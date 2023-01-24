Read full article on original website
Related
Crypto YouTuber Asks Web3 Community to Accumulate More Ether Tokens
A popular crypto Youtuber asks the crypto community to accumulate more Ethereum. Crypto enthusiasts expressed concerns that the ETH is becoming more centralized. Ethereum trades at $1,591, with barely 2.5% growth in the last seven days. Lark Davis, a popular crypto Youtuber, is asking the crypto community to accumulate more...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
2 Cheap 11.2% Dividend Stocks and 1 Paying “Just” 9.5%
Today we’ll discuss a duo of cheap dividend stocks paying 11.2%. And, for good measure, we’ll throw in another bargain even though it “only” yields 9.5%. I jest because I love. Dividends, that is. And bear markets don’t usually last much longer than this. So, it is double-digit yield shopping we go.
LTC, AVAX, APT and FTM prepare to rally as Bitcoin price targets $24K
Bitcoin (BTC) has rallied nearly 40% so far in January, which is the best start to the year since 2013. The sharp up-move has turned several on-chain signals bullish, according to on-chain analyst Cole Garner. Usually, a sharp recovery from the market lows, driven by the leader, is a sign...
Alipay and AlipayHK Cross-Border Transactions Rebound During Chinese New Year as Travels Resume
HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 29, 2023-- China’s outbound and inbound travels showed fast and resilient rebounds during the recent long holiday to commence the year of the Rabbit, as witnessed by strong growth of popular cross-border digital payments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230129005053/en/ Besides the Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR, Southeast Asia remains one of the most popular destinations for outbound Chinese tourists, with Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines topping the list in terms of Alipay cross-border payments during the Chinese New Year holiday. (Photo: Business Wire)
Tesla chair testifies she would have quit if Musk had lied in 2018 tweets
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Tesla vehicles are shown at a Tesla service center in San Diego, California, U.S., January 13, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo 2/2. SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The board chair of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc defended CEO Elon Musk in a securities fraud trial on Friday, telling jurors that she would have quit as a director if she had thought Musk lied by tweeting in 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private. Tesla board Chair Robyn Denholm is a defendant in the lawsuit alongside Musk, Tesla and other directors. Investors allege they lost billions of dollars because of Musk's Aug. 7, 2018, tweets that he had "funding secured" and "investor support confirmed" to take Tesla private at $420 per share, which was a premium of about 23% to the prior day's close.
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.08%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Consumer Goods, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.08%, while the S&P 500 index gained 0.25%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 0.95%.
Price analysis 1/27: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, LTC, AVAX
After two weeks of a stupendous rally, Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has largely been flat this week. This is a positive sign, as it shows that market participants are not growing nervous before a slew of central bank meetings takes place next week. The United States Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England are scheduled to announce their policy decisions next week.
Professional earnings matched, revenue was in line with estimates
Investing.com - Professional (NASDAQ: PFHD) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.63, in line with the analyst estimate of $0.63. Revenue for the quarter came in at $26.79M versus the consensus estimate of $26.79M. Professional's stock price closed at $28.12. It is up 3.88% in the last 3 months and up...
Japan, Netherlands to join U.S. in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) NV from selling machines to China used...
German labour representative says Ford execs have offered talks on restructuring plan
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Ford executives have indicated they are willing to hold talks with labour representatives over planned structural changes at the U.S. carmaker's plants in Germany, the head of the worker's council at Ford's Cologne plant said on Saturday. Ford said on Jan. 20 that its planned shift to electric...
U.S. bond funds draw inflows for third straight week
(Reuters) - U.S. bond funds obtained net inflows for a third straight week in the seven days to Jan. 25 as investors remained hopeful that the Federal Reserve would deliver a smaller 25 basis-point policy rate hike next week. Refinitiv Lipper data showed U.S. bond funds obtained a net $4.89...
BankFinancial earnings missed by $0.04, revenue was in line with estimates
Investing.com - BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.27, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.31. Revenue for the quarter came in at $15.86M versus the consensus estimate of $15.86M. BankFinancial's stock price closed at $9.91. It is up 1.64% in the last 3 months and down...
Week Ahead Alchemy: Can Powell Turn a Quarter-Point Move into a Hawkish Hike?
The new year is still young, but the week ahead may be one of the most important weeks of the year. The divergence that the market has been anticipating will materialize. The Federal Reserve will most likely hike by 25 bp on Wednesday, followed by half-point moves by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England the following day. On Friday, February 3, the US will report its January employment situation. It could be the slowest job creation since the end of 2020. The Bureau of Labor Statistics also will release the preliminary estimate of its annual benchmark revisions.
With tiny EV, City Transformer takes aim at Europe's urban markets
(Reuters) - Israeli electric vehicle (EV) startup City Transformer aims to launch production of its small urban CT-2 model in Western Europe by the end of 2024 and will soon launch a Series B funding round to raise $50 million, the company said on Monday. Chief Executive Asaf Formoza told...
China, U.S. spar at WTO meeting over disputes
GENEVA (Reuters) -China and the United States exchanged sharp criticism at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, with Beijing calling Washington a "unilateral bully" and the U.S. accusing its rival of illegal retaliatory measures. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang spoke at a meeting on trade disputes shortly...
U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit- Bloomberg
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chip-making machinery to China in talks that concluded on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement would extend some export controls the United States adopted in...
U.S. Senator Warren urges FTC to stop L3Harris deal to buy Aerojet
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has expressed concern about a broad range of corporate consolidation, wrote to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to urge it to oppose U.S. defense contractor L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)' deal to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (NYSE:AJRD) Inc, her office said. L3Harris had announced the...
Intel's 'historic collapse' erases $8 billion from market value
(Reuters) - Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) saw about $8 billion wiped off its market value on Friday after the U.S. chipmaker stumped Wall Street with dismal earnings projections, fanning fears around a slump in the personal-computer market. The company predicted a surprise loss for the first quarter and its revenue forecast...
Oil climbs after drone attack in Iran, China's pledge to promote consumption
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed in early Asia trade on Monday, supported by tensions in the Middle East following a drone attack in Iran and as Beijing pledged over the weekend to promote a consumption recovery which would support fuel demand. Brent crude futures rose 54 cents, or 0.6%,...
