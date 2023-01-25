Read full article on original website
One of the best Tesla alternatives just became an even bigger thorn in Elon Musk's side
The Polestar 2 sedan now has longer range, better performance, and a refreshed look to go along with it.
Tesla Drivers Exact Revenge On Owners Using Superchargers As Parking Spaces
Some electric vehicle owners are tired of the anti-social behavior some of their counterparts practice at charging stalls and are fighting back against this in a unique way. As reported by Teslarati, it appears some EV drivers have taken to occupying chargers even when they're not using the amenities. But a new trend may put a stop to this.
Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend
Electric cars are now the fastest things on the market. With electrification being the future, it is easy to see why so many brands are developing new EV cars. But which ones are the fastest? The post Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
electrek.co
Elon Musk kills hope of Tesla retrofitting new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware
Elon Musk has killed the little hope some had for Tesla in offering a retrofit to the new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware (HW4) to current Tesla owners. Tesla is expected to announce a new Autopilot/Self-Driving hardware suite, which has been referred to as Hardware 4.0 (HW4), any day now. There have been...
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Elon Musk Testifies Saudis 'Unequivocally' Wanted To Take Tesla Private In 2018 But Later Backtracked
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said that he was sure of support from Saudi backers to take the automaker private in 2018, but they later backtracked on the commitment. What Happened: Musk testified at a trial in a San Francisco federal court that he met with representatives of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, at Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory on July 31, 2018, reported Reuters.
Top Speed
Hear What Jay Leno Thinks Of The American-Made Rivian R1S Electric SUV
Comedian and former The Tonight Show host Jay Leno loves cars - so much so that a great deal of his wealth is tied up in his eclectic collection of vehicles, and he now hosts Jay Leno's Garage, which is also available as a YouTube channel. In one of Leno's latest episodes, the car-collecting comedian took a cruise in a Rivian R1S, an all-electric SUV that the company is touting as an "electric adventure vehicle" ready to take on all types of terrain "in all weather." Surprisingly, Leno had nothing but praise for the Rivian R1S.
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
Elon Musk Claims a Letter From Cathie Wood Drastically Altered Tesla's Future
The Tesla CEO invokes the name of Ark Investment's Cathie Wood in the lawsuit about a controversial tweet.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) used car prices are down $18,000, bringing a new level of affordability
Tesla (TSLA) used car prices have crashed $18,000 since their peak six months ago, bringing a new level of affordability to the electric car brand. Most car buyers can’t afford a new car and turn to the used car market, which is a critical part of the auto industry.
Elon Musk Accuses Two Influential Firms of Controlling the Stock Market
Tesla CEO says investor-advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis have enormous power.
electrek.co
Tesla announces $3.6b Semi, 4680 battery factories in Nevada but questions abound
Tesla has officially announced its expected new battery and Semi factories in Northern Nevada, along with $3.6 billion in investment to make them happen. But are these actually new factories, or simply the completion of Gigafactory Nevada to its originally planned size?. Earlier today we reported on the Nevada Governor...
MotorAuthority
2024 Ford Mustang VIN 001, 2023 Ford MEB-based crossover: Today's Car News
A new generation of the Ford Mustang goes on sale this summer, but the rights to the first example, the car with a VIN ending in 001, will go under the hammer next week to help raise funds for charity. The car hasn't been built but is confirmed to be a Mustang GT.
Carscoops
The Porsche Vision 357 Is A Retrotastic Homage To The Original 356
Nearly 75 years after the very first Porsche 356 No. 1 Roadster received its general operating permit, the brand is celebrating by looking both ahead and behind. To do so, it’s created the Vision 357, a stunning and sleek modern interpretation of the 356 that sits atop a modern 718 Cayman GT4 RS platform and which answers the question what would the dream of a sports car of Ferry Porsche might look like today.
3 of the Best Compact Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
There are many options when searching for the best compact hybrid SUV to buy. Here are the top 3 you should consider. The post 3 of the Best Compact Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Volkswagen Design Chief Fired Because CEO Reportedly Didn't Like His Concepts
UPDATE (25 January): The following personnel movements have now been confirmed by both Bentley and Audi. Insider sources claim that Volkswagen is replacing its design boss, Jozef Kaban, with Bentley's design chief, Andreas Mindt. The news comes via Automotive News Europe's sister publication Autmobilwoche, which says that Mindt will begin...
electrek.co
Tesla releases new software update with Auto Steering Wheel Heat and Sentry Mode lighting
Tesla has started to release a new software update to its fleet of customer vehicles with two new features: Auto Steering Wheel Heat and Sentry Mode Lighting. The automaker writes in the release notes of the new 2023.2.0.5 software update about the new Auto Steering Wheel Heat feature:. Set your...
electrek.co
A mysterious 2023 electric sedan teased by Polestar, Volvo maker [Video]
The owner of Polestar and Volvo brands, Geely, is teasing a new electric sedan set to debut later this year officially. Polestar and Volvo maker teases new electric sedan. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, or Geely as it’s commonly referred to, is a massive Chinese company with majority ownership in several prominent global automakers like Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus.
electrek.co
Ford discusses selling German plant to BYD, marking a new era for electric vehicles
Ford is considering selling its manufacturing plant in Germany to EV maker BYD, signaling a big step for Chinese-made electric vehicles. As Ford winds down production of its once best-selling Ford Focus at its Saarlouis manufacturing plant in Germany to focus on electric vehicles, the automaker is looking to part ways with the facility.
