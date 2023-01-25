ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Famed Actress Dies

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
Stephen King reiterates that you shouldn’t believe everything you see on Wikipedia

Given the chance to ask any question to a cultural icon, what would it be? Given that there are DMs and a celebrity can easily be tagged in a tweet, Stephen King gets many, many questions, and he’s one of the few who actually answers them. Recently, the famed author was asked if he is a deist, and his answer is not only humorous but epic.
A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts

Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.
Don’t expect ‘Wednesday’s Percy Hynes White to return as his Marvel character in the MCU

Wednesday season two has a major question mark hanging over it right now, following shocking sexual assault allegations being leveled at one of its stars. The Netflix hit has been faced with all sorts of controversy since it arrived last November, but the intense online backlash against actor Percy Hynes White in the wake of the aforementioned accusations is easily the biggest hurdle the Addams Family reboot has yet encountered.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Wednesday’ star Percy Hynes White’s chances of an MCU comeback implode as Kang’s conquerors might’ve been discovered

We haven’t even officially met him yet, what with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania not hitting theaters until next month, but forward-thinking Marvel fans are already theorizing who could defeat Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror come Avengers: Secret Wars. What’s more, Wednesday might be one of Netflix’s biggest hits of the past 12 months, but maybe we shouldn’t expect one of its stars to make a swift return to the MCU multiverse.
Justin Roiland leaving Squanch Games is nothing but a positive for the developer

Rick & Morty fans are still trying to figure out what their favorite Adult Swim cartoon will look like now that the show has parted ways with co-creator Justin Roiland following accusations of domestic abuse. But Cartoon Network isn’t the only company to break its ties to the controversial animator. Squanch Games, the video game studio founded by Roiland in 2016 has also cut ties with its former CEO. And it may just be the best thing that’s ever happened to the company.
Latest Marvel News: Insane ‘Quantumania’ twist would finally explain the MCU’s oldest mystery as ‘Fantastic Four’ just might right a 20-year wrong

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to live up to its name by doing some pretty crazy things, but this wild theory might just be too bonkers to actually be made MCU canon, even though it would actually explain something we’ve been wondering about practically since the franchise began. Meanwhile, the fab foursome themselves might still be a mystery, but the latest word on the street may have revealed that Matt Shakman’s Marvel film could finally help heal some very old wounds with its choice of villain. Let’s dig in…
What song is playing in Bill’s bunker in ‘The Last of Us’? What does it mean?

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us episode three. The third episode of The Last of Us is possibly the best yet this first season, with the heartbreak elements combining perfectly with a story of underrepresented queer love. Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett give their absolute all in their performances, while some of the musical choices also deliver in the clutch.
Does ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ set up a spinoff?

Eight years after the show initially came to a close, Paramount Plus has given fans a follow up to the Teen Wolf series in the form of a feature, creatively titled Teen Wolf: The Movie. In the film, we’re taken back to Beacon Hills, and we see the continuation of the McCall pack’s story 15 years later. However, the movie’s ending has fans questioning if there will be more movies to follow or even a spinoff series.

