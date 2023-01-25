Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu slips beneath bullish order block – what should you expect
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The surge to the 61.8% extension level saw a sharp pullback. A consolidation zone in the minor rally that followed was broken and shifted bias to bearish. It...
This Crypto Could Rally 50x Higher, Outperforming Bitcoin And Ethereum, Says Morgan Creek's Yusko
Mark Yusko, CIO at Morgan Creek Capital, said that Avalanche AVAX/USD has the potential to outperform the entire crypto market, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. What Happened: Yusko, in a YouTube video, said AVAX could rally by 50 times in the next bull cycle, provided that Bitcoin and major coins remain successful.
Sam Bankman-Fried's favored tokens, `Sam Coins', have doubled in price as crypto market stages a comeback
Digital coins supported by Sam Bankman-Fried while he ran FTX have surged in value this month even as questions about the future of the crypto exchange persist.
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
Jim Cramer Tells Investors To Stick With Gold: 'Ignore Crypto Cheerleaders Now That Bitcoin's Bouncing'
Jim Cramer, CNBC’s Mad Money Host warned investors to not get caught up in the hype surrounding crypto despite Bitcoin’s BTC/USD recent gains. Instead, he recommended that investors look to gold. What Happened: Cramer delved into the analysis presented by Garner, the senior commodity market strategist and broker...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2023 Bitcoin Rally Says Real BTC Move Is Yet To Come – Here Are His Targets
The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this month says BTC still has more upside potential despite the king crypto’s nearly 38% year-to-date surge. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,500 Twitter followers that near the end of this month, BTC could see an influx of fresh capital from high timeframe (HTF) investors.
cryptogazette.com
The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets
More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Benjamin Cowen Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Likely Unsustainable – Here’s Why
Popular crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen is questioning the sustainability of the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally based on historical precedence. Cowen tells his 782,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could replicate its early 2020 trajectory where the flagship crypto asset initially rallied before plunging significantly. Bitcoin reached a high of $10,500 before...
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Says Apex Crypto In For 'Very Interesting' Rally Or Short-Term Pullback
Major coins traded in the red on Tuesday, as the global cryptocurrency market cap slid 3.58% to $1.03 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was trading down over 6% at $1,530. Dogecoin DOGE/USD dipped nearly 8% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.082.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
investing.com
Tesla plans $3.6 billion Nevada expansion to make Semi truck, battery cells
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it would invest more than $3.6 billion to expand its Nevada Gigafactory complex with two new factories, one to mass produce its long-delayed Semi electric truck and the other to make its new 4680 battery cell. The cell plant would be able to make...
dailyhodl.com
Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
investing.com
Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market
Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market. Analyst Ben Armstrong says ICP will be the number one coin for the bull market. ICP has gained 48% since the beginning of 2023. The price of ICP has broken a strong resistance, converting it to support. Cryptocurrency...
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Trader Predicts Epic Bitcoin (BTC) Short Squeeze to $30,000 – But There’s a Catch
A widely followed analyst believes that Bitcoin (BTC) is setting up for a massive short squeeze that could catapult the king crypto to levels unreached in over six months. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Kaleo tells his 554,400 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is likely gearing up for a rally to $30,000, a price level it hasn’t seen since June 2022.
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally
Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
investing.com
Triple Threat Ahead as February Opens with Fed Decision, GDP Data, Jobs Report
Just hours into February, investors will want to tune in for the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest rate decision and comments afterward from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. From there, potentially market-moving data only speed up. February 2 brings a troika of info tech earnings from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL),...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says the U.S. debt limit is a ‘farce’ it ‘works like a bunch of alcoholics who write laws to enforce drinking limits’
While the Congress scrambles to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling, billionaire investor Ray Dalio writes that "there is no debt limit."
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise, Solana Rises Most
All of the top 20 coins were in the green again—and nothing rose bigger than Solana, which is rebounding from its FTX-triggered losses. The third full week of 2023 was also the third consecutive week of market-wide gains for all the top cryptocurrencies. Market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum have...
