WCNC
NCRVDA roll into the Queen City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The NCRVDA Shows are the finest RV events in North Carolina. On Thursday we were joined by Jeff Haughton from NCRVDA to talk to us about the big upcoming show and the RV’s that will be on display. Now with five shows across the state, they continue to set attendance records each year, and provide RV enthusiasts the best dealers, brands and variety in the marketplace. The shows are designed for families and new or experienced RVers. You are greeted the minute you enter the shows and ensured that the event exceeds your expectations – offering you the most educational, least expensive, and best shopping experience you can have.
qcitymetro.com
Black-owned hat shop coming to Camp North End
This item is from our morning newsletter, which goes to more than 12,000 smart subscribers. You can be one of them. Giovanni Brown, a native of Harlem, N.Y., has long had a love for hats and grew up wearing them often. It was this love that led him to launch FITTEDS, his hat retail company.
WBTV
Homicide at northeast Charlotte gas station is 8th of 2023
Family and friends are working to honor the memory of a young man that police say was shot to death in Kannapolis on Sunday afternoon. Hops & Hogs Festival ticket buyers waiting for reimbursements. Updated: 6 hours ago. The music festival scheduled for last October never happened, and three months...
country1037fm.com
A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte
A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
'I felt so vulnerable' | Charlotte woman looking for new apartment after recent burglary
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said violent crime was down in 2022, the overall crime rate was still up. That includes property crimes, such as burglaries, which were up about 8% from 2021. Already in 2023, some Charlotte residents feel burglaries are taking off. Andrea Moore...
qcitymetro.com
What do Tampa and Charlotte have in common?
This item is from our morning newsletter, which goes to more than 12,000 smart subscribers. You can be one of them. Charlotte isn’t the only city considering whether to make changes to how it is governed. Residents in Tampa, Fla., will vote this spring on whether to limit city...
10 Charlotte Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Charlotte, NC. - In addition to being the largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is the second-largest city in the Southeast after Jacksonville, Florida. The City of Charlotte is the economic, cultural, and transportation hub for a metro area with a population of over 2.6 million residents.
wccbcharlotte.com
Temporary Housing Extended For Dozens of Seniors Forced Out Of Apartment
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of seniors now have a little longer to find a permanent place to live after being forced out of their home. On Christmas Day, the pipes burst at the Magnolia Senior Apartments. 68 seniors living there have been forced to live in hotels since. The...
Gaston County mill getting new life as affordable apartment building
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — John Askew Smith not only founded the town of Bessemer City in 1893, but he also built the Osage Mill just three years later, quickly becoming one of the largest textile mills in town. About a century after the mill went up, the 250,000-square-foot building went largely vacant in 1995.
Renters confront NC Rental Homes Council in hopes of lowering Charlotte rent
CHARLOTTE — A group of renters made a set of demands to corporate landlords on Wednesday, which included a 3% cap on rent hikes. The renters call their group Renters Rising. They’re upset with corporate landlords who have been buying a lot of single-family homes throughout the Charlotte area over the last few years, so they can rent them out. The tenants said they are slow to fix things but quick to charge higher rent and even evict.
WBTV
‘I just want some help:’ The struggle to find affordable housing in the Charlotte region
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - “I can’t find nowhere to live that I can afford,” said Shawn Ragin. Sharing the harsh reality of homelessness in the community. Ragin is bravely sharing his story that he is more than a stigma of people living out of their car or on the street.
1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
qcnews.com
City of Charlotte approves solar farm agreement, property sale
CHARLOTTE— On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council approved a number of various projects and funding allocations throughout the city, one of which being the approval of a new agreement with Duke Energy and a 35-megawatt solar farm in Iredell County. The new agreement will bring the City closer to meeting its 2030 carbon-free goal, but it will cost the city more.
WBTV
WBTV Investigates the moments before the arrest of Javonte Williams
Meck. Co. gets count on unsheltered population for first time since pre-pandemic. The goal is to get a count of the unsheltered population here in Charlotte. It’s a one-night estimate, but it helps the county get critical resources. Updated: 2 hours ago. The fire was called in around 11:30...
Charlotte water bills going up to pay for lawsuits
If you’re a Charlotte Water customer, you’ll see an increase in your monthly bill starting later this year. The utility is raising rates to help cover $106 million stemming from two lawsuits over fees charged to developers. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte...
Student found with gun on campus at Kannapolis school
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun, according to school officials. Brown High School Principal Sara Newell sent a message to students’ families on Thursday saying that the gun was found Wednesday afternoon, and the student was removed from campus by the Kannapolis Police Department.
businesstodaync.com
Hotel, apartments scrapped from Birkdale Village plans
Jan. 24. By TL Bernthal. The boutique hotel and the multi-family/mixed use building are gone from newly revised plans submitted by the owners of Birkdale Village in Huntersville. DDRTC Birkdale Village LLC submitted the revised rezoning plans to the town on Friday. “I have not reviewed the plan in it...
Disappearing shopping carts costing its taxpayers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shopping carts are disappearing from stores and it's costing taxpayers. Abandoned shopping carts are making their way into neighborhoods. Experts say it's all because of a rising number of homeless people using the carts to hold belongings. Officials across the country now finding carts everywhere from...
$6M Myers Park property tops Mecklenburg County’s luxury home sales in December
CHARLOTTE — The top end of Charlotte’s housing market finished 2022 on a high note, as one of Mecklenburg County’s most expensive home sales of the year was recorded in December. That home, in Myers Park, sold for almost $6 million. The six-bedroom home has six full...
Community rallies around family of beloved Charlotte restaurant owner killed in crash
CHARLOTTE — A community is rallying around the family of a beloved Charlotte restaurant owner who was killed in a crash earlier this month in southeast Charlotte. Tecle Gebremussie was a welcoming and kind person, said his patrons and longtime supporters of the Red Sea Restaurant and Bar. Many...
WFAE
