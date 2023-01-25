The Clackamas Fire District Board of Directors on Monday night voted unanimously to refer a five-year emergency services levy to voters on the May 2023 ballot. District officials told the board the levy reflects the community’s needs based on increased wildfire risk, a growing county population and the effort to implement national best practices. If passed, the levy would fund 62 additional firefighters, directly address increased wildfire risk, and invest in quick-response vehicles.

