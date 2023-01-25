ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CarBuzz.com

Tesla Drivers Exact Revenge On Owners Using Superchargers As Parking Spaces

Some electric vehicle owners are tired of the anti-social behavior some of their counterparts practice at charging stalls and are fighting back against this in a unique way. As reported by Teslarati, it appears some EV drivers have taken to occupying chargers even when they're not using the amenities. But a new trend may put a stop to this.
MotorBiscuit

Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend

Electric cars are now the fastest things on the market. With electrification being the future, it is easy to see why so many brands are developing new EV cars. But which ones are the fastest? The post Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!

Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
electrek.co

Elon Musk kills hope of Tesla retrofitting new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware

Elon Musk has killed the little hope some had for Tesla in offering a retrofit to the new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware (HW4) to current Tesla owners. Tesla is expected to announce a new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware suite, which has been referred to as Hardware 4.0 (HW4), any day now. There have been...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Testifies Saudis 'Unequivocally' Wanted To Take Tesla Private In 2018 But Later Backtracked

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said that he was sure of support from Saudi backers to take the automaker private in 2018, but they later backtracked on the commitment. What Happened: Musk testified at a trial in a San Francisco federal court that he met with representatives of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, at Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory on July 31, 2018, reported Reuters.
Top Speed

Hear What Jay Leno Thinks Of The American-Made Rivian R1S Electric SUV

Comedian and former The Tonight Show host Jay Leno loves cars - so much so that a great deal of his wealth is tied up in his eclectic collection of vehicles, and he now hosts Jay Leno's Garage, which is also available as a YouTube channel. In one of Leno's latest episodes, the car-collecting comedian took a cruise in a Rivian R1S, an all-electric SUV that the company is touting as an "electric adventure vehicle" ready to take on all types of terrain "in all weather." Surprisingly, Leno had nothing but praise for the Rivian R1S.
MotorAuthority

2024 Ford Mustang VIN 001, 2023 Ford MEB-based crossover: Today's Car News

A new generation of the Ford Mustang goes on sale this summer, but the rights to the first example, the car with a VIN ending in 001, will go under the hammer next week to help raise funds for charity. The car hasn't been built but is confirmed to be a Mustang GT.
Carscoops

The Porsche Vision 357 Is A Retrotastic Homage To The Original 356

Nearly 75 years after the very first Porsche 356 No. 1 Roadster received its general operating permit, the brand is celebrating by looking both ahead and behind. To do so, it’s created the Vision 357, a stunning and sleek modern interpretation of the 356 that sits atop a modern 718 Cayman GT4 RS platform and which answers the question what would the dream of a sports car of Ferry Porsche might look like today.
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Design Chief Fired Because CEO Reportedly Didn't Like His Concepts

UPDATE (25 January): The following personnel movements have now been confirmed by both Bentley and Audi. Insider sources claim that Volkswagen is replacing its design boss, Jozef Kaban, with Bentley's design chief, Andreas Mindt. The news comes via Automotive News Europe's sister publication Autmobilwoche, which says that Mindt will begin...
electrek.co

A mysterious 2023 electric sedan teased by Polestar, Volvo maker [Video]

The owner of Polestar and Volvo brands, Geely, is teasing a new electric sedan set to debut later this year officially. Polestar and Volvo maker teases new electric sedan. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, or Geely as it’s commonly referred to, is a massive Chinese company with majority ownership in several prominent global automakers like Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus.
electrek.co

Ford discusses selling German plant to BYD, marking a new era for electric vehicles

Ford is considering selling its manufacturing plant in Germany to EV maker BYD, signaling a big step for Chinese-made electric vehicles. As Ford winds down production of its once best-selling Ford Focus at its Saarlouis manufacturing plant in Germany to focus on electric vehicles, the automaker is looking to part ways with the facility.

