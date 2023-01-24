ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Rare orange lobster, Cheddar, now on display at Ripley’s Aquarium

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rare orange lobster that captured the hearts of the Grand Strand can now be seen by everyone in Myrtle Beach!. Cheddar, the one-in-30-million crustacean, is currently on display at Ripley’s Aquarium after being rescued from a shipment to a Red Lobster in Florida last year.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Several Myrtle Beach roads to be repaved, city says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several roads in Myrtle Beach are set to be repaved starting in the spring. The city said in a statement Friday that roads owned by the city and the state will be repaved by a contractor. The combined $1.4 million price tag for state-owned roads...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search continued Saturday in the North Myrtle Beach area for a boater not seen in over two days. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said its water rescue team worked alongside the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Horry County Fire Rescue and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. The squad added that sonar scans were used within the search area and added that “local and state resources are not giving up the search.”
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Police: Gunfire exchanged during barricade situation in Surfside Beach area

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gunfire was exchanged during an active investigation involving a barricaded person in the Surfside Beach area early Monday. The Horry County Police Department said the exchange happened at around 1:30 a.m. as multiple units were at a scene near 17th Avenue North. Both lanes of Highway 17 Business remain closed to traffic as of around 2:15 a.m.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

North Myrtle Beach parking registration now open to residents, property owners

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Registration is now open for North Myrtle Beach drivers to register to park for the upcoming busy season. The city said Friday that registration can be done online or in person at 904 2nd Avenue North for residents and non-resident property owners. The in-person office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., per the city.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Showers will be entering our area tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for another active weather pattern this week. A low pressure system will be passing through our area tonight, this will bring widespread showers and heavy rain at times. Showers are going to be starting this evening around 6pm. Widespread showers will continue tonight through tomorrow.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

History uncovered as Conway City Hall undergoes renovations

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s no surprise that more than a century-old building still stands to honor its legacy in the City of Conway. Many people walk past the iconic Conway City Hall, which was built in 1825 by architect Robert Mills. The building known for its architectural design...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Deputies: ‘Dozens of bullets’ fired at homes in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a number of Georgetown County homes late Thursday. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 100 block of Meadow Street shortly after 8 p.m. The department said “dozens of bullets” were fired at three occupied homes and another with no one inside.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

66-year-old dies in Dillon motorcycle crash, SCHP says

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed a person in Dillon died after a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the accident happened around 3:10 p.m. when the 66-year-old motorcyclist was driving north on Dothan Road near SC-34. The driver lost control of the 2007 BMW motorcycle and crashed.
DILLON, SC
WMBF

Horry County Schools teacher placed on administrative leave following arrest

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A teacher with Horry County Schools has been placed on leave after being arrested earlier this week. Online records show Kimberly Bone, of Surfside Beach, was arrested early Thursday by the Surfside Beach Police Department. She’s charged with third-degree assault and battery along with kidnapping. Bone was released later that day on a $4,000 bond.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy