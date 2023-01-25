While discussing her new movie “Infinity Pool” at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance, Mia Goth broke down one of the most-discussed moments from her 2022 film “Pearl.” In the movie, the titular murderous housewife auditions for a church dance competition and breaks down when she learns she didn’t make the cut, hysterically screaming “I’m a star!” The moment has taken on a life of its own in the months since the film was released, with the clip becoming a popular meme on social media sites like TikTok. Yet Goth said the moment was born on set, without any...

6 DAYS AGO