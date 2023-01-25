ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillum, MD

wfmd.com

Cause Of House Fire In Carroll County Is Accidental

House Fire on Grave Run Rd. In Lineboro, Md (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Lineboro, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Carrroll County Wednesday morning. At around 10:04 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to the 5000 block of Grave Run Road in...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Thieves break in to Loudoun Co. firing range, steal 10 guns

ASHBURN, Va. — Police are searching for two people who were caught on camera breaking into a gun range in Ashburn and stealing firearms. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened at the Silver Eagle Group in the 21000 block of Beaumeade Circle on Jan. 24. Deputies say the break-in happened around 4 a.m.
ASHBURN, VA
Bay Net

State Police Locate Critical Missing Child In Hollywood Area

UPDATE – Thank you to everyone. He has been LOCATED SAFE!. HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Maryland State Troopers are currently searching the area of McIntosh Court and McIntosh Road, Hollywood, MD for a missing 12-year-old male. Hunter Selby (W/M) was last seen today, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at approximately...
HOLLYWOOD, MD
mocoshow.com

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Bethesda; Driver Did Not Remain on Scene

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Montgomery County Police responded to a collision in Bethesda on Wednesday afternoon around 3:15pm. According to MCPD, “a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian has Hampden Lane and Woodmont Avenue shut down towards Waverly Lane.” The victim has been transported to an area hospital and their condition is unknown at this time. The striking vehicle did not remain on scene. Drivers are advised to an seek alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information is available.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

'Expelliarmus!' | Wand wielding woman causes disturbance at Stafford County restaurant

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A woman with a wand got herself into a Harry situation when she refused to leave a Stafford restaurant and caused a disturbance Tuesday evening. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded to Fatty's Taphouse, located on Garrisonville Road, around 8:45 p.m. after receiving a call from a muggle about a disturbance. The disturbance - a wizarding woman who might of mistaken the area for Daigon Alley.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Homicide investigation after man killed in Lanham: police

LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed Tuesday in Prince George's County. Police say they responded to the 7700 block of Finns Lane in Lanham around 8:45 a.m. for a welfare check and found a man outside suffering from trauma to the body. The man died...
LANHAM, MD
Bay Net

Suspect Who Shot Calvert Deputy Charged With 31 Count Indictment

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A grand jury recently indicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland on 31 counts after the police-involved shooting of Calvert County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy James Flynt on December 17, 2022. Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

