Washington Examiner

Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report

The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
clearadmit.com

UVA Darden MBA Interview Questions & Report: Round 2 / Second-Year Student / Zoom

Very conversational and easy-going interview, lasted about 1hr. My interviewer laid out the structure for me in the beginning to give me an overview. 1. Tell me about yourself (very open-ended, I talked for about 15ish minutes and combined the why MBA into this question). 2. TMAT you worked with...
moneytalksnews.com

I Got a Bachelor’s Degree for Under $10,000 and You Can, Too

It’s no surprise that college is expensive, but today, prospective learners are increasingly skeptical of the price tag. Seventy percent of 18- to 34-year-olds who do not have college degrees — and 49% who do — said in a recent survey that college is a “questionable investment.”
Government Technology

Study: 30% of College Students Have Used ChatGPT for Essays

Nearly a third of college students have used the AI chatbot ChatGPT to complete written homework assignments, with 60 percent saying they use the program on more than half of their assignments, according to a new study from the online magazine Intelligent. The survey of 1,000 current students at four-year...
Engadget

ChatGPT (barely) passed graduate business and law exams

There's plenty of concern that OpenAI's ChatGPT could help students cheat on tests, but just how well would the chatbot fare if you asked it to write a graduate-level exam? It would pass — if only just. In a newly published study, University of Minnesota law professors had ChatGPT produce answers for graduate exams at four courses in their school. The AI passed all four, but with an average grade of C+. In another recent paper, Wharton School of Business professor Christian Terwiesch found that ChatGPT passed a business management exam with a B to B- grade. You wouldn't want to use the technology to impress academics, then.
US News and World Report

Consider Instructional Styles When Choosing an MBA Program

The way MBA professors teach – whether through case studies, experiential lessons or lectures – can have a huge impact on a B-school student's experience. Frank Rothaermel, a professor in the Scheller College of Business at the Georgia Institute of Technology, says students should seek a school that fits their personality and needs. “The individual fit is super important," he says. "I think students should look for an environment of excellence, collaboration, inclusivity and that accepts students for who and what they are.”
dallasexpress.com

AI Passes Business School Exam

An artificial Intelligence (AI) tool has successfully passed an exam at Wharton Business School, according to a new research paper from the university. The technology is a chatbot, a “software that simulates human-like conversations with users via chat,” as defined by ChatBot.com. This technology is primarily used on businesses’ websites “to answer user questions with instant messages.”

