Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Ice Fest and Ice-Travaganza in Leesburg and Reston VirginiaCheryl E PrestonLeesburg, VA
New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young AdultsUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
Related
fox5dc.com
2 killed in Temple Hills assisted living facility fire identified
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities have identified two people killed during a fire at an assisted living facility in Prince George's County. Officials say 83-yer-old Joyce Brown and 79-year-old Eunice Chisley both died after fire broke out at their home Saturday around 10 p.m. in the 5700 block of Center Drive in Temple Hills.
WJLA
Crews put out fire following 3-car crash on BW Parkway in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — All northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway are reopened Wednesday after a three-car crash and subsequent car fire in Prince George's County, according to U.S. Park Police. The accident happened in the area of the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center around 6:30 a.m.
WJLA
Odenton, Md. man shot, killed at shopping center in Anne Arundel County, say police
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed on Wednesday night at a shopping center in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Police say that officers were called to the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in the 2600 block of Annapolis Road in Hanover at about 9 p.m. on January 25.
wfmd.com
Cause Of House Fire In Carroll County Is Accidental
House Fire on Grave Run Rd. In Lineboro, Md (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Lineboro, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Carrroll County Wednesday morning. At around 10:04 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to the 5000 block of Grave Run Road in...
Crash on US 301 in Maryland that shut down freeway ended with shots fired, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Lanes have been cleared on U.S. 301 in Maryland after a crash ended with shots being fired Wednesday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. Northbound traffic and at least one southbound exit lane were closed after the crash. After the crash,...
Man assaulted in Montgomery County grocery store says suspect made antisemitic statements
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — One suspect is in custody after police say he assaulted a man at a Gaithersburg grocery store and made antisemitic statements. The Montgomery County Police Department said they responded Wednesday afternoon to the Giant grocery store in the 18200 block of Flower Hill Way in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
Thieves break in to Loudoun Co. firing range, steal 10 guns
ASHBURN, Va. — Police are searching for two people who were caught on camera breaking into a gun range in Ashburn and stealing firearms. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened at the Silver Eagle Group in the 21000 block of Beaumeade Circle on Jan. 24. Deputies say the break-in happened around 4 a.m.
Bay Net
State Police Locate Critical Missing Child In Hollywood Area
UPDATE – Thank you to everyone. He has been LOCATED SAFE!. HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Maryland State Troopers are currently searching the area of McIntosh Court and McIntosh Road, Hollywood, MD for a missing 12-year-old male. Hunter Selby (W/M) was last seen today, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at approximately...
Police Called To Investigate Reports Of Bomb Being Brought To VA High School (DEVELOPING)
There is going to be a heavy police presence at Unity Reed High School in Manassas on Thursday afternoon following a reported bomb threat.The Prince William County Police Department issued an alert shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 after officers responded to the high school for reports…
Bay Net
Officers Recover Two Stolen Motor Vehicles, Juvenile Suspect Arrested
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On January 23 at 12:32 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a victim of a theft who reported a dirt bike, that was previously stolen from his house, was being advertised for sale on an online social media site. Officers from the Neighborhood...
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Bethesda; Driver Did Not Remain on Scene
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Montgomery County Police responded to a collision in Bethesda on Wednesday afternoon around 3:15pm. According to MCPD, “a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian has Hampden Lane and Woodmont Avenue shut down towards Waverly Lane.” The victim has been transported to an area hospital and their condition is unknown at this time. The striking vehicle did not remain on scene. Drivers are advised to an seek alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information is available.
Veteran Prince George's County Police Officer Shoots Man Reaching For Gun
A 20-year-old Lanham man has been arrested after assaulting two Prince George's County police officers during a non-contact officer-involved shooting, authorities announce. Tyler Clendenen was taken into custody after the incident on Monday, Jan. 23, according to Prince George's County police. Investigators say that around 8:40 a.m., a resident called...
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
'Expelliarmus!' | Wand wielding woman causes disturbance at Stafford County restaurant
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A woman with a wand got herself into a Harry situation when she refused to leave a Stafford restaurant and caused a disturbance Tuesday evening. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to Fatty's Taphouse, located on Garrisonville Road, around 8:45 p.m. after receiving a call from a muggle about a disturbance. The disturbance - a wizarding woman who might of mistaken the area for Daigon Alley.
Police release photos of suspects wanted for stealing packages out of delivery truck in Rockville
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects who allegedly broke into a delivery truck in Rockville and stole several packages from it. Around 10:50 a.m., police claim two unknown suspects entered a UPS truck while...
Teen Was Driving Lexus 100+ MPH, Car Flew For 130 Feet In Fatal Fairfax County Crash: Police
Shocking new details of the investigation into a fatal crash that took the lives of two minors and left a teen hospitalized in critical condition weeks later have been released by the Fairfax County Police Department.Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, dispatchers from the Fairfax County …
fox5dc.com
Homicide investigation after man killed in Lanham: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed Tuesday in Prince George's County. Police say they responded to the 7700 block of Finns Lane in Lanham around 8:45 a.m. for a welfare check and found a man outside suffering from trauma to the body. The man died...
Residents in Prince George's County warned of possible kitten with rabies
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County health department is sending an alert to residents after a rabid cat was found in Suitland, Maryland. The cat was seen playing with a kitten, but that kitten has not been caught, leading to the warning. Around Jan. 8, a...
Bay Net
Suspect Who Shot Calvert Deputy Charged With 31 Count Indictment
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A grand jury recently indicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland on 31 counts after the police-involved shooting of Calvert County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy James Flynt on December 17, 2022. Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts...
Police: Car was traveling over 100 MPH before crash that killed 2 juveniles in Fairfax
After examining evidence taken from the scene of the crash, as well as the car's airbag control module, investigators have determined that it was traveling at 100.7 miles per hour at the time of the crash. It was also determined that the car was airborne for about 130 feet.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0