louisiana Mardi Gras Early 1900s

Louisiana has been celebrating Mardi Gras since 1699. The origins of Mardi Gras are thought to be from medieval Europe. And although France may have originated the idea of Mardi Gras in 1294, New Orleans perfected it. New Orleans was the first American city to celebrate Mardi Gras. The first known Mardi Gras parade took place in New Orleans in 1837.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy