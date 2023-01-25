Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor’s management company says it will ‘cut off 100 percent of Manny Pacquiao’s opportunities’ in U.S.
Paradigm Sports — a management company best known for its partnership with Conor McGregor — has released a blistering statement warning promoters against working with Manny Pacquiao, especially if it’s in the United States. Paradigm reportedly paid Pacquiao $3.3 million when the Filipino boxer signed with them...
Sage Northcutt Explains What Has Kept Him Out Of The Cage Since 2019
Back in 2015, Sage Northcutt burst onto the UFC scene and immediately began to turn heads. At the time, Northcutt was thought of as the next big superstar in the sport. He had grown up doing martial arts and was a very talented fighter. His looks and personality began to draw the attention of the fans and the UFC quickly jumped on the bandwagon. Northcutt was promoted heavily during his early UFC days and at first, he rose to the challenge. In 2018 he decided not to renew his contract with the UFC and sought free agency. After signing with ONE Championship, he was injured and has not fought since 2019. Now Northcutt is healed up and ready to make his return to the cage.
Francis Ngannou reveals the UFC used Randy Couture as an example during failed negotiations: “Go ask him”
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed he discussed his departure with Randy Couture. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last January. That outing was an important one for Ngannou, as it could potentially be his last fight in the promotion due to his expiring contract. Despite fighting with a knee injury against ‘Bon Gamin’, he prevailed by unanimous decision.
sportszion.com
“That’s it?” Ariel Helwani blasts Dana White, UFC for Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards Trilogy announcement for UFC 286
There’s a lot going on in the UFC right now, but Ariel Helwani says the forthcoming trilogy bout between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman deserves more attention from Dana White. White confirmed Ngannou’s departure from the promotion during his most recent press conference because the two parties were unable...
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
Randy Couture warns Jake Paul away from facing an established fighter in PFL debut: “Give him the chance to get his feet under him”
UFC Hall of Famer and PFL analyst Randy Couture believes Jake Paul needs to be careful with his MMA career. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva last October on Showtime pay-per-view. While ‘The Spider’ gave Paul the hardest fight of his boxing career thus far, the Brazilian came up short. A pivotal eighth-round knockdown healed seal the win for the YouTuber by unanimous decision.
Belal Muhammad reacts to Gilbert Burns win at UFC 283: “Congratulations on beating #14 Neil Magny, who would probably lose to Jake Paul”
Belal Muhammad has taken a shot at Gilbert Burns following his victory over Neil Magny at UFC 283 last weekend. For a while now, Belal Muhammad has been climbing the welterweight ranks. Aside from his no contest with Leon Edwards, the Palestinian star has been on fire. In the eyes...
Boxing Scene
Dillian Whyte Wants Both Boxing, MMA Fight With Francis Ngannou: 'I Would Bash Him'
Dillian Whyte is back in demand following his majority decision win against Jermaine Franklin in November. Although Whyte is a frontrunner to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch sometime in 2023, he’s also interested in fighting a former heavyweight champion from a completely different sport. In an interview with...
sportszion.com
“We kept that a secret” Brandon Moreno had ‘serious’ knee injury prior to UFC 283 title win vs Deiveson Figueiredo: Sayif Saud
The MMA world is no stranger to dream matchups that never materialize or rivalries that end unresolved. The Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo fight had the potential to go both these wrong directions but in the end, managed to pick up a clear winner even if it took 4 encounters.
Alex Pereira issues challenge to fellow UFC champ Jamahal Hill: 'What about knocking me out?'
Alex Pereira wants revenge for his coach and mentor, Glover Teixeira, while chasing UFC double champ status. Pereira (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC), the current UFC middleweight champion, has expressed interest in moving up to light heavyweight to challenge newly minted titleholder Jamahal Hill. The Brazilian appeared in the comments section...
BBC
Leon Edwards: British UFC champion says new goal is to be best in history
Britain's Leon Edwards says his new goal is to become the greatest UFC fighter of all time after beating Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. Edwards, 31, stunned Nigeria's Usman in August to become only the second British UFC champion in history. The pair will rematch for the belt at...
MMAmania.com
Bellator MMA re-signs light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov to exclusive multi-year contract
Several weeks after locking down the services of top Lightweight contender, A.J. McKee, Bellator MMA has ensured that one of its champions will be staying put for the foreseeable future, too. Per a press release, the promotion announced that it has inked current Light Heavyweight champion, Vadim Nemkov, to a...
Chael Sonnen questions whether Dana White ‘understands’ gravity of Volkanovski vs Makhachev
Chael Sonnen has underlined just what a monster of a match-up Alexander Volkanovski vs Islam Makhachev is. The Australian will challenge the Russian for his UFC lightweight belt in the main event at UFC 284 in Perth. If he’s successful, Volkanovski will become the fifth fighter in the history of the promotion to hold two title simultaneously after Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo.
Kenny Florian believes PFL’s best heavyweights “can hang” with Francis Ngannou if the promotion signs him
Kenny Florian, a commentator for the Professional Fighters League, believes the promotion’s best heavyweights can hang with Francis Ngannou should the free agent sign with the PFL. Once it was revealed Ngannou was free from his UFC contract many pointed to the PFL as a potential option. Ngannou had...
UFC 285 adds Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner
Lightweight contenders Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner expressed interest in a fight against one another and now they have one. Hooker (22-12 MMA, 12-8 UFC) and Turner (13-5 MMA, 6-2 UFC) will square off March 4 at UFC 285, an event set for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Dan Hooker...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Chael Sonnen calls Tyson Fury’s latest offer for Francis Ngannou the ‘dumbest idea in sports history’
Francis Ngannou is in pursuit of bigger and better opportunities post-UFC. Interest in a fight between the former UFC heavyweight champion and the reigning heavyweight boxing king Tyson Fury has been boiling since mid-2022. MMA’s baddest man on the planet was on the mend from knee surgery all of last year, but still made his intentions clear up until his eventual UFC release earlier this month.
Former UFC heavyweight Todd Duffee signs with KSW, set to challenge heavyweight champion Phil De Fries at KSW 79
Former UFC heavyweight Todd Duffee has signed with one of the premiere mixed martial arts organizations in Europe, KSW. Duffee revealed the news on Wednesday’s showing of ‘The MMA Hour‘. Despite making his debut, the promotion quickly confirmed that he would challenge their heavyweight champion Phil De Fries at KSW 79 on Feb. 25 in Liberec, Czech Republic.
Report: Aljamain Sterling Slated to Defend UFC Bantamweight Title Against Henry Cejudo at UFC 287 (Update)
Aljamain Sterling is slated to defend the UFC bantamweight championship against the returning Henry Cejudo this spring. First reported by MMA Fighting, the 135-pound title clash is being targeted for UFC 287 on April 8. No other information has been disclosed by the promotion at this time, including location or venue.
MMA Fighting
Sage Northcutt explains lengthy absence from MMA
For many MMA fans, their last look at Sage Northcutt was him face-down on the canvas, the victim of a brutal punch from an opponent far heavier and more experienced in combat sports. The effects of that punch would linger long after the 2019 bout, his debut in ONE Championship....
