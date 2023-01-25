Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Get Ready to Vote: Special Primary Election Feb. 21
The Wisconsin Spring and Special Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, February 21! Take a moment to get ready to vote. 1. Check your registration status ASAP to make sure it matches your current address: myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Register-To-Vote. Still need to register to vote? You can register online until Feb. 1,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Clarke Hotel in process of being sold
WAUKESHA — The Clarke Hotel, which includes a restaurant and bar, could change ownership by March. “ADH Properties, LLC c/o Berg Management Company, LLC, does have an accepted offer on The Clarke Hotel. If all goes well, the closing will be March 1, 2023. At this time, we do intend to keep the hotel, restaurant, and bar open,” said Rosie Strauss, commercial property manager with Berg Management Company. Harp & Eagle Limited is the hospitality group that currently owns The Clarke Hotel, 314 W. Main St.
Daily Cardinal
La Follette School of Public Affairs proposes move to Music Hall
The La Follette School of Public Affairs plans to move to the iconic University of Wisconsin-Madison building, Music Hall. Musical Hall began as the first university library on campus, but the current state of the building is not suitable for a successful public affairs program, explained the Director of the La Follette School of Public Affairs Susan Yackee.
Daily Cardinal
Alex Joers hopes to clear democratic 'roadblocks' during first term in Wisconsin’s Assembly
As a young student at Sauk Trail Elementary School in Middleton, Alex Joers could never have imagined that, in a couple of decades, he would have an office in the Wisconsin Assembly, advocating for public school investment. But, that’s exactly what happened when Joers was elected to his first term...
nbc15.com
Little John’s halting most operations amid high costs, lack of workspace
You now have an opportunity to weigh in on issues around housing in Dane County, and have a chance to win a $25 gift card. The Dane County Community Housing Survey can be completed online in 7 to 10 minutes. State finished with calling witnesses in Randle El trial. Updated:...
wortfm.org
Meet the Candidate: Gloria Reyes for Madison Mayor
Continuing our election coverage, Madison Mayor Candidate Gloria Reyes joins us in the studio to talk about her campaign and goals for the city if elected. Gloria Reyes is the first Latina to run for Mayor in the City of Madison. Gloria is a former law enforcement officer for the City of Madison Police Department. She also served the city as deputy mayor. She is a former school board member and Madison School Board President. She was the first Latina to serve in this role. Gloria is the co-founder of Adelante, a political action group aimed to prepare and support candidates of color to run for political office. Her consulting business: Reyes Public Safety consults with the National League of Cities and Race Forward with a focus on race and equity in law enforcement.
Daily Cardinal
University Club reopens with new dining service: the Union Commons
The historic University Club building reopened on Monday, now operated by the Wisconsin Union. As part of the reopening, the University Club will add another union dining service called the Union Commons at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The Union Commons is located on the first floor of the University Club...
wortfm.org
Nino Amato Running In Primary Election for District 9
We continue our coverage of the 2023 spring primary election by heading to Madison’s far-west side to see who is heading to the ballot in April for the alder seat in District 9. District 9 contains West Towne Mall, and parts of Old Sauk Road. We conclude our coverage...
nbc15.com
Behind-the-scenes look of Amazon’s new sustainable delivery fleet in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Amazon’s new sustainable fleet of 26 electric delivery vans are now making emissions-free deliveries in Madison. The state-of-the-art vehicles, rolling out across the country are a part of the tech giants climate pledge looking to be carbon neutral by 2040. The Electric Delivery Vans (EDV’s) include...
seehafernews.com
Authorities Warn Of Smash-And-Grabs At Madison Area Dog Parks
There’s a warning about smash-and-grab burglaries at dog parks in Dane and Jefferson counties. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook yesterday to report a string of burglaries at local dog parks. The sheriff in Jefferson County reported the same thing. In each case, the thief or thieves...
Channel 3000
Little John's suspending operations amid search for new space, additional funding
MADISON, Wis. -- Little John's is temporarily suspending the majority of the organization's operations as proprietor and chef David Heide and his team look for new ways to support the business. Heide said Monday that plans to move into a new location this year have fallen through. Meanwhile, the organization...
Daily Cardinal
Natural climate solutions: Using nature to lessen climate change effects
The current climate crisis presents a myriad of challenges: biodiversity loss, increased rainfall, flooding, erosion and extreme weather. The global scope of these effects paints climate change as a daunting threat, but turning back to nature could provide potential solutions, according to the United Nations. Land-based practices utilizing nature are...
Daily Cardinal
Tips for a successful spring
It’s time to spring into second semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and if you’re looking for some advice, here’s a shower of suggestions. School is hard, winter is cold and moist socks are uncomfortable, but finding ways to freshen up your school year isn’t an impossible task.
nbc15.com
MFD: Two ‘poofs’ lead to evacuation at Madison café
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A pair of ‘poofs’ alerted employees at a Madison café to a dryer fire that forced the evacuation of that business and the one next door on Wednesday morning. The first ‘poof’ came about 15 minutes after a load out of the...
Daily Cardinal
Former NAACP president, Sierra Club executive director speaks at MLK Symposium
Benjamin Jealous spoke to members of the University of Wisconsin-Madison community at the Memorial Union as the keynote speaker for its Martin Luther King Jr., Symposium. The MLK Symposium, named after the civil rights leader who spoke in the very same hall in the 1960s, is held annually and features prominent Black individuals who have in some way advanced King Jr.’s fight. Past speakers include astronaut Mae Jemison and journalist Nikole Hannah-Brown.
Daily Cardinal
How California floods affect Madison's shelves
Even throughout the cold winter months, shelves in Wisconsin’s supermarkets are perpetually stocked with lettuce, berries and citrus of all kinds. While Wisconsin's growing season might be over, warmer states such as California and Florida continue to grow produce that we enjoy everyday. Extreme weather events, however, may make it harder to find the seasonal produce we’ve come to expect.
wearegreenbay.com
Leader of a ‘large-scale interstate drug trafficking operation’ in Wisconsin sentenced
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man dubbed the leader of a ‘large-scale interstate drug trafficking operation’ will spend the next 11 years in prison for distributing over 50 grams of methamphetamine. Announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Charlie Goodwin from Madison was sentenced on Wednesday...
nbc15.com
Madison woman, police remind people not to leave valuables inside vehicles
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman wants people to remember not to leave expensive items in their car after her window was smashed and her purse was stolen. According to the Madison Police Department, two vehicles were damaged and a bag or purse was stolen from each around noon Tuesday at the West YMCA parking lot.
Channel 3000
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties
VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
Channel 3000
Semi truck overturns near roundabout outside of McFarland
MCFARLAND, Wis. -- No one was injured Thursday when a semi truck slid off of Highway N outside of McFarland, but debris from the overturned truck prompted lane closures in the area. Dane County dispatchers said the crash happened around 8 a.m. on the highway, just over I-39/90. While there...
