ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
canbyfirst.com

Honduran Man Charged for Trafficking Rainbow Fentanyl, Guns in Oregon

A Honduran man residing in Portland is facing federal charges after he was arrested moving two kilograms of rainbow fentanyl and several firearms between two Portland-area motels. Jose Isidro Zuniga Torres, 47, was charged with conspiracy to possess and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to court documents, Torres...
PORTLAND, OR
canbyfirst.com

Clackamas Fire Board Unanimously Votes to Place Levy on May Ballot

The Clackamas Fire District Board of Directors on Monday night voted unanimously to refer a five-year emergency services levy to voters on the May 2023 ballot. District officials told the board the levy reflects the community’s needs based on increased wildfire risk, a growing county population and the effort to implement national best practices. If passed, the levy would fund 62 additional firefighters, directly address increased wildfire risk, and invest in quick-response vehicles.
CLACKAMAS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy