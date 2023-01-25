ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnegat Township, NJ

thesandpaper.net

Barnegat Police Recruit Excels at Academy

The Barnegat Police Department has announced that after 21 weeks of intense training, Ptl. Zachary Santos graduated from the Cape May Police Academy, the only residential municipal police academy in the state. Police Chief Keith Germain said Santos distinguished himself by earning the Director’s Award, an honor awarded to the...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Some Lakewood Schools Come Up With New Policy in Attempt to Thwart Mid-Winter Florida Plans

In an effort to stop students from traveling to Florida for mid-winter vacation, some Lakewood schools have introduced a new strict policy. Last year, some parents told TLS their children’s schools made children sign papers they acknowledge they’ll be suspended if they’re caught going to Florida, while other schools made both students and parents detail and sign where they spent their mid-winter break.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesandpaper.net

‘Red Rose Kay’ Exhibit at Barnegat Library in February

The Barnegat branch of the Ocean County Library presents the imagery of Kaylee McGrath, “Red Rose Kay Photography & Multimedia,” throughout the month of February. McGrath became interested in photography while attending Barnegat High School. She simultaneously studied multimedia arts and business technologies at Ocean County Vocational-Technical School, under the New Jersey Board of Education’s Super Senior Program, from 2013 to 2018.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
fox5ny.com

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ

NEW JERSEY - Someone in New Jersey woke up richer Wednesday morning. They are holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1M. The second-tier prizewinning ticket was purchased at Lawton Express at 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County. One Massachusetts ticket matched all five of the five white balls and...
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Two bald eagle eggs spotted on New Jersey farm's nest cam

Fans of the Duke Farms Eagle Cam will have a pair of eggs to keep tabs on in the coming weeks as they wait for the chicks to hatch at the New Jersey nature preserve. The livestream of the nest in Hillsborough Township, Somerset County now shows two eggs in the nest. The first egg popped up earlier this month.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

More Route 9 Land Slated For Open Space In Ocean County

BERKELEY – An open space north of Mastapeter Funeral Home will likely remain that way – open space – as the township and county work to preserve it. This is the small lot adjacent to the funeral home that has the white fence in front of it. Although it might not look like much, it’s approximately 2.5 acres. A photo from the 1930s on display in town hall shows that the land used to house Scherrer’s Gas Station. Later, it was Mother Earth’s Garden Center.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Barnegat Light Coast Guardsman Achieves Elite Boat Operator Status

When 12- to 14-foot breaks came through at the mouth of Barnegat Inlet last month, it was an opportunity for Boatswain’s Mate First Class Tim Mirandi to reach a milestone that would warrant a short ceremony at Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light. That milestone, a surfmen certification, was three...
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

License Plate Reader Leads Police to Lakewood Man Driving Stolen Car

A Lakewood man has been charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled dangerous substance after a license plate reader lead police to his vehicle. Police officers were alerted by a Fairfield automated license plate reader, to the presence of a stolen 2008 black Ford Escape. Shortly thereafter, Officer Vincent Purcell spotted the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of the Target store located at 632 Route 46 East.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Medical Experts from RWJBarnabas Health Discuss Causes of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

NEW JERSEY – Over the past few weeks, the news has been flooded with details and updates about Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who, during a Jan. 2 game, collapsed on the field and went into sudden cardiac arrest.  Cardiac arrest is the sudden, unexpected loss of heart function, breathing, and consciousness; it can be caused by a heart attack but not all sudden cardiac arrest are caused by heart attacks. According to medical experts from RWJBarnabas Health, when someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest, their heart stops pumping blood and the lack of blood flow to the brain and other organs can cause one to...
advertisernewsnorth.com

Route 94 in Vernon reopens after accident

All lanes on Route 94 in Vernon were reopened as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, police said. The road was closed in both directions between Butternut Drive and Grange Road early Wednesday because of an accident resulting in a downed pole and wires.
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ

