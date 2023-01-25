ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu slips beneath bullish order block – what should you expect

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The surge to the 61.8% extension level saw a sharp pullback. A consolidation zone in the minor rally that followed was broken and shifted bias to bearish. It...
cryptogazette.com

The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets

More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Benjamin Cowen Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Likely Unsustainable – Here’s Why

Popular crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen is questioning the sustainability of the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally based on historical precedence. Cowen tells his 782,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could replicate its early 2020 trajectory where the flagship crypto asset initially rallied before plunging significantly. Bitcoin reached a high of $10,500 before...
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Says Apex Crypto In For 'Very Interesting' Rally Or Short-Term Pullback

Major coins traded in the red on Tuesday, as the global cryptocurrency market cap slid 3.58% to $1.03 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was trading down over 6% at $1,530. Dogecoin DOGE/USD dipped nearly 8% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.082.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline

A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
dailyhodl.com

Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch

Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
investing.com

Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market

Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market. Analyst Ben Armstrong says ICP will be the number one coin for the bull market. ICP has gained 48% since the beginning of 2023. The price of ICP has broken a strong resistance, converting it to support. Cryptocurrency...
investing.com

Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally

Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
investing.com

Triple Threat Ahead as February Opens with Fed Decision, GDP Data, Jobs Report

Just hours into February, investors will want to tune in for the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest rate decision and comments afterward from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. From there, potentially market-moving data only speed up. February 2 brings a troika of info tech earnings from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL),...
decrypt.co

This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise, Solana Rises Most

All of the top 20 coins were in the green again—and nothing rose bigger than Solana, which is rebounding from its FTX-triggered losses. The third full week of 2023 was also the third consecutive week of market-wide gains for all the top cryptocurrencies. Market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum have...

