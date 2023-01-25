Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
WINNERS: Lucky NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K
Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball for the Wednesday, Jan. 25, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Monmouth County: Quick Chek #151, 4253 US Highway 9, Howell; and. Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355...
thesandpaper.net
Barnegat Police Recruit Excels at Academy
The Barnegat Police Department has announced that after 21 weeks of intense training, Ptl. Zachary Santos graduated from the Cape May Police Academy, the only residential municipal police academy in the state. Police Chief Keith Germain said Santos distinguished himself by earning the Director’s Award, an honor awarded to the...
NJ Powerball Winner Takes Home $50K At Lucky Convenience Store
One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan. 23. The second-tier prize was worth $50,000. That winning ticket was sold at Lucky Convenience, 2940 U.S. 9, Howell in Monmouth County. The winning numbers for the Monday, Jan. 23,...
Second egg spotted in N.J. bald eagle nest (VIDEO)
New Jersey’s bald eagle population is continuing to rise. Another bald eagle egg was recently spotted at Duke Farms in Hillsborough Township. It’s the second egg caught on the nature preserve’s livestream for 2023. The nest’s eggs are another sign of the soaring bald eagle population in...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Some Lakewood Schools Come Up With New Policy in Attempt to Thwart Mid-Winter Florida Plans
In an effort to stop students from traveling to Florida for mid-winter vacation, some Lakewood schools have introduced a new strict policy. Last year, some parents told TLS their children’s schools made children sign papers they acknowledge they’ll be suspended if they’re caught going to Florida, while other schools made both students and parents detail and sign where they spent their mid-winter break.
thesandpaper.net
‘Red Rose Kay’ Exhibit at Barnegat Library in February
The Barnegat branch of the Ocean County Library presents the imagery of Kaylee McGrath, “Red Rose Kay Photography & Multimedia,” throughout the month of February. McGrath became interested in photography while attending Barnegat High School. She simultaneously studied multimedia arts and business technologies at Ocean County Vocational-Technical School, under the New Jersey Board of Education’s Super Senior Program, from 2013 to 2018.
Mystery shaking, rumbling felt again along southern N.J. coast
For the second time this month, residents across southern New Jersey have been reporting long periods of shaking inside their homes Thursday afternoon, with windows and walls rattling. And just like before, there have been no earthquakes reported anywhere in the eastern United States. There also have been no thunderstorms...
When Can You See The Impractical Jokers Live in NJ?
Some of New Jersey’s funniest local celebs are going on tour this year and they’ll be making a few stops throughout the Garden State along the way. The Impractical Jokers are taking their hysterical show on the road and they’re going to be in our area soon!
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
fox5ny.com
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ
NEW JERSEY - Someone in New Jersey woke up richer Wednesday morning. They are holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1M. The second-tier prizewinning ticket was purchased at Lawton Express at 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County. One Massachusetts ticket matched all five of the five white balls and...
phillyvoice.com
Two bald eagle eggs spotted on New Jersey farm's nest cam
Fans of the Duke Farms Eagle Cam will have a pair of eggs to keep tabs on in the coming weeks as they wait for the chicks to hatch at the New Jersey nature preserve. The livestream of the nest in Hillsborough Township, Somerset County now shows two eggs in the nest. The first egg popped up earlier this month.
More Route 9 Land Slated For Open Space In Ocean County
BERKELEY – An open space north of Mastapeter Funeral Home will likely remain that way – open space – as the township and county work to preserve it. This is the small lot adjacent to the funeral home that has the white fence in front of it. Although it might not look like much, it’s approximately 2.5 acres. A photo from the 1930s on display in town hall shows that the land used to house Scherrer’s Gas Station. Later, it was Mother Earth’s Garden Center.
One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey is in Ocean County, NJ
Toms River is number fifth on the list of most Instagrammable tows in New Jersey. What does this mean? Toms River is cool, that's what this means, to me. A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says,. “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New...
thesandpaper.net
Barnegat Light Coast Guardsman Achieves Elite Boat Operator Status
When 12- to 14-foot breaks came through at the mouth of Barnegat Inlet last month, it was an opportunity for Boatswain’s Mate First Class Tim Mirandi to reach a milestone that would warrant a short ceremony at Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light. That milestone, a surfmen certification, was three...
Bicyclist killed following collision with car along Jersey Shore, cops say
A 52-year-old man riding an electric bicycle was killed after being hit by a vehicle at an intersection in Monmouth County on Tuesday night, authorities said. The man was riding south on Neptune Boulevard in Neptune Township just before 10 p.m. when he collided with a car traveling east on Route 66, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
thelakewoodscoop.com
License Plate Reader Leads Police to Lakewood Man Driving Stolen Car
A Lakewood man has been charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled dangerous substance after a license plate reader lead police to his vehicle. Police officers were alerted by a Fairfield automated license plate reader, to the presence of a stolen 2008 black Ford Escape. Shortly thereafter, Officer Vincent Purcell spotted the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of the Target store located at 632 Route 46 East.
Medical Experts from RWJBarnabas Health Discuss Causes of Sudden Cardiac Arrest
NEW JERSEY – Over the past few weeks, the news has been flooded with details and updates about Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who, during a Jan. 2 game, collapsed on the field and went into sudden cardiac arrest. Cardiac arrest is the sudden, unexpected loss of heart function, breathing, and consciousness; it can be caused by a heart attack but not all sudden cardiac arrest are caused by heart attacks. According to medical experts from RWJBarnabas Health, when someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest, their heart stops pumping blood and the lack of blood flow to the brain and other organs can cause one to...
Family Raises Money For South Jersey Man Shot By Police
The family of a man who was fatally shot by police is raising money for his memorial expenses. "Pop" Daniel E. Nevius Sr. of Sicklerville, is described as "the glue to our family," in this GoFundMe campaign. "He would do anything for anyone and with no questions asked. He lived...
advertisernewsnorth.com
Route 94 in Vernon reopens after accident
All lanes on Route 94 in Vernon were reopened as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, police said. The road was closed in both directions between Butternut Drive and Grange Road early Wednesday because of an accident resulting in a downed pole and wires.
Massive indoor go-kart facility reopens in N.J. after 6 months of renovations
A renovated indoor go-kart track has reopened in New Jersey. RPM Raceway unveiled its upgraded indoor go-kart experience in Jersey City on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The entertainment center at 99 Caven Point Rd. went through a six-month remodel that RPM Raceway now heralds as one of the world’s largest go-kart tracks.
