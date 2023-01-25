Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Goodwin, Hibs, Hearts, Nisbet, Giakoumakis, Raskin, Oh, Jenz, Sibbick, Brophy, Livingston

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Former Liverpool flop could face Manchester United in FA Cup tie
Andy Carroll is in for a frosty reception at Old Trafford this weekend. Reading manager Paul Ince has said striker Andy Carroll is in contention to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United centre-forward has been training in the build-up to...
Liverpool will let summer signing leave this month, as rebuild continues: report
Liverpool face plenty of upheaval in the coming weeks – and business isn't yet finished at Anfield
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Nisbet, Millwall, Hibs, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd
Scotland forward Kevin Nisbet is expected to complete a move from Hibernian to Millwall in the next 24 hours. (Record) Hibs' Nisbet should take the chance to join Millwall, says Paul Hartley, who featured for both clubs. (Record) Meanwhile, Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri looks increasingly likely to have broken his...
BBC
'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'
Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
BBC
Logan Holgate: Funeral held for 18-year-old rugby player
Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to rugby player Logan Holgate at his funeral. Logan, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died suddenly aged 18 on 11 January,. At the time, tributes poured in for the "brilliant young man" from clubs and fans...
BBC
Ex-Celtic Boys Club manager Cairney assaulted three players
A former Celtic Boys Club manager indecently assaulted three players in the 1970s and 80s, a court has found. Frank Cairney, who denied the charges, was due to go on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court, but was deemed unable to participate because of health issues. An examination of facts was...
Tony Mowbray explains why Pierre Ekwah can't replace the injured Corry Evans
Sunderland struggling to solve Corry Evans absence within current squad, admits Mowbray.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 19 of Man City’s 20 games, scoring 25 goals. Multiply...
EFL urges Premier League to halve financial gap with Championship
The EFL is asking the Premier League to halve the financial gap between the top flight and the Championship as part of negotiations over a new settlement for English football. As the government revealed that the long-awaited white paper on an independent regulator is due to be put before parliament in a fortnight, the EFL and Premier League continue to wrangle over the details of a deal that would see more money move down the football pyramid.
Tony Mowbray has backed Sunderland 'standard-setter' Corry Evans to come back better
Corry Evans will continue to be an influence at Sunderland during injury, says Mowbray.
BBC
Conor McGrandles: Cambridge United sign Charlton midfielder on loan for rest of season
Cambridge United have signed midfielder Conor McGrandles on loan from fellow League One side Charlton Athletic for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old Scot has played 12 games for Charlton this season, but none since their FA Cup win over non-league Coalville in November. He joined the Addicks from...
Crystal Palace make an approach for Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo
SIMON JONES: The Ghanaian international is set to become a free agent in the summer which has led to a number of Premier League clubs expressing interest in the forward.
Sunderland signed Isaac Lihadji 'with an eye on next season,' says Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray has asked for patience when it comes to seeing the best of Isaac Lihadji.
BBC
Marcelo Bielsa: Ex-Leeds boss in London for further talks with Everton over managerial vacancy
Marcelo Bielsa has arrived in London for further talks with Everton's hierarchy as they search for a successor to Frank Lampard. The 67-year-old former Leeds United manager is a favoured choice of Everton owner Farhad Moshiri. Sean Dyche, who has been out of work since being dismissed by Burnley in...
Yardbarker
Transfer Latest – Celtic announce Hyeongyu Oh on five-year deal
Celtic this morning confirmed the signing of South Korean international striker Hyeongyu Oh on five-year deal…. Celtic Football Club has announced the signing of South Korean internationalist, Hyeongyu Oh, who has joined the Scottish Champions on a five-year deal, subject to the usual international clearance formalities. The 21-year-old forward joins from K League 1 club, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, where he has played since 2019.
SB Nation
Frank Lampard sends farewell message to Everton fans
Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday this week after a run of poor results that have seen the Toffees sink into the relegation zone. The Blues have been quite miserable this season after a somewhat tepid start, but a succession of defeats from self-enforced errors and a failure to score on the other end combined to end the 44-year-old’s tenure after less than a year in the job.
BBC
Oh Hyeon-gyu: Celtic sign South Korea striker from Suwon Samsung Bluewings
Celtic have completed the signing of striker Oh Hyeon-gyu from South Korean club Suwon Samsung Bluewings. The 21-year-old has moved to the Scottish Premiership leaders for an undisclosed fee after agreeing a five-year contract. Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says Oh, who has one senior cap for South Korea, was "the...
Southampton transfer news: Right-back deal close; talks over Rennes winger
The latest Southampton transfer news as Saints search for right-back & winger.
'On our list' - Tony Mowbray confirms Sunderland interest in winger
It appears Sunderland are pressing ahead with the deal for Isaac Lihadji.
Yardbarker
Chelsea due for talks as Dumfries agent in London
The agent of Inter Milan fullback Denzel Dumfries is in London. Dumfries' representatives have supposedly flown to England to hold talks with those interested, says La Gazzetta dello Sport. Inter have set a price tag of 44million, although reports suggest a 35million bid could be enough. The Serie A side...
