Read full article on original website
Related
College degrees could become obsolete—and it could be the first step in giving your job to someone else
Gartner and LinkedIn experts agree that having a college degree will further lose its value in landing a job this year.
Washington Examiner
Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report
The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
Harvard professor says he gets thank-you notes from prisoners, some of which are secretly using smartphones to take his free computer-science class
A Georgia inmate told The Marshall Project he uses a phone to teach incarcerated people in other states computer science with a Harvard course online.
College professors are considering creative ways to stop students from using AI to cheat
Some professors say students are using OpenAI's buzzy chatbot, ChatGPT, to pass off AI-generated content as their own.
clearadmit.com
UVA Darden MBA Interview Questions & Report: Round 2 / Second-Year Student / Zoom
Very conversational and easy-going interview, lasted about 1hr. My interviewer laid out the structure for me in the beginning to give me an overview. 1. Tell me about yourself (very open-ended, I talked for about 15ish minutes and combined the why MBA into this question). 2. TMAT you worked with...
moneytalksnews.com
I Got a Bachelor’s Degree for Under $10,000 and You Can, Too
It’s no surprise that college is expensive, but today, prospective learners are increasingly skeptical of the price tag. Seventy percent of 18- to 34-year-olds who do not have college degrees — and 49% who do — said in a recent survey that college is a “questionable investment.”
Science professor says challenging university diversity and climate initiatives has been 'career suicide'
Dr. Matthew Wielicki joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss leaving the University of Alabama amid the rise of DEI initiatives and a "false climate emergency."
Government Technology
Study: 30% of College Students Have Used ChatGPT for Essays
Nearly a third of college students have used the AI chatbot ChatGPT to complete written homework assignments, with 60 percent saying they use the program on more than half of their assignments, according to a new study from the online magazine Intelligent. The survey of 1,000 current students at four-year...
A ChatGPT bot passed a Wharton business school exam, but a professor says he would've only graded the effort a B or B-minus
Wharton professor Christian Terwiesch tested ChatGPT with questions from his final exam in operations management.
Engadget
ChatGPT (barely) passed graduate business and law exams
There's plenty of concern that OpenAI's ChatGPT could help students cheat on tests, but just how well would the chatbot fare if you asked it to write a graduate-level exam? It would pass — if only just. In a newly published study, University of Minnesota law professors had ChatGPT produce answers for graduate exams at four courses in their school. The AI passed all four, but with an average grade of C+. In another recent paper, Wharton School of Business professor Christian Terwiesch found that ChatGPT passed a business management exam with a B to B- grade. You wouldn't want to use the technology to impress academics, then.
US News and World Report
Consider Instructional Styles When Choosing an MBA Program
The way MBA professors teach – whether through case studies, experiential lessons or lectures – can have a huge impact on a B-school student's experience. Frank Rothaermel, a professor in the Scheller College of Business at the Georgia Institute of Technology, says students should seek a school that fits their personality and needs. “The individual fit is super important," he says. "I think students should look for an environment of excellence, collaboration, inclusivity and that accepts students for who and what they are.”
dallasexpress.com
AI Passes Business School Exam
An artificial Intelligence (AI) tool has successfully passed an exam at Wharton Business School, according to a new research paper from the university. The technology is a chatbot, a “software that simulates human-like conversations with users via chat,” as defined by ChatBot.com. This technology is primarily used on businesses’ websites “to answer user questions with instant messages.”
A Wharton business school professor is requiring his students to use ChatGPT
UPenn professor Ethan Mollick told NPR that he thinks educators need to adapt to the new technology, despite fears of cheating.
Artificial intelligence chatbot passes elite business school exam, outperforms some Ivy League students
A Wharton Professor published a report that detailed how Chat GPT3, an artificial intelligence, performed on a final exam in his MBA class.
Comments / 0