ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Goodwin, Hibs, Hearts, Nisbet, Giakoumakis, Raskin, Oh, Jenz, Sibbick, Brophy, Livingston

BBC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former Liverpool flop could face Manchester United in FA Cup tie

Andy Carroll is in for a frosty reception at Old Trafford this weekend. Reading manager Paul Ince has said striker Andy Carroll is in contention to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United centre-forward has been training in the build-up to...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Nisbet, Millwall, Hibs, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd

Scotland forward Kevin Nisbet is expected to complete a move from Hibernian to Millwall in the next 24 hours. (Record) Hibs' Nisbet should take the chance to join Millwall, says Paul Hartley, who featured for both clubs. (Record) Meanwhile, Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri looks increasingly likely to have broken his...
BBC

'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'

Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
BBC

Logan Holgate: Funeral held for 18-year-old rugby player

Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to rugby player Logan Holgate at his funeral. Logan, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died suddenly aged 18 on 11 January,. At the time, tributes poured in for the "brilliant young man" from clubs and fans...
BBC

Ex-Celtic Boys Club manager Cairney assaulted three players

A former Celtic Boys Club manager indecently assaulted three players in the 1970s and 80s, a court has found. Frank Cairney, who denied the charges, was due to go on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court, but was deemed unable to participate because of health issues. An examination of facts was...
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 19 of Man City’s 20 games, scoring 25 goals. Multiply...
The Guardian

EFL urges Premier League to halve financial gap with Championship

The EFL is asking the Premier League to halve the financial gap between the top flight and the Championship as part of negotiations over a new settlement for English football. As the government revealed that the long-awaited white paper on an independent regulator is due to be put before parliament in a fortnight, the EFL and Premier League continue to wrangle over the details of a deal that would see more money move down the football pyramid.
Yardbarker

Transfer Latest – Celtic announce Hyeongyu Oh on five-year deal

Celtic this morning confirmed the signing of South Korean international striker Hyeongyu Oh on five-year deal…. Celtic Football Club has announced the signing of South Korean internationalist, Hyeongyu Oh, who has joined the Scottish Champions on a five-year deal, subject to the usual international clearance formalities. The 21-year-old forward joins from K League 1 club, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, where he has played since 2019.
SB Nation

Frank Lampard sends farewell message to Everton fans

Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday this week after a run of poor results that have seen the Toffees sink into the relegation zone. The Blues have been quite miserable this season after a somewhat tepid start, but a succession of defeats from self-enforced errors and a failure to score on the other end combined to end the 44-year-old’s tenure after less than a year in the job.
BBC

Oh Hyeon-gyu: Celtic sign South Korea striker from Suwon Samsung Bluewings

Celtic have completed the signing of striker Oh Hyeon-gyu from South Korean club Suwon Samsung Bluewings. The 21-year-old has moved to the Scottish Premiership leaders for an undisclosed fee after agreeing a five-year contract. Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says Oh, who has one senior cap for South Korea, was "the...
Yardbarker

Chelsea due for talks as Dumfries agent in London

The agent of Inter Milan fullback Denzel Dumfries is in London. Dumfries' representatives have supposedly flown to England to hold talks with those interested, says La Gazzetta dello Sport. Inter have set a price tag of 44million, although reports suggest a 35million bid could be enough. The Serie A side...

Comments / 0

Community Policy