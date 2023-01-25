ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinDesk

Japan Embraces Web3 As Global Regulators Grow Wary of Crypto

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. “While many other countries are standing still and shrugging their shoulders in the face of the cold wind, Japan is positioned to play a unique role in the crypto industry.”. proposal by Japan’s...
coinjournal.net

Coinbase fined €3.3M by the Dutch central bank

The Dutch central bank has fined the US-based crypto exchange on registration grounds. Coinbase has a significant number of customers in the Netherlands. Authorities claim the exchange was non-compliant between November 2020 and August 2022. In a rare twist of events, popular US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has been fined $3.6...
investing.com

Central African Republic Sets Up Committee to Push Crypto Adoption

© Reuters. Central African Republic Sets Up Committee to Push Crypto Adoption. In July 2022, the Sango Genesis crypto project was launched. Central African Republic aims to build the ultimate crypto hub. Due to vague regulations, the Sango project struggled to take off. Faustin Archange-Touadera, the ambitious President of...
Markets Insider

China's government is buying Alibaba and Tencent shares that give the Communist Party special rights over certain business decisions, report says

The Chinese government is buying shares in Alibaba, Tencent and other tech companies, according to the Financial Times. The stakes usually involve a 1% holding and are known as "special management shares." This gives China's Communist Party special rights over certain business decisions, the report said. The Chinese government is...
forkast.news

Binance says it erroneously mixed customer funds with collateral for Binance-issued tokens

Binance Holdings Ltd., the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, acknowledged it mistakenly stored customer funds in the same wallet holding collateral for its Binance-pegged tokens, known as B-Tokens, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday. Fast facts. Binance said it has begun the process of transferring the assets to their...
coinjournal.net

The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023

After a challenging year, the dust is finally starting to settle in the crypto markets. The seismic events of 2022 have changed market dynamics and investment strategies for the foreseeable future. Instead of seeking a quick return, many investors are now looking to play the long game. So which are the 6 best cryptocurrencies to buy for a solid long-term crypto Investment strategy in 2023?
investing.com

Gold stalls after nine-month high as focus turns to U.S. data

(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a recent surge in prices to lock in some profits ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,930.42 per ounce by...
Benzinga

From Apple To IRS And Coinbase To Japan: The Full List Of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Creditors

The complete list of creditors owed money by the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, has been released. What Happened: FTX on Wednesday filed a massive 115-page creditor matrix to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The list details the names of its creditors including airlines, hotels, charities, banks, venture capital firms, media outlets and crypto companies, to US and international government agencies.

